As a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) that piggybacks off of Verizon’s towers, CREDO Mobile is a carrier that offers customers a number of lesser-priced monthly options. Moreover, it earmarks some of its revenue to help fund various causes and nonprofit organizations.

If you’re on the hunt for a new wireless service provider and have a Verizon phone, you may want to check them out. The same goes for some unlocked handsets, too.

Advertisements

In the off-chance you’re looking to make a carrier switch and want to pick up a new phone, CREDO has a few options. The selection isn’t very big, but there are a few worth checking out. What’s more, about half of them are refurbished and can save you money.

Here are three of the best new Android phone options at CREDO Mobile as of today.

Samsung S21 Ultra

The cream of the crop when it comes to Samsung’s 2021 phone lineup, very few handsets can rival its performance. Not only that, but it’s prettier than ever with the new color options, too.

Come for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and the 12GB RAM, stay for the 5,000mAh battery and quad-core camera. Of course there’s plenty in between as well and it’s all in service of high-end prowess.

Everything runs smoothly but it looks even smoother when you’ve got a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ display that delivers to the tune of 120Hz refresh rate.

Shop Samsung S21 Ultra at CREDO Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Take the flagship Samsung phone for 2021 and dial it up a few degrees and you’ve got the Galaxy S21 Plus. That is to say that it’s equal parts powerful and stunning.

Internally, the phone is as about as powerful as they come, and should be more than sufficient for your needs for the next few years. Between the cutting-edge processor, 8GB RAM, and at least 128GB storage, it’s nearly the most robust 5G phone around.

Key features we love include the 6.7-inch AMOLED display with improved in-display fingerprint reader, an all-day 4,800mAh battery, and a well-rounded multi-camera setup.

Shop Samsung S21+ at CREDO Mobile

Google Pixel 4a

Best of the Bunch

This is an excellent option for pretty much any user. It’s powerful enough for a large majority of the population but priced about half of what other brands charge.

Powered by the latest in Android, you’ll have a tough time finding a better camera experience. Small in stature, there’s a decent screen, generous battery, and solid array of hardware hiding inside.

Shop Google Pixel 4a at CREDO Mobile

Google Pixel 3

Great Everyman Option

Don’t fooled be into thinking this older handset is outdated. Google still supports it with software updates and monthly security patches. It’s Android as it’s intended and we love it.

Notable features include a 5.7-inch display, 64GB storage, and resistance to water and dust. High marks for an terrific camera experience, too.

Shop Google Pixel 3 at CREDO Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Familiar Flagship

The series of phones that we’ve come to adore over the last decade, you can never go wrong with a Galaxy S handset.

For your money you get a giant 6.4-inch display, 128GB internal storage, and a processor and memory combo that beats all others here.

Standout details include a triple camera array on the back and a capacious battery. Charge it up wirelessly or use the phone to charge your earbuds. Yep, it does that, too.

Shop Samsung Galaxy S10+ at CREDO Mobile