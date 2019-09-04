Acer offers up four new Chromebooks for Q4

Acer on Wednesday announced four new Chromebooks as part of the annual IFA trade show in Germany. Slated to arrive in the US in December, they’ll include multiple USB and Type-C ports and feature Google Assistant.

In terms of common characteristics, the four Chromebooks feature front-facing HD webcams, all-day battery life, fanless designs, and moisture-resistant touchpads. Moreover, they include Gigabit WiFi, 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 5.0.

As for ports, the new Chromebooks each have two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.1 ports and a MicroSD card reader. Additionally, they house two USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 ports.

The Chromebook 314 and Chromebook 315 have anti-glare displays; the former is 14-inches while the latter has a 15.6-inch screen. The Chromebook 315 also has a dedicated numeric keypad.

The Chromebook Spin 311 has a 360-degree design and an 11.6-inch HD touch display. At just 2.62 pounds, it can work in four modes: tablet, notebook, display, and tent. An optional Wacom EMR Stylus makes it easy to take notes, sketch, and markup documents.

The Chromebook 311 is essentially the same size but comes in a traditional notebook design. It will be offered in both touch and non-touch options.

There will be different memory, storage, and processor configurations for the new models. The four Acer Chromebooks will come to the US late this year with the following starting prices.