Anker has been making solid products for years now. The company has expanded its branding from chargers and cables with Anker to audio and home security with Soundcore and Eufy. Now, its set its sights on the home and small office with AnkerWork.

PowerConf C300 Smart HD Webcam

AnkerWork is a new product line that will focus on supporting a modern office setting. The lineup will launch alongside its first product the AnkerWork PowerConf C300 webcam. Anker’s first webcam will produce 1080p video and has AI-powered features that make it an interesting first foray into video streaming.

This AI software will allow the video to auto-track and adjust to the call depending on whether it’s a single person or a group of folks shooting. Similar to the Facebook Portal, the PowerConf C300 will widen the field of view to capture everyone on the call. A single person will have a more zoomed view while the lens will switch to wide-view to include multiple people.

You can also manually adjust the field of view to help get the frame you want for your video calls. The AnkerWork PowerConf C300 can be set to 78, 90, and 115-degree views. Anker has included a low-light feature to help brighten things up when natural light may be lacking.

PowerConf S500 Portable Conference Speaker

The second device is the PowerConf S500 conference speaker. This is an update of previous PowerConf speakers but brings the line to a more natural branding under the AnkerWork moniker. These improvements include an additional four microphones for better noise cancellation with Anker’s new Voice Radar technology.

Voice Radar takes the input from all the microphones to help identify the person speaking. The tech then focuses its efforts all on that input for isolation while eliminating background noise. This leads to a richer experience for conferencing.

Available now and later

The AnkerWork PowerConf C300 HD webcam is available right now from Amazon and Anker’s website. The retail price is $130. This positions AnkerWork’s first webcam right in the midst of the entry-level market. We will reserve our complete thoughts after a full review, but Anker’s history with video is pretty solid.

The PowerConf S500 is currently not ready to reveal the full pricing or availability. Anker teased that this information, as well as more AnkerWork branded devices, would be coming in the next few weeks.