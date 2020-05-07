Game Ready on Geforce Now adds 19 new titles to play

Geforce Now is a strong contender against Google Stadia. Google Stadia may or may not offer visual enhancements like RTX (real-time ray tracing) and allowing games to run at high graphical settings, but Geforce Now brings RTX to the games in their cloud library.

The latest addition to Game Ready on Geforce Now brings 19 new titles to the mix, bringing even more games to the cloud gaming solution.

Game Ready on Geforce Now – The library gets bit bigger

Today’s update for Geforce Now introduces the following games to the Game Ready collection. These games are ready for purchase on Geforce Now and ready to play with maxed out graphics, RTX and other beautiful bells and whistles attached.

These games are a mix of new and older games, but there is still a good variety of games here for pleasing everyone with a different palate for games.

Geforce Now can be played on any PC, Android, Shield TV and, Mac device. All you need is the free app, and to purchase the game into your library to instantly play the game.

With the current lockdown situation the ideal time to wind down and clear your backlog, Geforce Now is a good solution to people who don’t want to spend an exorbitant amount of money on a high-end gaming PC and then buying the games. The power of cloud computing allows them to virtually own a powerhouse of a computer, sans the physical space in their home.

What are your thoughts on the addition? Are you looking forward to playing any of the new games on the list? let us know in the comments section below!