Google Fi subscription lets users get a Pixel every two years

Google has announced that the Fi mobile network is launching a phone subscription program. The first device added to this new offering is the Pixel 4a and includes a 2-year discounted payment schedule.

The phone subscription includes phone payment, device protection, and the upgrade option in 2 years for the $15 per month rate. After the 24 month payment period, the buyers then fully owns the Pixel and will be eligible to take another upgrade with a similar plan.

Google Fi’s website claims this will save buyers $138 over two years. It also gives users the opportunity to upgrade at a consistent timeframe while taking a much easier financial hit at $15 per month versus the outright price for the Pixel 4a.

Device protection includes a full phone replacement for damage such as cracks or other damage that may require a new device. A deductible will still come into play with screen repair at $49 and full replacement at $99.

Google Fi is giving customers a 15 day grace period before the contract is valid for those that may have buyers remorse or simply have a life change. It’s also worth noting that if you go past these 15 days, the full amount of the remaining payments will be due if you decide to cancel.

You also have to activate the subscription device within 30 days on Google Fi’s network. The new subscription model is available now from the Google Fi website. It’s currently unclear whether this will expand to the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 as both have yet to launch in the US market.