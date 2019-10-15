Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL make official debut

The flagship phones arrive at all major carriers and ships starting on October 24

Google on Tuesday announced its latest flagship phones, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, and, in the process put to bed months of rumors and leaks.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

As if we might have expected anything else, nearly every detail surrounding the two phones made its way online ahead of the formal debut.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL share a number of hardware features in common and are largely differentiated by two features. Specifically, the XL variant offers a bigger screen and battery.

Specifications

Running Android 10, the two handsets are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB RAM. Storage capacity can be had in either 64GB and 128GB options.

In terms of cameras, this marks the first time that Google opts for more than one sensor on the back. For 2019 it dials up a 12-megapixel main sensor with a secondary 16-megapixel telephoto camera. Between these two, and Google’s historically great software, you have the makings of another standout experience.

Pixel 4 versus Pixel 4XL

The Pixel 4 houses a 5.7-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate while its larger sibling packs a 6.3-inch screen. As for batteries, the standard version has a 2,800mAh power source with the bigger brother pushing things up to 3,700mAh.

Special Features

If you know anything about the Pixel line, you know it’s not just about the standard hardware specs. Google goes to great lengths to sprinkle additional sensors and tech into its phones, and includes other special features.

For the 2019, all eyes will be on the Motion Sense gestures, Face Unlock, and updated Google Assistant experience. These help to make a more cohesive, smarter, and intuitive way of interacting with the phones.

Face Unlock is an interesting twist if only because it removes the fingerprint scanner in the process. How much difference this makes in authentication, in-app purchases, and the like remains to be seen.

Availability

In a departure, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be sold through all major carriers at launch. As such, each service provider has the same starting price of $800 and $900, respectively. Add $100 to each to jump from 64GB to 128GB.

As expected, customers have the option of buying the phones in both (Just) Black and (Clearly) White colors. Whereas previous years saw pink and purple variants, this year’s special color is “Oh So Orange”, which is… you guessed it, orange.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are expected to ship starting from October 24.