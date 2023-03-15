Google Fold? Yes, it’s happening. Although the tech giant has not confirmed yet officially, Google may be gearing up for the launch of its first foldable phone. According to the 9to5 Google and WinFuture reports, the rumored google pixel Fold is expected to go on sale in June 2023.

Google Pixel Fold (yep, that's the name):



256GB base storage (no idea if other variants)

Colors: Carbon, Porcelain

Available in June



Google Pixel 7a:

128GB only (?)

Colors: Carbon, Cotton, Arctic Blue, possibly Jade

Available in Junehttps://t.co/xxQv3KKwGT



Foldable smartphones are currently a topic everyone talking about it. Almost every smartphone brand is getting into the foldable segment. Recently launched Tecno’s Phantom V Fold and Oppo’s Find N2 Flip are the latest foldable in the segment, both offer flagship features and sturdy designs making them absolutely powerful foldable phones in the market.

We can’t deny the possibility of the Google Pixel Fold to introduce at the Google I/O event which is scheduled this year on 10th May. Reports from WinFurture and 9to5Google suggest some rumored specifications of the Google Pixel Fold.

Earlier leaks suggest that Google Pixel Fold may have a 7.69-inch main display (when unfolded) and a 5.79-inch cover display (when folded).

Google’s first foldable will reportedly feature Google’s in-house Tensor G2 chipset. According to WinFuture, the Pixel Fold will only be available in the sole 256GB variant and come in Carbon and Porcelain color options. Furthermore, pricing information about the rumored pixel fold wasn’t revealed in the reports but earlier rumors have suggested the Pixel Fold will cost less than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 costs $1800.

It’s just rumored, take all of these rumors with a pinch of salt. No matter how renowned the leakster or source is, it is best to await an official announcement from Google before we take any of this info as factual.