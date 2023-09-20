The world’s biggest tech fair show IFA 2023 ended on a high note and Honor initially showcased the V Purse foldable as a concept foldable phone was the star of the show. Now, the Honor’s V Purse outward foldable phone is no more a concept phone which we assumed to be a concept just like the Oneplus 11 Concept but the Honor raised the bar with the launch of a uniquely styled Honor V Purse outward foldable phone in the Chinese market. Yes, a phone that turns into a purse is now up for limited pre-orders in China.

And guess what? The Honor V Purse is now the world’s slimmest foldable phone which measures just 8.6mm when folded and 4.3mm when unfolded. Previously, it was Honor’s Magic V2 which was the slimmest foldable with a 9.9mm thickness but now Honor breaks its own record and sets a new standard for the foldable segment with V Purse by achieving an 8.6mm crazy number for its latest foldable. The foldable is much lighter than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra- 234g and the newly announced iPhone 14 Pro Max- 221 grams. Honor’s V Purse weighs just 214 grams.

Uniquely designed for fashion purposes, Honor’s V Purse is an outward foldable phone means only one display folds around the outer side of the phone. The phone has hinges on both sides which lets you attach the chain and transform it into a purse. Even you can set a different types of real-world purse wallpapers on the outward always-on display. The foldable has a stunning 7.71-inch main OLED screen with a 2348 x 2016p resolution and the covers screen has a 6.45-inch display with a 2348 x 1088p resolution. Both panels have a 90Hz refresh rate support, up to 1600 nits of peak brightness, and 2,160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

Under the hood, the V Purse is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mid-range processor coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The device boots Android 13 based on MagicOS 7.2 out of the box. It packs (not large but yes 100mAh more than the Galaxy Z Fold 5) a 4,500mAh battery with support for 35W fast charging tech.

For optics, you get a dual rear camera setup at the back, featuring a 50MP primary camera paired with a 12MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats.

Honor V Purse retails at CNY 6,000~ $820 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. It is already up for limited pre-orders in China and the shipping will start on September 26. Honor hasn’t revealed any details about its international availability.