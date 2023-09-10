No announcements, no promotions, HUAWEI really surprised its fans with the unexpected launch of the Mate X5 foldable phone. The latest Mate X5 is the direct successor to the Mate X3. Regarding internals, HUAWEI notably did massive upgrades while the design mostly remains the same as the predecessor.

HUAWEI Mate X5 sports a stunning 7.85-inch LTPO OLED main display with 2496 x 2224p resolution and the external screen has a large estate measuring 6.4 inches. Both displays support an up to 1Hz- 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. It has a Kunlun Glass protection on top to protect it from accidental falls and scratches. The smartphone weighs 243 grams and is just 11mm thick when folded and 5.3mm when unfolded. Currently, there’s no foldable phone in the market that is close to the Honor Magic V2 foldable when it comes to slim factor- measures just 10mm. However, Xiaomi’s Mix Fold 3 holds the second position in the slimmest foldable race while the Mate X5 is in the 3rd.

HUAWEI hasn’t officially revealed the processor details of the Mate X5 foldable but the reports claimed that HUAWEI uses a Kirin 9000s processor based on a 7nm process under the hood, the same processor the brand used in the recently launched Mate 60 series. The device has up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The foldable runs on Hongmeng OS 4.0 out of the box.

For lenses, the Mate X5 has a triple rear camera setup at the back, featuring a 50MP main camera paired with a 13MP Ultrawide lens, and a 12MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. On the front, the foldable has two 8MP snappers for selfies and video chats.

It packs a larger 5,060mAh battery with support for 66W fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 7.5W reverse wireless charging tech. The device has IPX8 ingress protection which means you can use the device in wet weather conditions without worrying about damage.

HUAWEI hasn’t officially the pricing of the Mate X5 foldable smartphone but it is now available for pre-order in China. The Phantom Purple is the new addition to color options along with the Feather Black, Feather White, Feather Gold, and Green Mountain. Also, HUAWEI hasn’t confirmed yet whether it’s coming to the global market or not.