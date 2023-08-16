Xiaomi unveiled its latest Gen 3 foldable smartphone- the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 in China at Xiaomi’s annual event. Just like its predecessor this latest book styled foldable is exclusively limited only to the Chinese markets. So considering it for competition makes no sense but yes the latest foldable do come with notable improvements which worthy of praise. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 stars at ¥8,999 (~$1240/ £980) in China.

Powering the Mix Fold 3 foldable phone by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The same chipset found on Honor, Motorola (Razr+ Review), and Samsung’s latest foldable phones. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is the first foldable smartphone in the segment that features a quad rear camera setup with a 50MP wide lens, 12MP ultrawide lens, 10MP telephoto lens, and 10MP periscope style telephoto shooter. On the front, there’s a 20MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 flaunts a stunning 8-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED main display with a 2160 x 1916p resolution and the cover display measures 6.56-inch comes with the same Samsung E6 AMOLED panel with 2,520 x 1080p resolution and up to 2600 nits of peak brightness. Both displays have 120Hz refresh rate support ensuring a smooth and fluid scrolling experience.

Xiaomi achieved remarkable numbers for the Mix Fold 3- when folded, the Mix Fold 3 is just 10.86mm thick. The latest foldable is slimmer than the predecessor which measures 11.2mm, making it the slimmest book-style foldable phone. When it comes it foldable the thickness matters, Currently Honor’s Magic V2 is the only foldable smartphone that has the title of lightest and slimmest book style folding which measures just 9.9mm thick when folded.

Xiaomi also upgrades the hinge to achieve the best possible slim design while folding. Moreover, Xiaomi added a new rod structure in the hinge improving durability and flexibility of the foldable phone. Xiaomi says it’s been tested to withstand 500,000 folds which is 3x more than the Samsung Z Fold 5’s 200,000 folds.

It packs a massive 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging support as well as 50W wireless charging. Unfortunately, there’s no IP rating for Mix Fold 3. However, its rival the Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with an IPX8 water resistance rating.