99th Edition of the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin- the IFA 2023 is already underway in Berlin. The best thing about this event is, that it’s the five-day largest tech fair show in the world- focused on home appliances and consumer electronics.

So far, we have seen some of the coolest phones in the IFA 2023 such as Honor’s latest Magic V2 slimmest foldable phone, Honor V Purse concept phone, TCL 40 NXTPAPER, and the FairPhone 5.

One of the cool smartphones of IFA 2023 that draws our attention is the Dutch company’s FairPhone 5. The latest ethical and sustainable FairPhone 5 smartphone is designed just like its predecessors, easy to assemble and repair. What makes FairPhone 5 different is its software commitments. The company promises 8 years of software update support until the year 2031 which is unbelievable. If you are looking for a phone with longer software support then there is nothing better than the FairPhone 5.

It has a unique modular design that lets you change up to 10 components of the phone by yourself without the assistance of a professional technician. The FairPhone 5 got major hardware upgrades over its predecessor in terms of camera, processor, battery, and much more.

Under the hood, the FairPhone 5 is powered by Qualcomm’s QCM 6490 chipset coupled with Adreno 642L GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard internal storage which is further expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. It boots Android 13 out of the box.

With the pretty solid camera hardware, the FairPhone 5 stands out. You get two 50MP sensors on the rear side (Primary sensory + Ultrawide lens) and a 50MP snapper on the front for high-quality photography and both cameras are capable of recording videos at up to 4K 30fps. The smartphone houses a 4200mAh removable Li-ion battery with support for 30W fast charging tech.

You get a stunning 6.46-inch FHD+ dynamic OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate that ensures a super smooth motion performance. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top to protect it from accidental falls and scratches. With the IP55 ingress protection, the phone works well in wet weather conditions.

The FairPhone 5 is available for pre-order at €699 and shipping starts on September 14. It comes in Matte Black, Sky Blue, and Transparent edition options.