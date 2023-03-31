iQOO recently launched the iQOO Z7 series smartphone including iQOO Z7 and Z7i in the market and now the company is reportedly gearing up for the launch of a new member in the iQOO Z7 series- the iQOO Z7x. The smartphone will fall under the midrange category and is likely to launch in India as well as some other global markets.

The listings spotted on the Geekbench benchmark website by 91 mobiles, reveal some key specifications of the iQOO Z7x and also suggests that the device will soon launch in the global as well as Indian markets. However, the firm has not revealed any launch details about the smartphone. On the Geeknech benchmark website, The iQOO Z7x has managed to score 905 and 2137 points in the single and multi-core tests.

Speaking about the specifications, the iQOO Z7x will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, under the hood. The device will run on Android 13 based on FunTouch OS 13 out of the box.

Other rumored specifications of the iQOO Z7x include a 6.55-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a large 6,000mAH battery with 80W fast charging support. Moreover, the smartphone is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth camera. The smartphone is likely to feature 8MP front camera for selfies and video chats.

Earlier reports suggest that the device will ship with up to 256GB internal storage and up to 8GB RAM which is also confirmed by the Geekbench listing. The brand hasn’t revealed the exact launch date of the iQOO Z7x but the listing suggests the smartphone launch is imminent.