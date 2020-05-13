LG Stylo 6 key specs revealed

Rizwan Anwer
The LG Stylo 6 is the follow-up to the popular 2019 LG Stylo 5. The phone has been detailed by a Boost mobile employee who got a flyer from the company early. While a price or plan wasn’t mentioned in the flyer given to the employees, nor a release date for the phone, you can expect it to land very soon.

LG Stylo 6 – The mid-ranger with a stylus returns

There are a few phones in the world that offer the convenience and quirks of a stylus at the price of a mid-range phone. The LG Stylo series is among that line that offers a stylus at a comfortable price point.

Image is courtesy of AndroidHeadlines

According to the promotional material handed out to Boost Mobile employees, the LG Stylo 6 will have quite a few features around it.

Here are the key specs of the phone:

  • The phone has a massive 6.8″ FullVision FHD+ Display (~1080p)
  • Fast Charging
  • Triple camera setup: 13MP, 5MP wide-angle, and 5MP depth with AI Cam
  • Front Camera will have a single 13MP that delivers Bokeh shots
  • Stylus pen
  • 64GB ROM with 3GB of RAM
  • A fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone
  • 4000 mAh Battery
  • A dedicated key for Google Assistant
  • Supports DTS:X 3D Surround Sound and Stereo speakers

The Stylo 5 did come to Verizon, Sprint, Metro, and many other telco’s after a timed exclusivity with Cricket Wireless, but so far it looks like the Stylo 6 is going to be exclusive to Boost Mobile.

The LG Stylo 5 retailed for $229, so we expect to see the Stylo 6 around that same price, if not a bit more.

All in all, this is a solid option if you’re looking for a phone with a stylus without breaking the bank. While the Moto G Stylus is also an option for $299, the only other stylus phones in the market would be the Samsung Galaxy Note series, all of which are always above the $799 price. It’s good to have stylus phones in the entry-level price range as well.

What are your thoughts on the LG Stylo 6? Are you looking to grab it for yourself? Let us know in the comments section below!

SOURCEPhone Arena
