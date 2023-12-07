Motorola and Pantone have once again joined forces to bring a splash of color to the world of technology. This year, the global color authority has chosen PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz as the Color of the Year 2024, and Motorola has selected the motorola razr 40 ultra/motorola razr+ and motorola edge 40 neo to represent this warm and inviting hue.

The Symbolism of Color

The Pantone Color of the Year program, now in its 25th year, aims to explore the symbolic nature of color and its impact on our lives. PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz embodies feelings of togetherness, community, and collaboration, reflecting the importance of human connection in today’s digital age.

The Chosen Devices

The motorola razr 40 ultra/motorola razr+ and motorola edge 40 neo have been carefully selected to embody the message of PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz. The razr 40 ultra/razr+ features an iconic, flippable design, allowing expressive individuals to stand out from the crowd. On the other hand, the edge 40 neo puts color at the center of its design, with the Peach Fuzz hue in vegan leather beautifully complementing the device’s warm, contoured design.

Enhancing Human Connection

Both devices are designed with connection and personality at the center, offering features developed to enhance our common humanity. Motorola’s latest software offerings, Moto Unplugged and Family Space, encourage mindful breaks from technology and provide guidance for families exploring technology together.

Availability

The motorola razr 40 ultra/motorola razr+ and motorola edge 40 neo in the Pantone Color of the Year 2024 will be available in select markets worldwide. For full pricing information and specifications, visit Motorola’s website.