Renowned gaming smartphone manufacturer brand Nubia has announced its latest advanced camera flagship smartphone, the Nubia Z50S Pro in China. The main highlight of the Nubia Z50S Pro is its custom 35mm lens. The smartphone has a big circular camera bump at the back just like Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone. Have a look at the detailed specs and availability of the Nubia Z50S Pro smartphone.

Nubia Z50S Pro smartphone starts at CNY 3,700 ($515/€460/₹42,250) for the base 12/256GB variant. There are two other variants also the 12/16GB RAM with 1TB storage is priced at $555 and $615 respectively. The smartphone is now available for pre-order and open sales start on July 27 in China via Nubia’s official website.

Nubia’s Z50S Pro phone boasts a customized focal length of 35mm and a large 50MP 1/1.49” primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support and Nubia’s trademark 1G +6P lens with a wide f/1.59 aperture, captures high resolution and crystal clear quality shots nearly in every condition.

The main unit is accompanied by a 50MP ultrawide shooter with a 125° field of view and a customized focal length of 13mm and the ultrawide shooter doubles as a super macro cam as it can focus at a distance of 2.5cm/1” and a 8MP telephoto lens with 6x optical zoom and OIS support. There’s a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. There are some new modes Nubia introduced in the Z50S Pro- the Humanistic Street Photography 2.0 and Night Mandrill 2.0 aimed to offer impressive shots.

Nubia Z50S Pro boasts a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset with boosted 3.36GHz prime core and GPU. It houses a 5,100mAh battery and supports 80W fast wired charging which is claimed to last up to 37 hours with normal usage.

The smartphone has a 6.78-inch 10-bit FHD+ flat AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 100% coverage of DCI-P3, and 1000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate. The panel has UL platinum low blue light eye protection certification and it supports DC dimming and 2160Hz high frequency PWM dimming.