OnePlus 6T officially announced today, coming to T-Mobile with in display fingerprint scanner and no headphone jack

After a last-minute scheduling shuffle, OnePlus has officially announced the OnePlus 6T. If you only check the spec sheet this would look like nothing more than a minor refresh. However, if you check the full picture you’ll see the OnePlus 6T is bringing a lot new to the table.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Big Design Changes

It starts with the most visible change, the teardrop notch. Making this one of the most eye-pleasing notches to be released this year. The next big change to the design comes from the lack of a visible fingerprint scanner. That would be due to the new in display fingerprint technology. Allowing you to unlock your phone by scanning your finger directly on the glass display.

Unfortunately, some of the changes are a bit more controversial– OnePlus has officially scrapped the headphone jack. That forces users to use either USB-C headphones or Bluetooth headphones, both of which they just happen to sell. Of course, you still have the option to rock a dongle if you choose.

The device is slightly thicker due to the addition of the in-display fingerprint sensor and the bigger 3,700 mAh batter.

1 of 12

Specs

Technical specifications of the OnePlus 6T closely follow what we saw from the OnePlus 6 earlier this year.

Display: 6.4-inch 2340 x 1080 AMOLED

6.4-inch 2340 x 1080 AMOLED Processor: Snapdragon 845

Snapdragon 845 RAM: 6GB/8GB

6GB/8GB Storage: 128GB/256GB

128GB/256GB Rear Camera: 16MP f/1.7 + 20MP f/1.7 OIS

16MP f/1.7 + 20MP f/1.7 OIS Front Camera: 16MP f/2.0

16MP f/2.0 Battery: 3,700mAh

3,700mAh OS: Android 9 Pie OxygenOS

A couple areas here are of note. First off, we’re getting a bigger battery than the OnePlus 6, 3,300 mAh vs. 3,700 mAh. While it doesn’t seem like a big upgrade on paper, the OnePlus 6T has gone from an average size battery for 2018, to a phone with one of the larger batteries out right now. While some devices like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Razer Phone 2 have bigger batteries, it’s impossible to find them in carrier stores. Only the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has a bigger battery at 4,000 mAh with in-store availability.

Since the introduction of its first flagship, OnePlus has always offered a variant with 64 GB of storage. Now, that’s no longer the case. The OnePlus 6T will come with a base storage of 128GB and offer a higher tier at 256GB. It doesn’t quite reach the Galaxy Note 9 in terms of storage space, but it is still one of the most spacious models on the market.

That does it for the major changes here. The display is now .1-inch taller with a different style notch, the cameras are the same and we’re getting an updated version of Android 9 Pie with Oxygen OS on top.

If you’re coming from the OnePlus 6, this might not be the biggest upgrade, but we can see the value for others coming from the OnePlus 5T and further back. Additionally, this is the closest to stock Android experience you can get on a phone from T-Mobile, which may appeal to come customers.

Availability

Some of the biggest news to come from the event is that OnePlus finally has a carrier partner in the US. T-Mobile and OnePlus are teaming up to bring you the 6T on a carrier with trade-in deals and financing for the first time.

In an impressive move, every OnePlus device dating all the way back to the first One is eligible for this trade in deal. A full list of the trade in devices can be found below and with your trade-in, you’ll receive $300 off of your brand new OnePlus 6T. A welcomed discount as the base model 6GB/128GB has now increased to $549. While the 8GB/128GB model will set you back $579 and the 8GB/256GB model will cost $629.

Apple: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus Samsung: GS8 series, Note 8, GS7 series, Note 5, GS6 series

GS8 series, Note 8, GS7 series, Note 5, GS6 series Google: Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, Pixel XL

Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, Pixel XL LG: V30, V30+, G7, V20, G6

V30, V30+, G7, V20, G6 Motorola: Z2 Force; Z2 Play; Nexus 6

Z2 Force; Z2 Play; Nexus 6 OnePlus: 5, 5T, 6, 3, 3T, X, 2, 1

The OnePlus 6T will be available starting November 1 in the US and November 6 in Europe in Mirror Black and Midnight Black. Lucky T-Mobile customers will have the chance to grab one three days early from T-Mobile’s signature store in Time’s Square if you happen to be in New York City.