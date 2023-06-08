Earlier, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the brand’s first foldable will be released in 2023. Although, the OnePlus hasn’t revealed the exact launch timeframe for the device. According to a 91mobiles report, OnePlus confirmed to launch its first foldable in the second half of 2023, and the launch event will take place in New York.

Leaks suggest the OnePlus Fold phone will launch in global markets including India in August 2023. OnePlus will compete in the foldable market where Samsung’s Z Fold gen 4 series smartphones, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Vivo X Flip, and OPPO Find N2 Flip– big brands dominating the foldable market.

Have a look at the rumored features and specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Fold smartphone.

– OnePlus’s upcoming foldable will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

– It will feature an 8-inch QHD+ OLED panel and a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED cover display with 120Hz refresh rate.

– The foldable may come with Android 13 based on Oxygen OS 13.1

-It is said to feature a 4,800mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

-For optics, the Folddable will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens with OIS support joined by 48MP ultrawide shooter and a 32MP periscope lens and there’s a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.