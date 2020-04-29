Oneplus Z rumored to be released in July 2020

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were released earlier this month, but many were surprised that there were no mentions of the OnePlus 8 Lite, which was expected to be a revival of OnePlus’ previous mid-range entry, the OnePlus X.

The OnePlus X, released in October 2015, was a massive disruption of the mid-range segment with a Snapdragon 801, a 5″ 1080p display, and a glass and metal display.

The OnePlus 8 Lite was first rumored in December 2019, with renders being released by OnLeaks and 91Mobiles. The renders showed the device sporting a glass finish, a rumored 6.5″ display, a punch-hole selfie camera, and a dual-camera setup on the back with multiple additional sensors. The device also sports a Type-C port, but no headphone jack, although that comes at no surprise in this age. In addition, it is rumored that the device will feature an OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a possible 90Hz refresh rate. As far as the internals, there is little information about that, but rumors suggest a MediaTek processor instead of a Snapdragon.

In March, Max Weinbach posted that the name of the new device would be OnePlus Z instead of the previous OnePlus 8 Lite.

The source referred to it as “OnePlus Z” and said the hardware matched the previous OnePlus 8 Lite render. https://t.co/zB5PN9nQjW — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 28, 2020

Now, another leaker, Max J., who usually deals in leaks about Samsung products, released a graphic suggesting that the Oneplus Z will be released in July 2020.

However, since this release date has not been confirmed by OnePlus, all we can do is wait and see what the device truly has to offer, and more importantly, what the price is. Hopefully all will be revealed in July.