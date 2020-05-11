Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ display details leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ are Samsung’s next devices up for a reveal. After the Galaxy S20/S20+/S20 Ultra launch this spring Samsung fans wonder what lies in wait for them with Samsung’s Note series? It seems that we may have had some early answers to that question thanks to Ross Young, Founder/CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) and Founder of DisplaySearch.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ – display details revealed!

According to Ross, the Note 20 and Note 20+ will offer the following:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20:

Resolution of 2345 x 1084 at 404 ppi, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9

the phone will also feature 120Hz refresh rate with LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxid) It helps reduce power consumption in OLED powered devices.

Screen size will be 6.42″, with the Note 10 being 6.3″

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+:

Resolution of 3096x 1444 at 497 ppi, an aspect ratio of 19.3:9

the phone will also feature 120Hz refresh rate with LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxid) It helps reduce power consumption in OLED powered devices.

Screen size will be 6.87″, with the Note 10+ being 6.8″

Note 20 Display Leak:

Note 20 will grow from 6.3" on the 10 to 6.42" on the Note 20. Resolution will increase slightly to 2345 x 1084, 404 PPI, 19.5:9 aspect ratio. 120Hz with LTPO, variable refresh, so lower power with 120Hz, great for always on mode. #GalaxyNote20 — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 11, 2020

Note 20+ Display Leak

Note 20+ will grow from 6.8" to 6.87", resolution will increase to 3096 x 1444 resulting in a 497 PPI, 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It will also have 120Hz refresh with LTPO, lowest power implementation of 120Hz due to variable refresh. #GalaxyNote20+ — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 11, 2020

No Galaxy Note Ultra model, but the Galaxy Fold 2 will be your Ultra. #GalaxyNote — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 11, 2020

It’s interesting to note that Ross only mentions variable refresh rate for Samsung Galaxy Note 20+. Perhaps this indicates a new power-saving mode where the phone will shift between 120Hz and lower refresh rates to help the battery last longer?

Unlike the current S20 line, the Note 20+ should be able to run at 120Hz at full-resolution, instead of dropping down to 1080p. We weren’t able to find out if the Note 20 will also run at 120Hz on its native resolution, but if it’s also utilizing LTPO, it should be able to do it.

Yes, it should — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 11, 2020

Ross closes his tweets by saying there won’t be an Ultra variant of the Note 20 family, it will instead be the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, a device that is still shrouded in mystery.

The leaks have been further corroborated by Ice universe, a renowned Android insider with a meticulous track record. As such, while we would still treat what has been discussed as rumor, we should still wait for official confirmation from Samsung.

For now, we are eager to hear and see when Samsung wants to reveal the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 family of devices to the world.

Hopefully, Samsung also takes that announcement to push out the long-awaited update that allows Samsung Galaxy S20 devices to run 120Hz on their native WQHD+ resolution, instead of the current HD+ or FHD+ setup.