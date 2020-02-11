Samsung officially unfolds its Galaxy Z Flip

It’s a busy day in Samsung’s part of the world as its mobile division unveiled its newest flagship phone series with the Galaxy S20 line. And while most consumers will likely care about those models, Samsung’s other new device will probably get most of the initial buzz.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip sees the world’s most popular phone maker putting a new spin on Android-powered phones. To be clear, it’s not the first folding phone on the market. In fact, it’s not even Samsung’s first foray into the space as the Galaxy Fold arrived in late 2019. Nevertheless, we suspect this is the device that will have people talking over the coming weeks.

Unlike the Galaxy Fold, which is more akin to a folding tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip folds in half with a more traditional “clamshell” design. This means, among other things, that it’s more pocket-friendly.

Powered by Android 10, the Galaxy Z Flip employs Samsung’s One UI 2 for custom features and software enhancements. It has all the same capabilities of other Samsung phones, including access to the Google Play Store.

The Galaxy Z Flip houses a folding display that reveals itself to be 6.7-inches and offers up a 2,636 x 1,080 pixel resolution.

On the exterior of the phone is a secondary 1.06-inch display with 300 x 116 pixel resolution. The display can be used for notifications as well as a view-finder to take selfies.

Galaxy Z Flip can stay open at a range of angles, like a laptop screen. The Hideaway Hinge system also integrates Samsung’s new sweeper technology, which uses nylon fibers crafted by micro-height-cutting technology to repel dirt and dust.

Present on the outside are two cameras in the form of one standard 12-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Around front, or on the inside, is a 10-megapixel camera with auto-focus.

Running the show is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Hardware-wise this puts it around the high end of the mid-range, or just bordering on high-end.

Other features include a 3,300mAh battery with support for wireless charging and support for 4G LTE. For better or worse, Samsung is only putting 5G in its Galaxy S20 models for now.

The main draw here is the design, particularly the folding aspect. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip employs the use of a hideaway hinge which helps to keep the phone from picking up unwanted dust and debris. You know, the stuff that would likely break the phone without much effort.

When the device is free-standing, the display automatically splits into two 4-inch screens so you can easily view images, content or videos on the top half of the display, and control them on the bottom half.

There are three stopping points in the hinge, each of which might have its own usage case. The “Flex Mode” lets users keep the phone open at a fold, splitting the screen in half. For instance, the top half might present YouTube with the bottom section offering up comments.

Considering the colors, overall aesthetic, and software, it’s safe to say this is a unique device that’s centered around style.

Availability

The Galaxy Z Flip does not come cheaply; you have to pay a premium if you want to be seen with one of these. Indeed, it’s priced $1,380 for the affair.

You can find the Galaxy Z Flip at AT&T and Sprint in two colors (Mirror Purple and Mirror Black) with limited quantities. It will also be sold at Samsung and Best Buy.