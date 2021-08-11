Samsung on Wednesday unveiled its third-generation foldable handsets, one of which being the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The other model announced, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, has its own coverage.

Slated to arrive in late August, it’s built of a new “Armor Aluminum” material with Gorilla Glass Victus. Moreover, its IPX8 rated against water, marking a first in the folding phone space.

Lighter, thinner, and more durable than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also less expensive than previous generations. Indeed, the phone retails with a starting price of $1,800 for the 256GB version.

In terms of hardware specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover screen and 7.6-inch AMOLED screen inside. Performance comes from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor with either 256GB or 512GB storage.

Memory comes in at a hefty 12GB while the 4,400mAh battery keeps things running. Cameras are 10-megapixels and 4-megapixels for the front cover and front main, respectively.

As far as productivity and user experience goes, Samsung has moved the needle again for its foldable handset. For the first time ever, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports the S Pen digital stylus, meaning marking up documents and taking notes becomes that much more efficient.

Samsung is also working with partners like Google and Microsoft on apps designed to take advantage of the multiple screens and/or larger display. Further, Samsung’s new Labs feature plays nice with most other apps, optimizing them with re-sizing and aspect ratio adjustments, and providing Multi-Active Window and a Flex Mode Panel support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Specs

Display: 7.6-inch AMOLED 2268 x 1768 120Hz main screen; 6.2-inch AMOLED 2268 x 832 120Hz cover screen

7.6-inch AMOLED 2268 x 1768 120Hz main screen; 6.2-inch AMOLED 2268 x 832 120Hz cover screen SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256GB or 512GB

256GB or 512GB Rear Cameras: 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 12MP f/1.8 main with OIS, 12MP f/2.4 2X telephoto with OIS

12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 12MP f/1.8 main with OIS, 12MP f/2.4 2X telephoto with OIS Front Camera: 10 MP f/2.2; 4MP f/1.8 in-display camera

10 MP f/2.2; 4MP f/1.8 in-display camera Battery: 4,400mAh with 25W wired charging and 10W Qi wireless charging

4,400mAh with 25W wired charging and 10W Qi wireless charging OS: Android 11 with One UI 3.1.1

As you can see, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a bit of a beast on paper featuring dual 120Hz displays this year, the latest Snapdragon 888 chip from Qualcomm, and 12GB of RAM. It also boasts Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, and support for 5G networks.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Fold 3 is Samsung’s most durable folding phone yet with a stronger Armor Aluminum frame, IPX8 water-resistance, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Samsung also upgraded the folding display this year by using a PET screen over the TPU material that was previously used. The new PET plastic should improve the resistance against dings and scratches, and that should come in handy with the new S Pen support.

S Pen

Speaking of the S Pen, Samsung offers two different models of the S Pen. The first is the S Pen Fold edition with support only for the Z Fold3. Unfortunately, there is nowhere to store the S Pen in the device like with the Note series. Instead, you’ll need to buy a case that features a slot to keep it handy.

Since the S Pen Fold Edition won’t be inserted into the device, this means it doesn’t feature Bluetooth and won’t require charging. What this means, is you’ll lose some of the more advanced features from the Note series but it will still support Air command. Oh, and did I forget to mention the S Pen Fold Edition won’t come bundled in, it’s an additional $50 purchase.

If you want an S Pen with all the features, then you’ll have to spring for the more expensive $100 S Pen Pro. The S Pen Pro is a slightly larger stylus with Bluetooth supporting Air command, Air Actions, and device switching. With Bluetooth built-in, you’re going to need to charge the S Pen Pro and for that, it includes a USB-C at the end of the stylus.

Both of these S Pen models have been designed to work using less pressure and rounded tips to work better on the delicate Fold3 display and prevent damaging it.

Availability

The next-gen folding handset is offered Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver with a starting price of $1,799.99 for the 256GB storage capacity. A 512GB option is also offered for $1,899.99, however a limited time promotion sees Samsung discounting the price by $100 putting at the same price.

Limited-time Promotions

Through August 26, 2021, consumers who pre-order the phone on Samsung.com via the Shop Samsung mobile app can receive the following discounts and deals:

Get $200 Samsung Credit

Opt-in to a 3-year Samsung Care+ plan (cancellable at any time) to also get a discount on the total plan price and have no monthly payment for the first 12 months.

Trade-in up to four devices and earn up to $800 in credit to be applied toward a Galaxy Z Fold 3

Refer a friend with Samsung’s Referral Program and unlock up to $1,000 in rewards.

Special Edition

Thom Browne and Samsung have partnered yet again, this time bringing the signature Thom Browne signature colors (Thom Browne White) to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Pre-orders are available immediately for $3,499.99 with select market availability and limited numbers.