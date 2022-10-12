GravaStar returns with scintillating hi-fi audio products that get fans salivating, as the new and unique Sirius P5 earbuds were announced a few days ago. These sci-fi-inspired products arrive with cool features.

With 12mm dynamic drivers, Qualcomm aptX, and industrially designed cases, it combines modern creativity and unique functionality. The Sirius P5 comes in three different but unique designs made to appeal to people with different tastes.

The following designs are available

Defense Armor

Defense Mecha

Defense Crystal

GravaStar promises fans additional designs will arrive later, in case anyone yearns for more in looks and aesthetics.

If you’re like some of us who cherish bass sound, you’re in for a big treat as the aptX high definition sound of the Sirius P5 gives you just what you need as the sound is powerful yet clear. Enjoy good quality stereo sound anytime you want.

Made from solid materials such as zinc alloy, and Lego type of materials, GravaStar touts the earbuds and their strength and rigidity.

Although they are super lightweight the Sirius P5 also offers protection from drops and scratches.

GravaStar, keeping with its tradition and design language, built these using sci-fi and cyberpunk characteristics. One main reason for the company’s choice to keep offering new Sirius P5 designs in the future is to allow people to “have fun expressing their style while listening to music.”

Sirius P5 Specs

Battery: Polymer lithium-ion

Single earbuds battery capacity: 45 mAh

Earbuds charge time: 1.5 hours

Single earbuds weight: 5g

Charging case battery capacity: 500 mAh

Charging case charging time: 2 hours

Playtime: Up to 8 hours when fully charged

Bluetooth: V5.2

Bluetooth distance: >10m

>10m Frequency response range: 20Hz – 20KHz

Regarding the colors, the company announced that the Sirius P5 earbuds will arrive in black or white, each coming with one charging case. To learn more or get to see different Sirius P5 sets available, visit the GravaStar website. On the website, you have from October 6 to November 1 to pre-order the products. You will get a discount of 35-percent if you’re on time.