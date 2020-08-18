Verizon announces LG Velvet pricing and August 21 arrival

The carrier will get an exclusive Aurora Red variant of the phone

Verizon on Tuesday announced the pricing and availability of its version of the LG Velvet. Set to arrive on August 21, the new phone will be offered in a variety of colors, including one exclusive to Verizon.

The LG Velvet will retail for $699.99 outright through Verizon; customers are able to purchase it at $29.17 per month over two years.

The LG Velvet is equipped to support both the 5G Ultra Wideband network and the forthcoming 5G Nationwide network. As such, that’s likely the reason the Verizon model is about $100 more than what’s found at other carriers.

Another standout feature for the Verizon edition is that it comes in Aurora Red, a color exclusive to the carrier. Indeed, it’s a Red Velvet handset.

For a limited time, anyone who purchases the LG Velvet online can get it for just $10 per months with a new line of service on one of Verizon’s Premium Unlimited rate plans. More specifically that includes the Above, Beyond, Do, Play, and Get options.

Existing Verizon customers who trade their old phone in can receive a guaranteed $350 for devices in good working condition. The discount is applied over a recurring 24-month bill credit.