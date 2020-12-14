Update brings Zoom to the Nest Hub Max

Google promised that it was working on adding Zoom calls to the Nest Hub Max earlier this year. Well, just in time for the holidays, this new feature is now coming in the form of an update. Afterward, you’ll be able to use the previously absent video chat service.

There are a couple of steps you want to make sure you have in order before Zoom is ready on your Nest Hub Max. First, you will need to opt into the Google Home preview program. This will give you access to the bleeding edge software Mountain View has in the works for the Nest Hub Max and Google Home.

This can be found by going to the Google Home app Settings. Then find Device settings and choose Preview Program. You can choose to receive email updates and then Join Program.

Next, you need to head back to Settings in the Google Home app and link your Zoom account. This will be under Services and Voice and Video calls. Under that menu, you should find Video & Voice apps. Here you can select Zoom from the available partner apps.

That’s pretty much it. After all the backend setup has taken place, you can then evoke the Zoom calling by simply saying “Hey Google, start a Zoom call.” You can also start them directly from the Calendar app if you’ve been sent a Zoom invite via email and accepted the meeting.

This new update brings the Google Nest Hub Max back to parody to Amazon’s Echo Show and Facebook’s Portal. Both received similar updates earlier this year. This is great for end-users regardless. Zoom has become a dominant force in video calls over the pandemic and seeing Google join the fray for smart displays is a welcome addition.

One final note is this is currently exclusive to just the Nest Hub Max. Google’s partnered displays from LG, Lenovo, and JBL were not mentioned in this bit of news surrounding this Zoom update.