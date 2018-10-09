Hot Take: Google debuts new Pixels, Google Home Hub

Join us as we sit down and discuss some of the hot tech topics out there today. The Pixel Slate, Google Home Hub, Pixel Stand, and Pixel 3 and 3 XL were announced at an event in New York today and we explain what exactly the company is doing in today’s market and more.
What we talked about today
- Google unveils its own Chrome OS tablet, the Pixel Slate
- Google Home Hub is Google’s first smart display
- Google debuts Pixel Stand with interactive wireless charging
- The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL make a formal debut
