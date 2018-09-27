Hot Take: LG V40 “unveiled”, Oppo Find X with 10GB of RAM, and more Pixel 3 leaks (Episode 29)

Join us as we sit down and discuss some of the hot tech topics out there today. LG shared the V40 ahead of its official announcement, the Oppo Find X will soon include 10GB of RAM, and more Pixel 3 features are leaked in a new video.
What we talked about today
- LG V40 revealed ahead of 10/3 event
- Oppo Find X could be the first phone with 10GB of RAM
- New Pixel 3 Software Features leaked
More news
- Facebook Messenger redesign rolling out
- Galaxy Note 9 gets two new color options
- RealMe 2 Pro is an advanced mid-ranger with 8GB of RAM
- OnePlus 6T could include 3,700mAh Battery
OBLIGATORY GOOGLE MENTION (THIS DAY IN GOOGLE): Google is 20 years old
