Calling UK players! We’ve got a list of the best gambling sites in the UK that you can join today.

We’ve dialed in specific benchmarks, such as game variety and the quality of the bonuses, to deliver this in-depth guide to the top 10 UK betting sites.

We’ll be going through each one, taking a look at their pros and cons, their welcome offers, as well as why you might want to join them (and why you might not).

And while Mr Play is our number one pick, you might find that you prefer an alternative option. That’s why we prepared 9 other sites for you to check out.

Ready? Let’s play.

Best Gambling Sites in the UK

1. Mr Play – Best UK Gambling Site Overall

18+ New players only. £10 minimum deposit required. 3-tier welcome package with a max value of £200 and 35x wagering requirements. Bonus offer must be wagered within 21 days. Comes with 100 bonus spins with 50x WR. Please note the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Around 1,000 casino games

Up to £200 welcome bonus

100 bonus spins for new players

128 live casino games

Online sports betting available

Includes horse racing

Cons:

Slow bank withdrawals

Mr Play is the result of a few iGaming veterans getting together to co-launch an online casino.

The fact that so many industry experts are in charge of Mr Play ensures that this UK casino site offers all the thrills and spills that the modern-day player is looking for, including big bonuses, state-of-the-art games – and big jackpots.

Game Variety: 4.95/5

Mr Play covers multiple bases when it comes to casino games. There’s a separate section for online games, live dealer games, scratch cards – and even sports.

As expected, the online casino section is stuffed with slot games, including popular titles like Starburst, Rich Wilde, and the Book of Dead, and the progressive jackpot game Big Bass Bonanza.

Drop & Wins include the high RTP game Wolf Gold, while other casino games include blackjack, baccarat, and roulette variants. Poker is conspicuous by its absence but there are at least a handful of live poker games here, including Ultimate Texas Hold’em.

As mentioned, you can also launch the Mr Play sportsbook, which is a fully-fledged sports betting site in its own right, and indeed one of the best football betting sites in the UK. There are extensive betting markets to choose from and it’s one of the best horse racing betting sites where horse racing is streamed live.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5

New payers are entitled a £200 casino welcome bonus. This also comes with 100 bonus spins to be used on Starburst, Finn and the Swirly Spin, VIP Black, Aloha! Cluster Pays, and the Book of Dead with 20 spins each day on the designated slot game. Wagering requirements are set at 35x.

Many of Mr Play’s subsequent promos are focused on sports betting. They include an exciting “Battle of the Punters,” and odds boosts, but casino players have the chance to play for a slice of the £6,500,000 Drops & Wins prize pool.

Payment Methods: 4/5

There are 8 payment methods available here. You can deposit and withdraw via the likes of Skrill, MuchBetter, PayPal, and VISA debit cards.

A two-day pending period can slow bank withdrawals down but most payouts should arrive in your account within 8 hours.

There is also a weekly and monthly limit on how much you can withdraw, and this varies according to how new you are to the casino site.

Reputation: 4.8/5

Being founded by a bunch of iGaming veterans gave Mr Play a head start above other betting sites when it was launched in 2017. So although it might only be 5 years old, industry nous and a solid marketing campaign have ensured it’s already got up with the big boys.

It’s licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority and is super safe to use.

Other Features: 4/5

Customer support is available via email support. The casino is pretty easy to navigate and the loading speed is pretty much a breeze.

2. PlayOJO – No.1 UK Online Gambling Site for Game Variety

18+ First deposit only. 50 Bonus Spins on the popular game Book of Dead slot. 0x wagering requirements. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

No wagering requirements on all bonuses

50 bonus spins for new players

Over 3,000 casino games

Dedicated iOS and Android mobile app

Cons:

No cash bonus

For some UK customers, wagering requirements can be a bit of a pain. If you feel this way, PlayOjo might be a fab option, thanks to the fact that all of its bonuses come with zero rollover requirements – and zero maximum wins!

Game Variety: 5/5

PlayOjo only launched a few years ago but it wasted no time adding over 3,000 games to its repertoire from some of the world’s leading software providers.

To help you decide which games to play, this UK casino site helpfully lists the biggest win for every single game and how many times it was played during the last 6 hours.

PlayOjo is also widely known for being home to a range of bingo rooms, such as Session Bingo and Rodeo Bingo, while the live casino games are ideal for serious players who are looking to place bigger stakes.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

You can get started at PlayOjo with 50 bonus spins. As mentioned, you don’t have to meet any wagering requirements before withdrawing any winnings – and you get to keep whatever you win.

The only slight downside to this welcome offer is that it isn’t a cash bonus (you don’t get to play around with bonus money).

As an alternative, bingo fans can claim 50 bingo tickets, 10 bonus spins, and 5 days’ worth of free bingo.

Payment Methods: 4.3/5

PlayOjo accepts 12 payment methods including PayPal, VISA, MasterCard, Apple Pay, and Trustly.

There is no minimum withdrawal amount, while maximum withdrawals are usually capped at £5,000 per transaction.

PlayOjo might ask you to verify your identity the first time you make a withdrawal, while processing times typically take between 0 and 24 hours.

Reputation: 4.4/5

PlayOjo is one of the most transparent UK gambling sites around. You can “meet the team” on the website, and you can also read PlayOjo’s manifesto that details what they stand for and who they stand for.

This casino site is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and it’s also gained a positive reputation for committing to a number of socially responsible gambling practices that ensure its players stay as safe as possible when online gambling. It’s easily one of the biggest names in the online gambling industry.

Other Features: 4/5

PlayOjo has a bright and breezy gambling site design that should appeal to the just-for-fun players. However, it also welcomes high rollers who are free to place £20,000 stakes on card and table games.

3. MrQ – UK’s Best Gambling Site for Online Bingo

18+. 20 Bonus Spins added on the first deposit with a minimum value of £10. Only applies to the Fishin’ Frenzy The Big Catch game. Bonus spins must be utilized within 48 hours. Full T&C’s apply.

Pros:

30 bonus spins for new players

4 online bingo rooms

10 bonus spins each time you refer a friend

Unique bingo software

Over 1,000 casino games

Cons:

No telephone support

Britons love their bingo – and if you do too, you might want to check out MrQ.

Home to its own original bingo software, MrQ also has several bingo games and rooms, regular bingo bonuses – as well as, of course, a range of other casino games, too.

Game Variety: 4/5

Bingo gets its own section at MrQ. Here, you can play a variety of 75 and 90-ball bingo games in rooms like On the House and Cheap as Chips.

Cheap as Chips is where you’ll find the cheapest 10p tickets but it’s worth pointing out that not all the games are available 24/7 (you’ll need to pop into the bingo rooms to check the times).

Over in the online casino, you can take your pick from hundreds of slot games, jackpot games, and megaways slot games.

There’s also a live dealer casino section, while the top-rated games are given their own category, as are all the latest additions.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

Sign-up to MrQ today and you can use the promo code “FISH JK30” to redeem 30 bonus spins when you deposit and spend your first tenner. Spins are to be used on the jackpot slot game Fishin’ Frenzy Jackpot Game and there are zero rollover requirements.

There’s a referral bonus up for grabs for everyone who successfully refers a mate, with MrQ adding 10 spins to your account (as well as 10 spins to your mates account).

Other promos here include Happy Hour, which runs every weekend from 20:00 – 22:00, and which gives you the chance to climb the leaderboard where cash prizes await. Everyone can get involved and it’s bags of fun.

Payment Methods: 3.5/5

MrQ accepts just 5 banking options – Visa Debit, MasterCard Debit, PayPal, Pay by Mobile, and bank transfer – which means there’s a chance that not everyone’s preferred banking option will be available.

Withdrawal times are generally excellent, with Visa Debit and PayPal withdrawals taking just 4 hours. The minimum withdrawal is £10.

Reputation: 4.75/5

MrQ was launched in 2018 but has already undergone a recent rebranding and it won the EGR award for Slots Operator of the Year twelve months ago, making it one of the best slots sites on this list..

This casino site also enjoys a 4-star rating on TrustPilot and is owned by reliable operator Lindar Media, who initially had the mission of setting out to make a huge mark on the online bingo world.

It’s licensed by the UK Gaming Commission and its games are routinely tested for fairness by an independent 3rd party.

Other Features: 4/5

Live chat is available whenever you have a question. It’s also one of the best mobile casinos with dedicated sections for mobile games and mobile slots.

4. Casushi – Best New UK Online Gambling Site

18+. New Players Only. Match deposit bonus of up to £50 with 50 Bonus Spins for the exciting slot game, Book Of Dead. A deposit of £10 is required to qualify. Game restrictions may apply. T&Cs apply.

Pros:

100% up to £50 welcome bonus

More than 1,000 games available

Launched in 2020

Nice, easy-to-navigate site

Cons:

Limited casino promotions

Launched in 2020, Casushi still feels fresh. It’s youthful, it’s dynamic and it’s as stylish and usable as all good modern online casinos should be.

And while this is a brand new UK casino site, it comes with a Japanese theme – which some players will absolutely love.

Game Variety: 4/5

Casushi has an excellent range of over 1,000 games that span across slots, table games, and live games.

There’s a separate section dedicated entirely to jackpot games, and it’s here where you’ll find the likes of Fluffy Favourites Jackpot, Temple or Iris Jackpot, and Unicorn Bliss Jackpot.

You’ll also find Mega Moolah, which is famous for having the world’s biggest ever jackpot payout. At the time of writing, it has a jackpot of £4,624,323.

Table games include multiple roulette, blackjack, poker, video poker, and baccarat variants, while anyone who’s in a hurry can have a go at a selection of instant games (many of which are multiplayer games).

Bonuses and Promotions: 3.6/5

The current Casushi welcome offer is a 100% up to £50 bonus. As part of this introductory deal, you also get 50 bonus spins added to your account to be used on Book of Dead.

Regular bonuses are a tad hit-and-miss at Casushi because they change frequently. You’ll just have to keep checking your account to stay up-to-date with the latest offers.

However, Casushi does have frequent Drops & Wins, which every week give you the chance to win a slice of the £1,000,000 by playing specific slot and live dealer games.

Banking Options: 4/5

Casushi accepts a number of the UK’s most trusted payment methods. These include MasterCard, Visa Electron, Skrill, Neteller, and PaySafeCard. The minimum withdrawal across the board is £10. Withdrawal processing times, meanwhile, generally take no longer than 24 hours.

Reputation: 4.2/5

Casushi might be a fairly new gambling site but it’s already developed a reputation for being committed to safer gambling. You can set a deposit limit as soon as you create your account and you can also take a 24-hour Time Out whenever you want.

This online casino is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and it’s owned by Dazzletag Entertainment, a legit company that’s been around since 2010.

Other Features: 4.2/5

Casushi is easily one of the brightest and most colourful UK online casinos we’ve tested. Inspired by all things Japanese, it offers a pleasurable experience to casino players who are tired of playing at dour, generic casino sites.

5. All British Casino – Most Exciting Live Dealer Games Of Any UK Gambling Site

18+ New UK players only. The welcome bonus is a 100% match deposit of up to £100. You need a minimum of £20 deposit to qualify. It comes with a 35x wagering requirement| Maximum bet allowed is £5 for any active bonus. T&C’s apply

Pros:

100% up to £100 welcome offer

10% cashback all week long

19 software providers

Iconic British imagery

Cons:

PayPal is not supported

As its name suggests, All British Casino is as British as fish and chips. Sporting the iconic Spitfire logo and splashing its website with other iconic British imagery, such as the red phone box, All British Casino will make Brits feel right at home.

And with over 70 live dealer games, it’s easily one of our top picks.

Game Variety: 4.6/5

All British Casino works with a wide variety of top software providers such as Evolution Gaming and NetEnt to provide an awesome mix of online casino games and live dealer games.

Slots are broken down into categories such as classic titles, new titles, and progressive jackpots, while table games include the likes of Key Bet Roulette and 3D Blackjack – two games that are hard to find elsewhere.

You’ll find exclusive games here too, such as All British Blackjack.

There’s a suite of casual games as well, including Mines, Boxes, and Spaceman – again, these are games that are hard to track down at other top online casinos.

Bonuses and Promotions: 3/5

New players can get started at All British Casino with a 100% up to £100 casino bonus. There is no maximum win for this offer and the rollover requirements are set at 35x, which is fair.

Regular players, meanwhile, can grab 10% cashback on all losses – no further opt-in or minimum deposit is required.

Apart from the cashback offer (which is a great offer), there is a lack of regular promos at All British Casino, and there’s also no loyalty program.

There is, however, a “Whimsical Weekends” promotion that gives you the chance to claim random weekly offers.

Banking Options: 4/5

All British Casino let you deposit and withdraw your cash via Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, PaySafeCard, and Trustly. Some players may be disappointed that PayPal is not included in the list of payment options, though.

The minimum withdrawal is £10, while the maximum withdrawal is £5,000. Verification is not usually required unless you request a withdrawal for the first time that exceeds £1,400.

Reputation: 4.1/5

All British Casino is fully licensed by the UK Gaming Commission. It’s run by L&L Europe Ltd. and has been online since 2013.

For almost a decade, it’s been fine-tuning its real money offering while working with some of the biggest names in the iGaming world. It’s also committed to providing quality customer service and safer gambling.

Other Features: 4.0/5

Customer support at All British Casino is available 18 hours a day. You can contact the team via live chat and we personally found the service to be prompt and friendly.

How We Chose the Best UK Gambling Sites

Game variety: We know how important it is for you to be able to play your favourite games, as well as discover new ones you’ve never played before. This is why we chose online gambling sites in the UK that offer a wide variety of games that are powered by some of the biggest names in the iGaming world.

Casino bonuses and promotions: A casino bonus makes online gambling so much more fun. All the betting sites in our list excel when it comes to welcome offers, with the best online casinos further topping you up with bonus spins, cashback bonuses, and referral packages.

Payment methods: The UK online gambling sites we chose offer banking options that UK players will be familiar with, and which they trust. These include debit cards and eWallets like PayPal and Neteller. Crypto isn’t very well-supported at UK gambling sites at this point, so we recommend you look for the best crypto casinos elsewhere.

Reputation: Lastly, we only added online betting sites whose reputation, ownership, and licensing situation we could verify. If any UK betting sites seemed rogue, they didn’t make the list. In short, all the gambling operators we added are legitimate and legal in the UK.

Best Gambling Sites in the UK: FAQ

Are UK Gambling Sites Safe?

UK gambling sites are 100% safe to use provided they’re fully licensed and have a legit owner. For example, MrQ is owned by Lindar Media and licensed by the UK Gaming Commission. This ensures it’s constantly monitored for safety and fairness.

What Games Can I Play at UK Betting Sites?

You can play all kinds of games at UK gambling sites, including live casino games, online poker games, blackjack games, roulette games, slot games, and online bingo.

The exact games and their variants depend entirely on the gambling sites you join. For example, some gambling sites like PlayOjo specialize in bingo but others don’t have this particular game.

What Are the Best New Betting Sites in the United Kingdom?

New betting sites are being launched all the time in the United Kingdom. Some of the best ones include Casushi, a Japanese-themed casino site that was launched in 2020, and which has over 1,000 games, as well as Luckster, an Irish-themed casino that’s got huge jackpots.

How Do I Claim Bonuses at UK Online Gambling Websites?

All the top gambling sites make it easy for you to claim bonuses. Generally, you just need to head over to the “Promotions” section of your account before clicking a specific bonus and following the instructions.

This will usually involve you making a minimum deposit and opting in to the offer.

It’s important to carefully read the T&Cs before you claim any offer. This will allow you to understand – for example – what bonus funds contribute to your winnings, what the rollover requirements are, what payment method exclusions apply, and so on.

How Do I Make a Deposit at UK Online Gambling Sites?

To make a deposit when betting online, you just need to head over to the “cashier” or “banking” section of your online betting account. Then, select “deposit” and click your linked payment method.

All you need to do next is enter a deposit and double-check the amount before confirming that you wish to proceed.

How Do I Choose the Best Gambling Site in the UK?

To make it easier to choose the best casinos and sports betting sites in the UK, it always helps to start with an in-depth review guide written by experts. That way, you can single out any of the best betting sites that standout to you before taking a closer look at them yourself.

Things to look for at the best betting sites include the quality of the games, the quality of the customer service, as well as the bonus terms and conditions.

Comparison of the 5 Best Gambling Sites for UK Players

Mr Play: Mr Play is one of the best online casinos in the UK – and one of the best sports betting sites as well. In other words, it’s an all-rounder that gets you started with a £200 welcome bonus, and which is home to more than 900 casino games and a wide range of sports betting markets. Please note the full T&Cs apply.

PlayOjo: PlayOjo is the home of no wagering bonuses. There are also zero maximum wins on all promos here, and new players can grab 50 bonus spins upon sign-up. And with more than 3,000 games to choose from, there’s much fun to be had at this top-rated UK casino. Please note the full T&Cs apply.

MrQ: We point you in the direction of MrQ if you love playing online bingo. It’s got 4 bingo rooms, it uses its own unique software, and there are bingo bonuses galore. New players can begin with 30 bonus spins, and MrQ will top you up with an extra 10 spins each time you refer a mate. Please note the full T&Cs apply.

Casushi: Casushi might be a Japanese-themed betting site, but it’s as British as things come. It’s only two years old but already has 1,000+ games to play and new players can claim a 100% welcome bonus up to £50 by making a qualifying deposit. Please note the full T&Cs apply.

All British Casino: Coming in at number 5 is All British Casino, a betting site made by Brits for Brits. 10% cashback is available all week long, the games are provided by 19 different iGaming developers and the 100% up to £100 welcome bonus is the best sign-up offer we’ve used. Please note the full T&Cs apply.

Getting Started at the Top UK Gambling Site

Signing up for an account at the top online gambling sites in the UK is pretty straightforward, but for those who are new to the iGaming scene, here’s how it’s done at our top pick – Mr. Play casino.

1. Initiate the registration process.

Head over to the Mr Play homepage or use this link to get redirected. You’ll find the blue “Open Account” button to the top right of the homepage.

2. Fill in the registration forms.

The first form requires you to enter a valid email address, as well as create a username and password. The second form has a few more fields, including a field for your first and last name, date of birth, and your mobile number.

3. Agree to the terms and conditions.

At the bottom of the second form is a box that you need to tick to confirm that you agree to the terms and conditions. Once you’ve done this, Mr Play will create your account.

Final Words: Best Online Gambling Sites UK Players Should Check Out

These are the best betting sites that are available to UK customers right now. They’ve all been tested for their games, bonuses, and overall usability, and they’re all legal and legit to join in the United Kingdom.

Mr Play is our best online betting site overall, thanks to its excellent welcome bonus, daily rewards, and the fact that it also doubles up as an online bookmaker. However, there are many casino sites to choose from and we feel there’s something in our top 10 for everyone.

Whenever you bet online, just remember that gambling is meant to be fun before anything else. Therefore, we advise you to always bet responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.

Visit these free gambling addiction resources:

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement. AndroidGuys received compensation for the aforementioned content. Please exercise caution when using a gambling or betting service which employs real money. If you reside in a location where gambling, sports betting or betting over the internet or through an is illegal, please do not click on anything related to these activities within this post. You must be of proper legal age to click on any betting or gambling related items even if it is legal to do so in your country.