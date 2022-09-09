If you’re looking for potentially big wins, exciting gameplay, and truly random outcomes, then you should definitely check out our top picks for the best slots sites.

We looked for online slots sites that offer users amazing game variety, high RTP slots, generous bonuses for new and existing players, and much more. After many hours of research, we found that the best overall option is Slots Empire.

However, this is not the only slot site you should know about, and there are many great alternatives that offer a variety of online slot machines.

So, without further ado, let’s dive right in.

Best Slots Sites

1. Slots Empire – Best Slots Site Overall

Pros:

Over 200 slot titles

55 free spins with the welcome bonus

High-quality slots from RTG

8 banking options

Amazing design

Compatible with all mobile devices

Cons:

A limited number of other games

Expect an action-packed gambling experience with Slots Empire. With a diverse selection of casino games, rewarding bonuses, and support for crypto, this truly is an amazing choice for slot players. Let’s find out more.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

Slots Empire boasts 253 unique games, with a portfolio dominated by online slots in different reels, themes, and payline configurations.

Most of their real money slot games have a fun, cartoonish vibe, so this might not be the best site for fans of hyper-realistic games. Still, titles like “Lucha Libre 2” and “Count Spectacular” are sure to keep you entertained for hours.

If you want to chase huge wins, there’s a separate section with 11 progressive slots – and their current jackpot totals are listed right under their titles. The prize pools regularly climb into the million-dollar range, so you can dream big while you spin the reels.

While slots are undoubtedly the main attraction here, there are other games designed to tempt you as well. You’ll find 14 video poker options, a variety of table games like European roulette, and wild specialty titles like “Banana Jones” and “Fish Catch.”

What they don’t have is a sportsbook, so you’ll have to look elsewhere for that. Also, if you like playing live dealer games, the selection is not the best here.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.85/5

Their primary bonus offer features a 245% deposit match bundled with 55 free spins (playable on Caesar’s Empire). The offer is capped at $1,000, so you could potentially walk away with as much as $2,450 after opening an account.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though. They also run a 24/7 bonus that’s perfect if you want to reload your war chest. With this offer, you can get a 100% match for $30, a 120% match for $75, or a 150% deposit match bonus up to $150 – and it’s available for everyone!

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

While there is no mobile app for Slots Empire, there simply is no need for it. You can visit the website of the online casino and directly play your favorite games via the mobile browser. The website can be accessed using all different devices, including iOS and Android phones, as well as tablets.

Banking: 4.95/5

Slots Empire knows how to pamper its bettors by offering a genuinely convenient cashier section – you can even deposit by phone if you like. It currently supports Visa, Mastercard, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Overall: 4.9/5

Overall, this is an amazing option for real money slot gambling. There is a lot that this online casino has to offer, starting from a great variety of online slots to the amazing design and easy-to-use interface, and generous bonuses; playing slots online at Slots Empire can really be a lot of fun.

2. BigSpin Casino – Best Online Slots Site for High RTP Slot Games

Pros

About 130 slots

Amazing selection of high RTP slots from leading providers

Fun turbo slot feature

Colorful website and easy-to-navigate

Up to $1,000 welcome bonus

Cons:

Long payout times

If you are looking for that authentic Las Vegas feel, you can’t go wrong with BigSpinCasino. Launched in 2017, BigSpinCasino recreates the gambling city’s exciting environment thanks to its colorful casino games and exciting bonuses.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

The thrill of Las Vegas comes to life at BigSpinCasino, as its portfolio offers 185 casino games covering popular categories such as online slots, jackpot games, roulette, and blackjack. More than a hundred slot machines are available in different reels, paylines, and themes, so looking for a game that suits your mood isn’t a problem.

Many of their slots have a “turbo” option, which reduces the time between spins (often by eliminating animations). This is a great way to cut to the chase, and it’s perfect for gamblers who are pressed for time.

The table games section is well-rounded as well, with plenty of blackjack and roulette tables as well as games like war and craps.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5

The collection of bonuses and campaigns here is one of the best, starting with a 200% deposit match bonus of up to a $1,000 welcome bonus. If you think that’s a lucrative welcome treat, wait until you become a regular player on this site.

There are a great variety of bonuses available for existing players here. The best thing about this is that BigSpinCasino very frequently updates the list of offers, making sure that there is something new and exciting for everyone.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.75/5

Gambling on the go here can be a lot of fun. All you have to do to play your favorite casino games on mobile devices at BigSpinCasino is to visit their website using any of the mobile browsers you want to.

Once there, simply use your account credentials to log in. While the website works very well on all mobile devices, there is one small disadvantage – some games, sadly, are not available for mobile gambling.

That said, it should be noted that the majority of the games are there, and we can only hope for more to come.

Banking: 4.9/5

There are eight different banking options supported by BigSpinCasino. Now, this might not sound that much. However, it should be enough for the huge majority of gamblers. If you want to make a deposit in fiat money, you can use Visa, MasterCard, and MoneyGram.

On the other hand, you can pay using cryptocurrencies, too. BigSpinCasino supports banking using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple.

Overall: 4.85/5

BigSpinCasino really has it all. No matter if you are looking for classic slot games or high RTP slots with amazing graphics and designs, you can certainly find them here.

3. Slots.lv – Best Slots Site for Progressive Jackpot Games

Pros:

Amazing selection of progressive jackpot slots

Up to $5,000 in welcome bonuses

Massive 300% Bitcoin bonus match

Games from 14 different vendors

Players can join tournaments

Cons:

Low withdrawal caps

Mobile experience can be glitchy

Your adventure at Slots.lv starts with a lucrative signup offer of up to $5,000. Once you sign up, you can access the amazing game selection of this online casino and play exciting progressive jackpot slots.

Game Selection: 4.85/5

Slots.lv may not have one of the business’s most extensive games libraries, but you’ll still find 245 casino games with more than 195 slot machines.

With big-name software providers like Microgaming and Netent filling out its portfolio, you’re sure to find many of the top titles on the market today here, including “Mythic Wolf,” “10 Times Vegas,” and more.

The table game selection values quality over quantity as well, featuring multiple types of roulette, blackjack, and baccarat. Beyond that, you’ll find multiple jackpot tables in their Caribbean hold ’em section.

Your chance at a big score doesn’t stop there, as there are nearly 40 progressive jackpot slots here, with pools that often reach six figures or more.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

If there’s one section that Slots.lv truly impresses, it’s the bonuses and promotions. Players who deposit using fiat currency can enjoy a 200% bonus match on their first deposit (up to $1,000), followed by a similar match (up to $500) on their subsequent eight deposits.

In case math isn’t your strong suit, that adds up to $5,000 in bonus cash.

Bitcoin users have it even better, as they can enjoy a 300% deposit match for a total of $7,500 in bonuses. On top of that, if you refer a friend and they use BTC, you’ll get $25 extra.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Mobile gameplay is possible through iOS and Android devices. The website works well on mobile devices, but we noticed that there are some games missing on the mobile version.

Banking: 4.8/5

Their banking options cover traditional methods such as Visa, Mastercard, and AMEX, but as you might expect, cryptocurrencies are the star of the show.

There’s also support for Bitcoin, BCH, Ethereum, USDT, and Litecoin, thus allowing you to enjoy fast, almost free, and private transactions.

Your balance is also helpfully divided up between your available funds and however much bonus money you have left to earn.

Overall: 4.8/5

Slots.lv offers a fun, vibrant, and relaxing gambling environment. There are game teasers on the homepage that are playable in the free demo, and there are game and crypto guides, too.

All in all, it’s a great site for beginners, but there’s plenty here to keep the experienced slot jockey coming back as well.

4. Ignition Casino – Best Online Slots Site for 5-reel Slot Games

Pros:

Over 120 casino games

Top-notch poker room

Up to $3,000 welcome package

Amazing referral program

Cons:

Limited selection of mobile games

While Ignition Casino might be primarily known for its world-class poker room, the site also has an excellent array of slots and table games. Not only that, but they’re not shy about handing out bonuses.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

Ignition Casino’s games library is thin, but it compensates thanks to its diversity of game categories to play. There are 120 games, slot machines dominating the list with 56 titles from more than ten providers, and you can play colorful 5-reel slots in different paylines with exciting bonuses on its slots section.

Also, there’s a decent selection of progressive titles if you want to play for bigger jackpots. However, they’re mixed in with the regular slots, making it hard to see all of them (and their jackpots) at a glance.

Its selection of table games also comes with friendly betting limits. Here, you can bet for as low as $1 or go all the way up to $10,000, so both low-limit players and high-rollers will find plenty of action.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.75/5

There are separate bonuses for the casino and poker room, but they’re both the same. If you deposit with crypto, you’ll enjoy a 150% match up to $1,500 in both sections of the site for a cool $3,000 total.

Fiat currency players won’t get quite as much money, but they’re still eligible for a respectable 100% match up to $1,000 on both sides.

Crypto users are spoiled even further as the site runs a weekly 100% deposit match up to $1,000. Players who prefer credit cards also have a weekly bonus available – but theirs is capped at a measly $100.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Much like other online casinos that we discussed, Ignition also offers users browser-based mobile gambling. You can simply visit the Ignition website using any of your mobile devices and start gambling.

Banking: 4.75/5

This operator offers a decent Cashier section that you can count on for reliable payments. It supports traditional payments like Visa, Mastercard, and AMEX and accepts four cryptocurrencies – BTC, BCH, ETH, and LTC.

The withdrawal options are limited, with only cryptocurrency, wire transfer, and check by courier available.

Overall: 4.7/5

Ignition might not be the first online casino to come to mind when talking about slots, as it is primarily known as a poker gambling site. However, after our research, we found that it can be an amazing choice for slot lovers, too.

5. Super Slots – Best Crypto Online Slots Site

Pros:

More than 250 slots to play

Most payouts are authorized within 24 hours

Generous crypto bonuses

Cons:

The user interface needs improvement

Limited number of mobile games

You can expect a festival of games and exciting bonuses at Super Slots Casino. Whether you’re looking for premium video slots, 3D slot machines, or jackpot titles, this website delivers what you need.

You can play even specialty games, some blackjack and roulette games, and it also boasts not one but two exciting live casino sections.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

When it comes to a colorful selection of online slot titles, you can’t go wrong with Super Slots. As you might expect, given the name, slots make up the bulk of their catalog, with 258 exciting games to sample.

You’ll find high-quality games from providers like Betsoft and Nucleus, including thrilling games in 3D or with jackpots and lucrative bonuses.

What’s more, each game offers a brief description when you click on it, including a guide to its volatility. This makes it easy to find the perfect slot to match your mood, so you can gamble big or opt for steadier returns.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.65/5

Super Slots’ promotions page is full of generous bonuses for everyone. New and existing players can enjoy generous offers, and the fun never stops here.

If you are a crypto gambler, the bonuses are even more generous here for you. On your first crypto deposit, Super Slots offer a very generous 400% deposit match up to $4,000!

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

Yes, Super Slots is mobile-ready, but it isn’t super in this aspect. There is no dedicated app, and the mobile version of the website is missing some games, which means that you might not be able to play your favorite games on the go.

Banking: 4.85/5

Super Slots offers more than 15 payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank wire transfers, and digital currencies.

Most of the banking options here are cryptocurrencies, making it one of the top crypto gambling sites for slots.

Overall: 4.6/5

The website is well-laid-out, making it easy to find what you’re looking for in seconds. However, the color scheme is quite dark, so you may need to increase the brightness of your screen to see what you’re doing.

Runners-Up:

Ranking Methodology for the Best Online Slots Sites

Game Selection:

When reviewing slot casinos, we look at their games portfolio and check what kinds of slot machines are available. The selling points here are quantity, diversity, and the quality of games offered – so more is better, but the quality definitely matters, too.

Bonuses & Rewards:

Another benchmark for our review was the bonuses and promotions offered by online casinos. Here, we analyzed the offers and took a closer look at the terms and conditions associated with these bonuses to make sure they are fair.

Mobile Compatibility:

Many gamblers today love to play their favorite games on the go. Because of this, we ensured to pick online casinos that ensure great mobile compatibility.

Banking:

Casinos should provide players with secure and seamless payments. When checking these websites, we look not just at what banking options are available; we also consider the fees, pending times, and more.

Guide to Playing Slots Online

Are Online Slots Machines Rigged?

The best casinos, including those listed in our list, are safe and reliable. Most casinos listed here carry an approved remote license from the Curacao Gaming Authority. The CGA monitors casinos to ensure that games are fair and transparent and that your personal information is safe.

What Are the Best Online Slot Games Sites for Real Money?

After hours of extensive research, our team managed to find the best online casinos for online slot games. These are the best of the best:

Can I Play Online Slot Machines in a Free Demo Mode?

Yes, many of today’s top slot sites allow players to test the games in demo mode. This allows players to get the hang of a slot machine before they risk real money or simply start playing online slots for the fun of it.

Do Any Online Slots Pay Real Money?

Of course, all of the online slot sites listed above offer users real money online slot machines.

Can I Play Online Slots Using My iOS or Android Devices?

Most online casinos today are optimized for mobile gameplay. You can even find casinos that offer a dedicated app.

How Do I Select the Right Online Slot Game Site for Me?

When picking the right casino, you need to consider the site’s selection of games, quality of bonuses and rewards, mobile compatibility, and availability of reliable banking options. The best online casino offers you plenty of opportunities to win with the best games and offers while protecting your transactions at all times.

Comparison of the Top 5 Best Online Slots Sites

Here’s our brief recap of the top casino sites and why they’re the best:

Slots Empire: This site leads our list with 200+ online casino games covering popular categories such as slots, table games, and live casinos. New players enjoy a 245% deposit bonus bundled with 55 free spins playable on Caesar’s Empire using the code IRONBORDERS.

BigSpinCasino: For a Vegas-themed online casino experience, BigSpinCasino serves as a perfect destination. This site boasts 185 casino games from 8 software vendors and game designers.

Slots.lv: Slots.lv is another entertaining casino that offers 244 casino games covering real money online slots, table games, live casino games, and more.

Ignition: Primarily known among poker lovers, this online casino delivers really well when it comes to online slot games, too. With a very generous welcome package of up to $3,000, this casino is a great option for new players,

Super Slots: Boasting 253 online slot games in total, your “super” casino experience begins with an exciting 250% deposit match up to $1,000 using the code SS250.

How to Sign Up at the Best Slots Sites

If you’re planning to play and haven’t completed an online gambling registration before, then we can help you set up your account. Below, we will walk you through the signup process using our top pick, Slots Empire, as an example.

Step One: Go to the Casino’s Website

Visit the Slots Empire website by clicking here.

Click the “Sign Up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Enter your personal information.

Step Two: Check Your Email

Check your inbox and look for the email from Slots Empire.

Please check the spam folder if you can’t find it in your inbox.

Click the “confirm my account” link inside the email.

Step Three: Make Your First Deposit

Once the account is confirmed, select your payment option.

Indicate the amount that you want to deposit and provide your payment details.

Make sure to include a bonus code.

Now you can play online slots and have fun!

Ready to Play the Best Online Slots?

Online slots remain the most popular and highly entertaining casino games to play. They’re easy to play, available in different themes, reels, and paylines, and boast some of the most promising jackpots you’ll find anywhere.

After our extensive research, we found Slots Empire to be the best option for real money online slots. However, it is not the only one.

So, pick your favorite online slot site, and please always remember to gamble responsibly.

