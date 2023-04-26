A few years ago, the thought of two YouTubers fighting in the ring would have been unprecedented.

However, the success of stars like KSI and Jake Paul in the boxing ring has been so pronounced that scores of other influencers and TikTok celebrities have followed this lead.

The only problem? There are so many fights nowadays that it can be easy to miss a few.

To save you from that horrible fate, we’ve compiled a list of all the best YouTuber fights scheduled for the rest of the year.

None of them will make you forget Muhammad Ali — but they may just make you feel a bit better about your own fighting ability.

Below, you’ll find all the fights scheduled for this year. More will undoubtedly be added soon, but for now, this is what’s on the slate.

FIGHTERS EVENT DATE Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury 26 February 2023 Tempo Arts vs Godson MF & DAZN: X Series 005 4 March 2023 Ginty vs Halal Ham MF & DAZN: X Series 005 4 March 2023 Astrid Wett vs AJ Bunker MF & DAZN: X Series 005 4 March 2023 Walid Sharks vs MNA Productions MF & DAZN: X Series 005 4 March 2023 Deen The Great vs Pully Arif MF & DAZN: X Series 005 4 March 2023 King Kenny vs Ashely Tebi MF & DAZN: X Series 005 4 March 2023 Jay Swingler vs. Nicholai Perrett MF & DAZN: X Series 005 4 March 2023 Mika vs. Alanah Pearce Creator Clash 2 15 April 2023 Leonhart vs. CrankGamePlays Creator Clash 2 15 April 2023 Froggy Fresh vs. Chris Raygun Creator Clash 2 15 April 2023 Jack Manifold vs. Dakota Olave Creator Clash 2 15 April 2023 Myth vs. Hundar Creator Clash 2 15 April 2023 Arin Hanson vs. Jarvis Johnson Creator Clash 2 15 April 2023 Jaelaray vs. Abelina Sabrina Creator Clash 2 15 April 2023 Dad vs. Starkilla Creator Clash 2 15 April 2023 I did a thing vs. Fitz Creator Clash 2 15 April 2023 Hayley Sharpe vs. Marisha Ray Creator Clash 2 15 April 2023 John Morrison vs. Harley Morenstein Creator Clash 2 15 April 2023 Alex Wassabi vs. iDubbbz Creator Clash 2 15 April 2023

Until you see all the fights written down, it can be easy to forget just how many influencer battles have already happened.

The fights below are all from 2022; some of these were instant classics, others were…well, others were about what you’d expect from YouTube sensations fighting.

FIGHTERS EVENT DATE WINNER Salt Papi vs. Halal Ham Deji vs. Alex Wassabi 5 March 2022 Salt Papi Stromedy vs. Austin Sprinz Deji vs. Alex Wassabi 5 March 2022 Stromedy Jay Cucciniello vs. Anthony Taylor Deji vs. Alex Wassabi 5 March 2022 Jay Cucciniello Ryan Taylor vs. DK Money Deji vs. Alex Wassabi 5 March 2022 DK Money Armz Korleone vs. Minikon Deji vs. Alex Wassabi 5 March 2022 Armz Korleone Kristen Hanby vs. Vitaly Deji vs. Alex Wassabi 5 March 2022 Draw King Kenny vs. FaZe Temperrr Deji vs. Alex Wassabi 5 March 2022 FaZe Temperrr Deji vs. Alex Wassabi Deji vs. Alex Wassabi 5 March 2022 Alex Wassabi Matt Watson vs. Dad Creator Clash 14 May 2022 Dad Ryan Magee vs. Alex Ernst Creator Clash 14 May 2022 Alex Ernst DJ Welch vs. Erik Hoffstad Creator Clash 14 May 2022 DJ Welch I Did a Thing vs. TheOdd1sOut Creator Clash 14 May 2022 I Did a Thing Yodeling Haley vs. JustaMinx Creator Clash 14 May 2022 JustaMinx Hundar vs. Starkilla Creator Clash 14 May 2022 Hundar Michael Reeves vs. Graham Stephan Creator Clash 14 May 2022 Michael Reeves Harley Morenstein vs. Arin Hanson Creator Clash 14 May 2022 Harley Morenstein iDubbbz vs Doctor Mike Creator Clash 14 May 2022 Doctor Mike Tempo Arts vs. Smithey Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon 16 July 2022 Tempo Arts Paddy Murphy vs. Dave the Other Guy Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon 16 July 2022 Dave the Other Guy Pully Arif vs. Tommy Flex Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon 16 July 2022 Pully Arif Luke Bennett vs. Dean Lm Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon 16 July 2022 Dean Lm Ginty vs. KayRhys Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon 16 July 2022 Ginty Chef Dave vs. Aaron Hunt Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon 16 July 2022 Aaron Hunt Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunke Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon 16 July 2022 Elle Brooke Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon 16 July 2022 Ed Matthews Ryan Taylor vs. Anthony Taylor Wicked N’ Bad 31 July 2022 Draw Money Kicks vs. Traycho Georgiev Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua II 20 August 2022 Traycho Georgiev KSI vs. Swarmz KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda 27 August 2022 KSI Deen the Great vs. Evil Hero KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda 27 August 2022 Deen the Great Sam Hyde vs. IAmThmpsn KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda 27 August 2022 Sam Hyde Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda 27 August 2022 Salt Papi King Kenny vs. FaZe Sensei KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda 27 August 2022 King Kenny Deji vs. Fousey KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda 27 August 2022 Deji FaZe Temperrr vs. Slim Albaher KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda 27 August 2022 Slim Albaher KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda 27 August 2022 KSI Landon McBroom vs. Adam Saleh Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib 10 September 2022 Draw Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib 10 September 2022 AnEsonGib Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mikuru Asakura Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mikuru Asakura 25 September 2022 Floyd Mayweather Jr. Halal Ham vs. DTG Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys 15 October 2022 Halal Ham Astrid Wett vs. Keeley Colbran Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys 15 October 2022 Astrid Wett JMX vs. Ginty Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys 15 October 2022 JMX Slim Albaher vs. Ryan Taylor Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys 15 October 2022 Slim Albaher Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys 15 October 2022 Jay Swingler Slim1Workout vs. StreetGorilla Guido Vianello vs. Jay McFarlane 28 October 2022 StreetGorilla Chris Avila vs. Doctor Mike Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva 29 October 2022 Chris Avila Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva 29 October 2022 Jake Paul Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji November 13 2022 Floyd Mayweather Jr. Minikon vs. Nick Joseph Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy 19 November 2022 Minikon Ice Poseidon vs. Brandon Buckingham Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy 19 November 2022 Brandon Buckingham FaZe Temperrr vs. Overtflow Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy 19 November 2022 FaZe Temperrr King Kenny vs. DK Money Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy 19 November 2022 King Kenny Greg Hardy vs Hasim Rahman Jr Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy 19 November 2022 Greg Hardy Josh Brueckner vs. Chase DeMoor Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy 19 November 2022 Josh Brueckner Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy 19 November 2022 Deen the Great Tras Kiran vs. AJ Bunker Rage Combat Boxing 26 November 2022 AJ Bunker 2Saint vs. Spud Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022 2Saint Fiction vs KJH Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022 Fiction Nathan Stanz vs BoxBox Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022 BoxBox Abroad In Japan vs Overtflow Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022 Abroad In Japan HugS vs Toph Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022 HugS Lawrence Trent vs Aman Hambleton Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022 Aman Hambleton Andrea Botez vs Dina Belenkaya Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022 Dina Belenkaya Myth vs Cherdleys Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022 Myth Disguised Toast vs PointCrow Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022 Disguised Toast Ludwig Ahgren vs CDawgVA Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022 CDawgVA

YouTuber Fights Are Here to Stay

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, it doesn’t look like the trend of TikTokers and YouTubers hitting the ring is going to die off anytime soon.

In fact, we might even see others make the same leap that Jake Paul has made, and someday soon, there might even be a social media influencer with a legitimate belt around their waist.

Is that good for boxing? We can’t tell you — but it definitely sounds great for entertainment.

