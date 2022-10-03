If you are looking for the best mobile slots to play on the go, you have come to the right place. Our team of expert gamblers went above and beyond with the research, and finally, we managed to find the top sites to play mobile slots on the go!

We focused on several factors, including game variety and mobile bonuses. In the end, we found Red Dog Casino to be the best option overall. But, there are other online casinos that we believe are worth a try.

So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Best Mobile Slots

1. Red Dog Casino (Caesar’s Empire) – Best Site for Mobile Slots Overall

Pros:

About 120 mobile slot games

Generous welcome package up to $12,250

All games can be played in demo mode

Great banking options

Zero fees on transactions

24/7 customer service



Cons:

Not the best design

Red Dog Casino is a relatively new casino that takes the top spot when it comes to mobile slot casinos.

It opened its doors in 2019, and since then, it has been delighting online gamblers with its amazing game selection and excellent features, not to forget its excellent mobile compatibility.

Game Selection: 4.85/5

Red Dog Casino has a great selection of mobile slots, which includes some of the most popular titles available on the internet, as well as a few lesser-known mobile slot games that are growing in popularity.

There are about 120 online slot games here, covering all different styles and themes. Our favorite game here is Caesar’s Empire. This RTG slot is a 20 paylines, 5 reels, and 3 rows slot machine, offering players endless fun.

All the slot games here are from one provider, which, for some, might be a bit of a disadvantage. However, it should be noted that this provider is RTG, which is one of the best-known software developers in the online gambling world.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5

The bonuses and rewards at Red Dog Casino are sensational.

New players are welcomed to the casino with a generous 225% deposit match. This welcome package can go up to $12,250, which is quite a lot. Once you make your first deposit, simply use the promo code “WAGGINGTAILS” to activate this offer.

Also, if you are making a deposit using Neosurf or Bitcoin, you can enjoy an additional 20% bonus – not too shabby, would you agree?

They also have many other bonuses for new as well as existing players. This is great news and a sign that this online casino cares about its users.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

Red Dog Casino may not have a dedicated downloadable app, but their mobile-optimized browser is incredible for gambling on the go. The browser is very well designed with all the user functionality of their desktop version.

We tested the mobile casino on both Android and iOS devices of varying screen sizes and were impressed with the display, responsiveness, and overall performance of both versions.

The layout is the epitome of user-friendliness, and the great search option lets you find anything you are looking for easily.

Often mobile-optimized browsers struggle with a bit of lagging, but we have not experienced any pesky freezing of any kind while playing on the Red Dog Casino.

Banking: 4.9/5

If we could give a casino an award for the most optimal banking options, we would award it to Red Dog Casino. They have a great selection of banking options which includes banking via credit and debit cards, Neosurf, as well as several cryptocurrencies.

We also love that all banking here is completely free of all fees and their withdrawal times are pretty decent.

Overall: 4.8/5

Red Dog Casino has fast become one of the premier mobile casinos out there and a few hours on their site leaves us with the impression that the praise is well earned.

Their mobile slots and other features are world-class, and while they may not have the biggest selection of mobile slot games out there, the quality is what makes Red Dog rank number one on our list.

They also have an excellent customer support department available via email, telephone, and live chat.

Find out more about Red Dog Casino & its bonuses by following this link.

2. Ignition Casino (Golden Buffalo) – Best Mobile Jackpot Slots

Pros:

Fantastic selection of crypto banking options

Well-known jackpot slot titles

Excellent customer service

Supports fast payouts

Cons:

No e-wallet banking methods are available

Ignition Casino has been around since 2016, and it is primarily known as a poker gambling site. However, it can also be a great option for those looking for playing slots on the go. There are about 60 high-quality slot games offered by Ignition, with Golden Buffalo being our favorite.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

Ignition Casino is a smaller casino and, as such, does not have a huge selection of games on offer, but the quality is there.

They have just over 120 casino games, of which about 60 are slot games of every theme and variety. You will find a host of mobile slots on offer, as well as a few jackpot slots which offer supremely exciting gameplay.

Interestingly, Ignition Casino has a sensational poker section as well, so while you are getting your mobile slots game on, you can pop into their poker section to see what the excitement is all about. We are sure you will not be disappointed.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

Ignition Casino has always been brilliant when it comes to welcoming their new players with great welcome bonuses and keeping their existing players well looked after with their ongoing promotions.

They offer a welcome bonus of up to $3,000 in poker and casino bonuses which is fantastic for any new player looking for a casino to make them feel welcome.

On the ongoing promotions side, Ignition Casino offers an exciting rewards program through their Ignition Rewards, but that is not where it ends.

They also have a weekly reward, referral bonus, and many more exciting promotions.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Ignition Casino does not have a dedicated downloadable app, but they have styled their brilliant mobile-optimized browser as a download-free app where players can enjoy all the action on the go.

The “download free app” is simply sensational to use, with an excellent layout and design that flows smoothly. The display is fantastic, with crystal clear graphics and brilliantly smooth animations.

Banking: 4.8/5

Ignition Casino’s banking options are adequate, but there is quite a bit of room for them to improve on the fiat currency side of things.

On the cryptocurrency side, they are well stocked with a number of different crypto options, including a few that you don’t often find available in online gambling.

There are no fees on crypto transactions, and you can expect your cash within minutes. In general, most of the transactions at Ignition are processed instantly.

Overall: 4.85/5

Ignition is a simple, uncomplicated online casino that offers a world-class online gambling experience, especially when it comes to its mobile casino.

Their mobile slot games are incredibly entertaining, and if you would like a slight change of pace, their poker room is always worth a try.

Additionally, they have a very helpful customer support department that is one of the most friendly and professional help desks we have come across. They are available 24/7.

Click here and discover the latest Ignition Casino bonuses & promos.

3. Slots.lv (A Night With Cleo) – Best Mobile Slots Site for Game Variety

Pros:

Generous welcome package up to $5,000

About 250 games from industry-leading providers

Fantastic user interface

Offers demo mode on all games

Cons:

Limited banking options

Just like its name indicates, Slots.lv is all about slots. This online casino offers users a great variety of games, generous bonuses, and amazing mobile compatibility. Our favorite slot game at Slots.lv was A Night With Cleo.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

We found a fantastic variety of games at Slots.lv, and they range from traditional slot games to fabulous table games, a great live dealer casino, and even some specialty games that are a lot of fun to play.

Here, you can discover over 250 casino games from leading game providers, which ensures very high quality.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.75/5

Slots.lv is fantastic at rolling out the red carpet for their new and existing players alike when it comes to their bonuses and rewards on offer. They offer up to $5,000 in welcome bonuses for new players to enjoy and a host of other promotions for their existing players.

There are hourly prizes every day with their Hot Drop Jackpots and many other promotions for new and existing players alike.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

You can play all your favorite games on the go at Slots.lv. We love how user-friendly it is. The website is exceptionally easy to navigate, and the display is sharp and clear. Slots.lv also does not have a dedicated downloadable app, but their mobile optimized browser is brilliantly configured for excellent gameplay.

To put it simply, there is not even a need for a dedicated app for Slots.lv because the website works flawlessly on all mobile devices.

Banking: 4.8/5

We love the banking options of Slots.lv, and we think they have done a good job in providing a varied and effective selection of banking options for their players to use.

They offer credit and debit card options as well as some digital coins.

Overall: 4.8/5

Slots.lv has stood the test of time in a world where casinos come and go because it has a lot to offer. We loved the amazing mobile compatibility that this casino comes with and also enjoyed the amazing game library.

They also have a very helpful customer support department, and players can contact their team via email or telephone. They also have a helpful FAQs section which is very informative.

You can find out more about the latest Slots.lv bonuses by clicking here.

Pros:

High RTP slots from leading providers

$3,000 welcome bonus

Fantastic customer support

Cons:

Website design could be better

For some time now, Slots of Vegas has been delighting fans all over the world with its fantastic online slot game library. It’s a great all-around online casino with generous bonuses and a lot to offer. Our favorite game here is Bubble Bubble 3.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

Slots of Vegas has a great slot game library, but we do feel they could easily add a few more titles to their offering. That being said, their software provider is RealTime gaming, a big name in the online gambling world. And for a good reason – their games are exceptional.

An area where Slots of Vegas excels is its selection of great jackpot slots and high RTP reels. They have a few of the big-name jackpot slots in their library and some of the prize money to be won is mind-blowing.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

Slots of Vegas offers great welcome bonuses and other promotions to their players. New users can qualify for a welcome bonus of up to $3,000 while existing players can also cash in on their fantastic Game of the Week bonus.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Players will be glad to know that Slots of Vegas has a dedicated downloadable app that is brilliantly designed to bring you superior mobile casino games, all wrapped in a neat online package.

However, it should be noted that the design could use some rework, as, at times, the site feels a bit dated.

Banking: 4.7/5

Banking at Slots of Vegas is easy and efficient. They offer fantastic banking options from credit and debit cards to Bitcoin and more.

Players can expect to incur fees on their fiat currency withdrawals and withdrawal times vary between 3-5 banking days.

Overall: 4.8/5

Slots of Vegas is a brilliant online casino that has a great mobile casino arm. If you like to play slots, especially jackpot slots games, you are in for a great surprise here. It is one of the best mobile casinos in the gaming industry, and we love its Vegas theme.

They also have a fantastic customer support department which was very helpful. Their customer support department has mixed online reviews, but we have always found them to be very helpful. You can contact them via live chat and email.

Click here to discover all the important features of Slots of Vegas casino.

5. BitStarz (Diamond Riches) – Best Crypto Mobile Slots

Pros:

Over 4,000 casino games from leading providers

Generous welcome package up to 5 BTC + 200 free spins

Amazing design & user-friendly interface

Instant payouts

Cons:

Bitcoin-only mobile casino

BitStarz is one of the best-known names in the online gambling industry. It is a crypto-only online casino that offers users over 4,000 casino games. This online casino has been around for some time now and has a reputation as one of the top crypto gambling sites.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

With over 4,000 games from leading providers in the industry, BitStarz is one of the best slots sites to use.

They also have a brilliant selection of great jackpot slots to enjoy, with very generous prize money up for grabs. The online mobile slots feature some of the internet’s biggest titles, and we love that you can play all of these games on the go.

Our favorite title at BitStarz, however, is Diamond Riches. This game was developed by Booming Games and has an RTP of 95.47%, which might not be the best. However, this game features an amazing design and offers users exciting bonus rounds.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

BitStarz offers an incredible welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC and additional 200 free spins – wow!

Additionally, they also have a Slots Wars promotion where players can earn fantastic prizes and win real money by playing mobile slots. The mobile casino site also offers a great Table Wars promo if you would like to try your hand on the tables.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

BitStarz’s mobile casino site is sensational and worthy of being called one of the best mobile casinos out there. The high-quality layout and design are perfect for mobile gaming, and we are blown away by the crystal-clear display and amazing graphics.

Here, you can find a few video games like mobile slot games, and you do not lose any of the overall quality on the smaller screen. The mobile-optimized browser is perfect for any screen size, and we tested the functionality on both Android and iOS mobile devices with fantastic results.

Banking: 4.7/5

We found that BitStarz is a crypto-only online casino. While this might be a bit of a downside for some users, others might prefer things this way.

Because it is a crypto-only casino, all the payouts here are instant. Also, there are no fees you have to think about, which is always good.

Overall: 4.7/5

BitStarz remains one of our favorite mobile casinos of all time because everything they set out to do, they do well. From their amazing game selection and superior mobile functionality to their great banking options and great bonuses and rewards, BitStarz is known as one of the best crypto casinos out there.

They also have a great customer support department with some of the best-trained representatives we have ever come across.

Check out BitStarz casino and find out more about its bonuses and promotions.

How We Ranked the Best Mobile Slots Apps

Game Selection:

When working on our list of the best mobile casinos for slot players, we ensured to pick casinos that offer a great game selection. This way, we believe that users are less likely to feel bored. Every online casino that we listed offers games from leading providers, ensuring high quality.

Bonuses and Rewards:

Another benchmark that our research was based on is the promotions offered to users. We rated online casinos that offer generous bonuses with fair terms and conditions.

Mobile Compatibility:

Naturally, we focused on mobile device compatibility. After all, this is what our list is about.

We believe that having a dedicated mobile slots app is not a necessity as long as the website is mobile-compatible.

Banking:

Banking options are far too often overlooked by online casinos, and we think it is one of the most important factors when looking for the best gambling sites. It is essential that online casinos have a decent selection of banking options with low fees and fast payouts.

Guide to Playing Mobile Slots for Real Money

What Bonuses Are Available at Mobile Slots Sites?

Every online casino offers users different types of bonuses and promotions. It is very common for mobile slots sites to offer users free spins bonuses, welcome packages, deposit bonuses, or no deposit bonuses. Every online casino is different in this regard.

Can I Play Free Mobile Slots?

Well, it depends. Some online casinos in our list, like Red Dog, for example, offer users the opportunity to play free slots before gambling for real money. Playing free mobile slots is a great way for users to find which games they like better.

On the other hand, there are some online casinos that do not offer users practice play.

Are Mobile Slots Fair?

All reputable online gambling sites use Random Number Generators (RNGs) to ensure their games are fair.

RNGs are programs that pull out numbers randomly and are certified by third parties, such as e-Commerce and Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance (eCOGRA) and Gaming Laboratories International (GLI).

What Does a Slot RTP Stand for When Playing Mobile Slots?

An RTP value, or Return to Player value, is the ratio of funds that are returned to the player of a certain game over time. For instance, if a game has a 95% RTP, it is expected that the game will return 95% of your funds back to you over a period of time played.

How Do I Choose the Best Online Mobile Slots Site for Me?

Choosing which mobile slot casino to use could be made a little easier now that we have narrowed down the list of potentials for you. We recommend you start off at Red Dog Casino and work your way down the list to find which casino suits you best.

Comparison of the Top 5 Mobile Slots Sites

Getting Started at the Best Mobile Slots Sites

Getting started at the mobile slots sites should not be a hard process. Usually, it takes just a few minutes. Let’s use Red Dog Casino as an example to find out how you can open an account and play mobile slots:

1. Sign Up for a New Account

Go to the Red Dog Casino Website and click “sign up” in the top right-hand corner.

Fill in your personal details and click “next step.”

Continue with your personal details and click “complete.

2. Check Your Email

Go to your inbox to find your welcome email. Remember to check your spam or junk folder if you do not find the mail in your inbox.

Click “verify” to activate your account.

3. Deposit Your Funds and Play Mobile Slot Games

Go to the cashier’s section and follow the prompts to deposit your funds.

Still Looking for the Best Mobile Slots?

Mobile slot apps and mobile gaming is the way of the future, and now that we have separated the good mobile casinos from the best ones for you, we wish you a splendid journey as you discover which mobile casino is best for you.

While our top pick is Red Dog Casino, we believe that every single slot site on our list has something special to offer.

So, pick your favorite online casino for slots, and please always remember to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: As a rule of thumb, we always emphasize the riskiness of gambling and why it should never be seen as an activity to solve your financial problems. The saying “the house always wins” isn’t just a catchphrase as it should help shape your wagering adventure.

Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it’s crucial to call the National Gambling Helpline without further ado at 1-800-522-4700 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.

Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction’s local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling’s legality.

If you’d like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organizations:

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement. AndroidGuys received compensation for the aforementioned content. Please exercise caution when using a gambling or betting service which employs real money. If you reside in a location where gambling, sports betting or betting over the internet or through an is illegal, please do not click on anything related to these activities within this post. You must be of proper legal age to click on any betting or gambling related items even if it is legal to do so in your country.