Sportsbetting.ag has been serving happy players since 2003 in both online sports betting and casino action. That’s practically an age in internet years and gives you some idea of how well respected the company is within the industry.

But forget 2003, we’re in the year 2022! Does Sportsbetting.ag still cut the mustard?

Let’s find out in our Sportsbetting.ag review.

Sportsbetting.ag Pros:

Has been online for 19 years

400+ casino games

Top mobile betting component

Competitive odds

Unique bonus offerings

Extensive markets

eSports betting

Fantastic horse racing odds

Secure encryption technology

Extensive customer support options

Sportsbetting.ag Cons:

Dated design

Sportsbetting.ag Bonuses:

With a deft blend of casino games, sports betting, and even live poker, Sportsbetting.ag is undoubtedly one of the most exciting online gambling platforms on the market.

But just how good is it exactly?

We’re about to dig in deep and discover whether Sportsbetting.ag really is one of the most elite gambling sites available – or whether its best days are behind it.

After reading this article, you’ll know for sure if it’s the online casino for you. Whether it’s the bonuses, customer service, banking options, or just general usability that matter to you most, we’ll tackle it here.

Sounds good? Let’s get to the review.

The Top Stand-Out Features of Sportsbetting.ag

Reputation: How difficult is it to maintain an almost flawless record for almost 20 years? In the world of online gambling, at least, it’s tough. But Sportsbetting has managed to do it, which is a testament to how well it’s thought of in the industry.

Customer Service: Customer service is definitely not an afterthought at Sportsbetting. With such a range of options available, it’s clear that a lot of time and care has gone into making sure the player is looked after well.

Generous Bonuses: Even if you’re not a big bonus code fan, you’ve got to appreciate what’s on offer at Sportsbetting. They’ve got a code for almost every part of their website, going the extra mile to ensure their bettors have the best experience possible.

Gambling Options: Sportsbetting has laid on a mouthwatering buffet of online gambling in which no one’s preference is left behind. Whether you want casino action, sports betting, horse racing, poker options, or even eSports – there really is something here for everyone’s taste.

Mobile Betting: Not to be left behind by the 21st century, Sportsbetting has ensured its gambling platform works beautifully on mobile platforms. Whether you want to make a sneaky wager on your commute or play a hand in private at your mother-in-law’s, Sportsbetting’s mobile casino can make it happen.

Is Sportsbetting.ag Legit?

Yes, Sportsbetting.ag is completely legit. You don’t survive almost two decades in the online gambling industry without having some verifiable credentials. Sportsbetting is a well-known player in the game and has loyal users from across the globe.

What’s more, Sportsbetting has been rolling for almost two decades under the stewardship of BetOnline, another well-known online gambling outfit that adds yet more credibility to its operations.

Overall, there are no good reasons to question Sportsbetting’s legitimacy at all. If you feel concerned, it might be best to check your own jurisdiction’s local laws – but generally speaking, Sportsbetting.ag is a website that can be trusted.

How to Register and Claim a Bonus at Sportsbetting.ag?

Here’s a quick guide to registering as a new player and claiming a bonus at Sportsbetting.ag. We’ve broken down each step as painlessly as possible, so you can be sure you’re on the quickest and easiest path to getting ready to play.

Step 1 – Register at Sportsbetting

Log on to Sportsbetting.ag using this link and click the yellow ‘Click to Join’ button

Fill out your details

Wait for a validation link to arrive

Step 2 – Validate your account

Check your email inbox for the validation link

If it’s not there, check your spam box

Once you’ve located it, click the link to complete the account validation

Step 3 – Deposit and claim bonus

Deposit using your chosen payment method at the cashier

Enter a Sportsbetting.ag bonus code in the designated box within the cashier section

Start playing and have fun!

How Does Sportsbetting.ag Treat its Players?

There are a few reliable measures that give insight into how an online sportsbook or casino treats its players. The most common is customer service; the others sometimes include withdrawal times and measures on responsible gambling.

When it comes to customer service, Sportsbetting really is head and shoulders above its competition. Not only is their customer service team available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but they also have a live chat function, as well as specialized e-mail addresses.

There is an email for general inquiries, one for the poker room, and another for the casino. On top of all that, there’s also a phone number available if you want to speak to someone properly without typing.

Sportsbetting has an entire page dedicated to responsible gambling. Located at the bottom of the home page, information on problem gambling is broken down into three different parts, which we’ll briefly cover below.

The first is self-diagnosis. Sportsbetting encourages asking yourself questions about how gambling makes you feel. The second is informational resources and contact methods to put you in touch with people that can help. The third and final part is how you can take action to stop playing, including imposing betting limits or closing down your account altogether.

It’s fair to say that Sportsbetting has its players’ best interests at heart. It’s clear they care about how their customers are treated, and they go beyond the minimum duty when invoking responsible gambling care.

In-Depth Sportsbetting Review: Casino Games, Sports Betting Odds, Customer Care, and More

In this review-within-a-review, we aim to break down exactly what makes Sportsbetting.ag a gambling website that’s worth your time.

We’ve divided this section into five benchmarks and given each of them a score out of 5. Hopefully, this gives greater clarity on Sportsbetting.ag’s stand-out features.

Casino and Sportsbook Features: 4.9/5

As it’s the title of the company itself, perhaps we should address it first. We’re talking about the Sportsbetting sportsbook, of course.

Put simply – this is an excellent platform for sports bettors of all stripes.

It features all the most popular sports, including a few niche options. There’s the ability to engage in live betting as well as extensive markets full of player props and other pre-game bets. You can even formulate your own parlay bets for higher payouts.

It’s a similar story for the casino.

You’re guaranteed a high-quality and engaging experience with over 400 games available from seven different software developers. The online slots selection steals the show with over 300 titles, including exclusive games you won’t find anywhere else, such as ‘Rags to Witches’.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.8/5

New players are entitled to a Sportsbetting.ag casino welcome bonus worth up to $3,000. It’s split over your first three deposits and needs a minimum deposit of $25 to be activated. The bonus funds will expire after 30 days.

For the sports betting bonus, new bettors can claim a 50% deposit match worth up to $1,000. There is a 10x wagering requirement attached to this promotion, and it can’t be used with Skrill or Neteller deposits. You must make a minimum deposit of $55 to qualify.

Elsewhere, there are promotions available for cryptocurrency users and poker players.

All in all, Sportsbetting offers a wealth of bonuses for its players in all different categories. Even if you aren’t a big bonus fan, you might be tempted to give one or two of these codes a go.

Design & Interface 4/5

For all of our beaming and well-deserved praise of Sportsbetting, this is, unfortunately, where the website suffers some issues.

Well, we say issues – it’s more a crisis of taste. To put it bluntly, Sportsbetting’s design is just plain bad. It has a face only a mother could love.

This doesn’t cross over into the general functionality of the site, which is a relief. Underneath the extremely dated hood is a fluid and intuitive browsing experience. We had no issues placing bets or loading and playing games.

Customer Service: 5/5

It’s fair to say that customer service is something that Sportsbetting does best. It has a wide variety of options available for most players, including specialized e-mail addresses, a phone line, and 24/7 live chat functionality.

Banking Tools: 4.5/5

There are a ton of banking tools here that should keep most players happy.

If you’re a cryptocurrency user, in particular, it’s difficult to complain about the range of alt-coins on offer. If we had one minor gripe, we’d like to see more e-wallet options. Otherwise, this is a solid selection.

Sportsbetting.ag Review Overall Score: 4.7/5

With almost 20 years to its name in the online gambling industry, Sportsbetting has had a lot of time to get its product right. For what our opinion’s worth, we think they’ve managed to deliver an exceptional platform – and they earned a score of 4.7 out of 5.

Although it’s unlikely that Sportsbetting.ag is going to win an award for its design, and it could stand to have a little more diverse selection of banking options, these are minor gripes for what is overall an elite product on the market.

As well as having exceptional customer care, where it really excels is the variety of gambling options on offer. You can drop in and play some classic casino titles or hit the felt and play a round of poker.

Failing that, the sportsbook is ready and waiting, featuring America’s top sporting events and niche markets like eSports.

Overall, this is a comprehensive online gambling platform that delivers a rock-solid experience all around.

Stuff to Consider Before Signing up at Sportsbetting.ag

Before you register at Sportsbetting.ag, here’s a brief reminder of some stuff you may need to know.

The Sportsbetting.ag sportsbook and casino is available in many different jurisdictions and countries across the globe. Before signing up, it’s probably worth making sure where you reside isn’t on the restricted list and that you can access the website.

Furthermore, although Sportsbetting.ag accepts both fiat and cryptocurrency, it’s fair to say you’ll have a better experience if you’re using the latter. You shouldn’t be put off by registering either way, but it’s certainly something to bear in mind – especially if you’re after extra bonuses.

Sportsbetting.AG Review – FAQs

Can I win real money at Sportsbetting.ag?

Yes, you can win real money by betting and playing casino games at Sportsbetting.ag. It is a licensed and regulated online gambling platform that takes real money wagers and pays out in real money.

Is betting online at Sportsbetting.ag safe?

Yes, betting online at this website is broadly safe. If you’re ever unsure about a sportsbook, you should do your research first. Sportsbetting.ag is a completely legitimate and safe platform, and we endorse it fully.

Can I get risk-free bets at Sportsbetting.ag?

At the time of writing, Sportsbetting.ag doesn’t have any risk-free bets promos, but there are many sports promos here that come in the form of bonuses which we’ve covered in-depth in this article.

Are there poker tournaments available at Sportsbetting.ag?

Yes, there are plenty of poker tournaments available at Sportsbetting.ag. They include sit-and-go’s and free entry competitions with huge prize funds.

Does Sportsbetting.ag have negative reviews?

Almost anything will have a negative review if you look hard enough, but in the case of Sportsbetting.ag, they have managed to maintain an A grade average at most of the internet’s top online gambling review sites.

What banking methods are available at Sportsbetting.ag?

There is a wide range of banking tools at your disposal at Sportsbetting.ag, with most of them catered toward cryptocurrency users. It’s no wonder it’s considered one of the best crypto casinos.

Here’s the full list:

Bitcoin

ApeCoin

BitcoinCash

Cardano

Chainlink

Dogecoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Polygon

Ripple

Shiba Inu

Solana

Stellar

Tether

MasterCard

AMEX

Discover

Visa

Person2Person

MoneyOrder

Wire Transfer

Are there any Sportsbetting.ag Bonuses That I Can Claim?

Yes, there is a wealth of bonuses and promotions available at Sportsbetting.ag. Whether you’re looking for specific sports bonuses, poker offers, or casino promos, Sportsbetting has a little something for everyone.

Does Sportsbetting.ag have a good mobile site?

Yes, Sportsbetting has an excellently optimized mobile website that makes gambling on the go accessible and stress-free.

Best Sportsbetting.ag Bonuses Available Right Now

SB1000 – 50% sports welcome bonus worth up to $1,000. This has a minimum qualifying deposit of $55, and comes with wagering requirements of 10x. All bonus funds expire after 30 days.

100CRYPTO – 100% first-time crypto bonus up to $1,000. The wagering requirements for this bonus are set at 14x. There is a 30-day expiry applicable and a minimum deposit of $20 to trigger the promotion.

FORLIFE – 25% sports reload bonus on every qualifying deposit, worth up to $250. You must make a minimum deposit of $50 to qualify, and wagering requirements are set at 6x.

35CRYPTO – 35% reload bonus on all crypto deposits worth up to $350. The wagering requirements are set at 8x. A minimum deposit of $20 is necessary to trigger this promotion.

SBCASINO – 100% casino bonus worth up to $1,000. This is available on your first three deposits. Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, Craps, Video Poker, Live dealer, and Mobile Casino are all excluded from this promotion.

NEWSB – 100% poker bonus worth up to $1,000. This promotion will be released in increments of $5 each time the player earns $50 in rake. You must fund your account with a minimum of $50 to trigger this bonus.

Exclusive Sports Sporsbetting.ag Bonuses:

NHL Bonus – 50% up to $1,000. This has the same terms and conditions as the SB1000 sports bonus that we went into above.

NFL Survivor Contest – $200,000 to be won if you remain in the contest with only a $30 buy-in. Get involved now before it’s too late.

Champions League Soccer Promo – 50% up to $1,000. This has the same terms and conditions as the sports welcome bonus.

eSports Bonus – parlay power-ups up to 60%

Horse Racing Belmont Stakes – 50% up to $1000. The same terms and conditions apply here as the original sports welcome bonus.

MMA – 50% up to $1,000. The same terms and conditions apply here as the original sports welcome bonus.

Politics – 50% up to $1,000. The same terms and conditions apply here as the original sports welcome bonus.

Formula 1 – 50% up to $1,000. The same terms and conditions apply here as the original sports welcome bonus.

Other Awesome Online Gambling Sites Similar to Sportsbetting.ag

Not entirely sold on Sportsbetting.ag? We understand. Check out some of the best online casinos & sportsbooks below and see if they’re more your speed.

BetOnline – A Modern Version of Sportsbetting.ag

Yet another prestigious name within the industry with two decades of experience, BetOnline is an excellent online gambling platform with lots to offer.

Sign up today, and you can claim a sports welcome bonus that’s worth up to $1,000, as well as risk-free bets worth up to $25 on the live betting platform and pre-game player props.

It’s all about sports at BetOnline, and if you’d like to wager on huge events like the NFL season, then it’s difficult to recommend a better online sportsbook.

That’s not to say there’s no classic gambling action, either.

On the contrary, players can also find a solid casino here, as well as a poker platform with tables catered to both new and experienced players.

Bovada – Better Live Casino That Sportsbetting.ag

Bovada is another name you might recognize if you are at all familiar with the online gambling industry. They’ve been a staple here for just over a decade now.

With the football season in full swing, it’d be rude not to take advantage of their welcome offer, where you can grab yourself $250 worth of bonus funds to bet on the sportsbook. You can pump that up to $750 if you decide to use crypto.

Bovada is undoubtedly a triple-threat gambling platform, similar to Sportsbetting and BetOnline – but the live dealer casino section is where it excels the most.

We recommend checking out the range of different blackjack tables on offer, with table limits up to $2,500 and a number of different variants to choose from.

MyBookie – Better Bonuses Than Sportsbetting.ag

Last but definitely not least on our list of alternative recommendations is MyBookie. Established in 2014, this online gambling platform is well worth your time.

There’s a unique proposition on offer at MyBookie when it comes to welcome bonuses.

You can opt into a normal bonus worth up to $1,000 with wagering requirements of 10x. But you can also opt into a much smaller welcome bonus worth only $250.

Why would you do that, we hear you ask?

Well, this one has no wagering requirements attached. If you want the bonus without the hassle of having to work to cash it out, then this will definitely appeal to you.

Another great reason to give MyBookie a go is its dedication to horse racing. It features racetracks from all over the globe and is one of the only sportsbooks to include a special 8% rebate offer.

Each day you’ll receive 8% back on all your horse racing action from eligible tracks directly back into your account. No wagering requirements are attached.

Sportsbetting.ag Review: Final Verdict

In case we weren’t already clear, let’s spell it out plainly: Sportsbetting.ag is an excellent online gambling platform that delivers brilliant betting options in the form of casino action, sports betting, and poker play.

Furthermore, Sportsbetting has also made a name for itself in terms of its customer service and the care it takes in looking after its players.

It’s clear your comfort was not an afterthought when creating this website, with extensive customer service options and due diligence when it comes to responsible gambling.

Overall, despite some very minor gripes, Sportsbetting is a gambling website we are happy to endorse and recommend.

With top betting odds across a range of sports, as well as 400 different casino games to choose from, there’s no time like the present to get registered and start playing today.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well:

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement. AndroidGuys received compensation for the aforementioned content. Please exercise caution when using a gambling or betting service which employs real money. If you reside in a location where gambling, sports betting or betting over the internet or through an is illegal, please do not click on anything related to these activities within this post. You must be of proper legal age to click on any betting or gambling related items even if it is legal to do so in your country.