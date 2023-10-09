If you’re tired of chair-hopping and want to invest in a desk chair that’s a cut above the rest, FlexiSpot has your back — and butt. Known for creating workspaces that blend productivity and comfort seamlessly, FlexiSpot offers a range of office chairs, with the FlexiSpot C7 Premium Ergonomic Chair taking center stage.

I’ve had a chance to check out the new model over the last few weeks and am ready to offer up a review.

Design That Means Business

Let’s address the price tag upfront: at $400, the C7 doesn’t sit in the budget chair category. But remember, you get what you pay for, and FlexiSpot frequently offers sales and discounts. Plus, when you consider the design and features, it’s money well spent.

I’ve now tested at least four standing desks and two chairs from FlexiSpot and I’m more than happy to recommend the brand. Its products aren’t cheap but they’re priced competitively and worth their sticker.

Available in sleek black or sophisticated gray, the C7 boasts an array of impressive features. But the real magic begins once you complete the straightforward setup process.

Setting Up Your Throne

Setting up the FlexiSpot Office Chair (C7) is a straightforward process. It involves assembling the base, gas lift, seat, armrests, and backrest, with all the necessary tools included.

Start by checking the parts against the inventory list to ensure nothing’s missing. Assemble the base and gas lift, attach the armrests to the seat, and add the mechanism for tilt and height adjustment. Finish by attaching the backrest to the seat and inserting the gas lift column.

Now, your Premium Ergonomic Office Chair (C7) is ready for action. Adjust the height and tilt to find your ideal position, and get ready to elevate your workday comfort.

Installing the C7 is a breeze, and once it’s assembled, you’ll quickly realize it’s not your average office chair. Craftsmanship shines through with mesh that’s not only supportive but also breathable and comfortable to the touch. The seat is generously sized at 19 inches wide and 20 inches deep, Italian-crafted, and sturdy enough to handle up to 300 pounds.

Tailor-Made Comfort

A good chair, to me, lets me adjust it in multiple manners. Why? Because some days I’m just not comfortable at a particular height or with my lumbar supported. The C7 lets you be the boss of your seating experience.

The adjustable backrest can be fine-tuned to your liking and locked into place. The spine-supportive design offers vertical adjustment, ensuring your chair fits your spine like a glove and delivers full-back support.

The flexibility doesn’t stop there. You can tweak the seat height and depth to suit your preferences. With a recline range of 90 to 128 degrees, finding the perfect viewing angle for your laptop or monitors is a breeze. The armrests can be moved horizontally, vertically, and up and down, while the headrest is adaptable to relieve neck pressure.

The result of all of these options? A truly ergonomic experience. Say goodbye to back and neck pain, hello to better posture, and a more comfortable workday—even during long hours. Plus, it’s backed by a solid 10-year warranty, offering peace of mind.

In a world filled with seemingly endless chair options, the FlexiSpot C7 Premium Ergonomic Chair could be the answer to your seating prayers. Whether you’re working from home, in a corporate office, attending virtual meetings, gaming, or immersed in studio work, this chair is your ultimate companion.

There are a number of users who could benefit from a chair such as this. Among them include the following:

Remote Workers and Home Office Users

Corporate Office Employees

Virtual Meeting Professionals

Gamers

Studio Professionals

PC Enthusiasts

Library Users

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Enhanced Comfort : Expect padded seats, adjustable armrests, and back support for maximum comfort

: Expect padded seats, adjustable armrests, and back support for maximum comfort Improved Posture : Designed to support proper posture, reducing the risk of back pain

: Designed to support proper posture, reducing the risk of back pain Adjustability : Customize seat height, backrest angle, and armrest height

: Customize seat height, backrest angle, and armrest height Durability : Built to last with high-quality construction, backed by a 10-year warranty

: Built to last with high-quality construction, backed by a 10-year warranty Aesthetics: A sleek, professional design enhances any workspace

Cons:

High Costs : Premium quality comes with a higher price tag

: Premium quality comes with a higher price tag Heavy : Sturdy materials may make the chair a bit heavier than expected

: Sturdy materials may make the chair a bit heavier than expected Time to Adjust : Fine-tuning the settings can take a while to figure out

: Fine-tuning the settings can take a while to figure out Over-Engineering: Not all features may be necessary for every user

Conclusion

If you’re on the hunt for the ultimate office chair that blends design, setup, comfort, and customization, the FlexiSpot C7 Premium Ergonomic Chair should be at the top of your list. Say goodbye to chair-hopping and hello to a workspace that truly works for you. Your back will thank you, and your productivity will soar. Well, you can’t blame your chair for not finishing those TPS reports.