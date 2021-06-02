Recently, we’ve had the opportunity to check out the M7 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner and P11 Cordless Handheld Vacuum from Proscenic. While this duo does a great job of keeping your floors and most everything else clean in your home, there’s one other place that often needs tidying up – your car.

Fortunately, Proscenic has an answer for that as well with the compact 3-in-1 Handheld S1 vacuum, which the company was nice enough to send out for this review.

Key Features

Small and lightweight

12,000 PA suction power

USB-C charging

H12 HEPA filter

Easy to empty dustbin

Keeping your car neat and tidy is just as important as keeping your house clean. The tiny but mighty Proscenic 3-in-1 Handheld S1 vacuum makes this incredibly convenient. Thanks to its powerful motor and small size it’s easy to maneuver around inside of your vehicle getting into all the nooks and crannies.

Plus, it comes with two different attachments that make it easy to transition from cleaning the seats to getting into the crevices for crumbs and dirt.

It even works great around the house, I found myself using it to clean up small messes in the kitchen or even my keyboard. My one word of warning would be to watch out for the gusts of air from the exhaust vents from the powerful motor. If you get too close it can easily send dust and debris flying into the air instead of sucking it up.

The Proscenic says the 3-in-1 Handheld S1 vacuum has a run time of 15-30 minutes, this is probably based on which level of suction you use. However, I’ve yet to have it die on me in the middle of cleaning. Most times I’d have the car cleaned out in under 10 minutes and the Proscenic S1 would be back on the charger.

Speaking of charging, it comes with a nice stand that holds the accessories and keeps it charged up. Even better, the Proscenic S1 has a separate USB-C port, which means you could even charge it up inside of your vehicle.

When it comes down to it, there’s not much to dislike about the Proscenic 3-in-1 Handheld S1 vacuum. It has powerful suction, good battery life, multiple charging options, it’s easy to empty, and it’s lightweight. You can’t really go wrong with this tiny vacuum.

Where to buy

You can purchase the Proscenic 3-in-1 Handheld S1 vacuum now from Amazon or Proscenic’s website for $100 or less.