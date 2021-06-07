There are plenty of reasons you may need to take a screenshot with your phone or device. For example, we use them here all the time for writing articles and tutorials — just like this one.

However, you might just be trying to create a meme or share your highest score in a game with a friend. Whatever the reason may be, if you need to capture a screenshot on your Chromebook, we’ve got you covered.

Advertisements

When capturing your screen on a Chromebook, there are two different options. One of them will capture the entire screen, while the second will allow you to capture only a portion. That’s perfect for times when you want to only snap a pic of a smaller region on your screen, such as a photo from a website or chat window. Below we’ll teach you how to accomplish both of these.

How to take a fullscreen screenshot

To take a screenshot of the entire screen, then press the Ctrl+Show Windows keys at the same time.

How to take a partial screenshot

To take a partial screenshot of a smaller section of the screen, then press the Ctrl+Shift+Show Windows keys at the same time.

Now that you know how to take a screenshot, I bet you’re wondering how you access them to share or edit the image. All of your most recent screenshots should show up in the taskbar in the bottom right-hand corner.

To open the file, just double click on it, alternatively, you can open the Files app and find them saved under the Downloads folder. From there, you can edit the image, make annotations, crop it, share it, or even delete it if you made a mistake.

Related Articles: