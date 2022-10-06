Google on Thursday finally announced its first branded wearable, the Pixel Watch, alongside of its Pixel 7 phones. Priced as low as $350, it features a round 41mm case design with a 3D domed glass front and a stainless steel body made from 80% recycled material.

The Pixel Watch runs WearOS 3.5 and comes with 32GB of storage as well as water resistance up to 50 meters. According to Google, the wearable will provide up to 24 hours of battery life with fast charging support. Specifically, 30 minutes should yield up to 50% battery.

Other design features include interchangeable straps with a unique curved slide-in system that makes it easy to change up the look. Google offers up a number of different bands to choose from with active, stretch, woven, and leather categories in multiple colors.

As we see with its phones Google is big on the smarts that go into the Pixel Watch. For instance, the quality and accuracy of all-day continuous heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, and built-in ECG. These features come by way of both Google and Fitbit technology, of course.

There are two versions of the Pixel Watch to choose from, a Wi-Fi & Bluetooth model and one that also includes a built-in LTE modem. The difference in price for the standalone connectivity is just $50 more, putting it at $400.

Both watches have an Exynos 9110 processor paired with a Cortex M33 co-processor and 2GB RAM. This is an interesting wrinkle given that nearly every other WearOS watch utilizes a Qualcomm processor. Moreover, the Samsung chip is a few years old as well. As to how that fares in real world performance, well, we shall soon find out.

The Pixel Watch is available for pre-order now with a shipping date of October 13. Look for the wearable in Matte Black, Champagne Gold, and Polished Silver colors. Buyers of the wearables receive six months of Fitbit Premium as well as three months of YouTube Premium.