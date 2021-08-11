In addition to announcing a pair of new folding phones (Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3) at its Unpacked event, Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch 4.

As the first smartwatches to feature Wear OS powered by Samsung, the wearables include the newly-announced Exynos W920 processor. The chip employs cutting-edge 5nm technology for more efficiency.

According to Samsung, the new line of smartwatches offer Samsung’s “most complete wellness experience” to date and house a new groundbreaking sensor. The component lets users measure blood oxygen levels, detect AFib (irregular heartbeat), and can also calculate body composition.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (via Samsung)

The Watch 4 series of wearables include more, and better, Google apps, and an overall enhanced experience. Details include faster automatic workout recognition, more accurate calorie counting, and better sleep tracking.

In terms of hardware improvements, they include a sharper always-on AMOLED display, faster charging, and generally thinner body.

The Body Composition measurement tool gives wearers a better understanding of their overall health and fitness, and includes measurements such as skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage.

The Galaxy Watch 4 has a smooth, thin design reminiscent of the Galaxy Watch Active, and features an aluminum body. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic dials things up a bit with stainless steel and a physically rotating bezel.

Availability

Both models of wearable will be offered in two sizes (40mm and 44mm) and with an LTE variant. The Galaxy Watch 4 series starts at $250 for the Bluetooth models and $300 with 4G LTE. The Watch 4 Classic is $100 more at $350 and $400. Pre-orders are available immediately with both sold in a variety of color options.