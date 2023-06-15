Chinese Electronics company TCL brings a special offer for their customers on Father’s Day special. The firm is offering straight 30% off on its latest selected mobile products. Have a look at the details below.

TCL’s special dads and grads offers are already live on TCL.com and are valid till 30th June on TCL’s selected mobile products including the TCL 20 series, 30 series, Tab 10S, Tab Max, and Tab 8 WiFi. Hurry up and grab the deals before it gets out of stock.

On the other hand, the brand also announced the availability of the TCL 40 XL smartphone which launched earlier in March at CES 2023. The 40 XL smartphone is now available for purchase via TCL.com and Amazon US. The 40 XL smartphone kicks off at $149 for the base 4/128GB variant while the 6/2566GB variant retails at $179 and comes in a sole Dark Gray color option.

TCL 40 XL smartphone is the brand’s affordable Android smartphone that comes with decent features. Speaking about the specs of the 40 XL smartphone including a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor paired with a 2MP depth unit and 2MP macro lens. The smartphone display comes with NXTVISION technology that offers an immersive viewing experience.

The 40 XL is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G37 processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage which is further expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card. The processor offers faster download, smoother streaming experience, and easy multitasking without any hiccups. You’ll get a big 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging. TCL claims, the smartphone offers a day-long battery life on a single charge.

The rest of the highlights of the TCL 40 XL smartphone include an 8MP front-facing camera, dual speakers offering dynamic audio, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone runs on Android 13 out of the box and weighs just 195 grams.