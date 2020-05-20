Everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ so far

While Samsung has yet to address when they are going to host their next Unpacked event, leakers have done an apt job of revealing details about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ bit by bit over the last few weeks. Let’s take a look at everything we know about the phones so far until the official announcement or any confirmation from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ get an early Unpacked

Let’s take a deep dive into the various aspects of the device, and see what we can look forward to with the new flagship devices.

Display

In our initial coverage of the display, it was noted that the screen size has been bumped up from the original size boasted by the Note 10 and Note 10+.

Here is a refresher on those specs:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20:

Resolution of 2345 x 1084 at 404 ppi, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9

the phone will run on a 60Hz refresh rate with LTPS (Low-temperature polycrystalline silicon).

Screen size will be 6.42″, with the Note 10 being 6.3″

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+:

Resolution of 3096x 1444 at 497 ppi, an aspect ratio of 19.3:9

the phone will also feature 120Hz refresh rate with LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxid) It helps reduce power consumption in OLED powered devices.

Screen size will be 6.87″, with the Note 10+ being 6.8″

Both phones will also see the return of the punch hole at the top-center of the phone.

RAM and ROM

In a video interview between YouTuber Greggles TV and David Ross, the source for the display leaks, Ross stated that both phones will have a base RAM of 16 Gigabytes. While he didn’t have any comments on ROM we can safely assume that the phone could come in 128, 256, and 512 Gigabyte variants.

Battery

Continuing from the above video interview, David Ross confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ will have a battery ranging between 4000 to 5000 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ will have a bigger battery capacity than the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

Fingerprint sensor

David Ross also confirmed that the two phones would use the new phones will use Qualcomm’s second-gen 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reader technology, which enables two fingerprints to be read simultaneously on the display.

The technology was in its prime at the time of the Galaxy S20, but it has made a lot of progress and can be implemented in the Note 20 series with ease.

Cameras

This is where we have seen a great deal of new information come pouring in. While we can’t put a figure on the megapixels or the sensors being used in either phone, some leaked renders have shown the camera placement on the back.

So far we only know the details of the main sensor, it will be exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ and use the new 108-megapixel HM1 sensor, but there will be an additional sensor to help in boosting the focus issue.

Galaxy Note20 + will still use 108mp HM1, but add a new sensor to assist in focusing and completely solve the focusing problem. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2020

Max Weinbach also takes a guess at what each camera at the back could be:

From the looks of it, it looks like wide, ultra wide, and periscope telephoto but also a flash and a mic but I have no idea what that big square is. Maybe that sensor @UniverseIce was talking about for autofocus assist? — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) May 20, 2020

Unfortunately, Space Zoom, a prominent feature of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, will not be a feature of the either Samsung Galaxy Note phone.

Note20 series no longer retains 100X zoom function — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2020

Just like the details on the back camera, there are currently no details on the front camera.

The Look

Here is a first render of what the phone could look like. Front and back.

In a follow-up tweet, Ice universe mentions that the bezels on the front won’t be that thick on the finished product, the bezels are just a rough design preview.

Don't believe its bezel, just a rough design preview. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2020

How many phones will there be

David Ross confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ are the only phones in the family of devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is going to be the Samsung Galaxy Fold 20 that can be revealed before, during, or after the Note 20 series is revealed.

With all that said and done, let us know what you think of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ so far. Have you seen enough to warrant a purchase? Or are you waiting for more? Let us know in the comments section below!