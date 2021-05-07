The ongoing battle between Google and Roku continues. Google sent another update email out a few hours ago offering a new, slick solution to YouTube TV users who might have been left out in the cold when Roku pulled the app from its TV platform.

You can now access YouTube TV directly from the standard YouTube app on Roku devices. This means the YouTube TV app is pretty much irrelevant if you don’t mind searching a bit for the new option inside YouTube’s proper app.

Advertisements

To get this newfound option you need to follow the following steps laid out by Google.

Open up the main YouTube app

Motion to the left of the screen with the remote to reveal the Menu

Scroll past the Settings option at the bottom

Select “Go to YouTube TV”‘

Boom! Now, even if you missed out on installing YouTube TV before this heated dispute, you can now access all the live TV you’ve been paying for through the YouTube app on Roku.

1 of 2

Google is rolling this new addition to the YouTube app over the next few days according to this announcement. So, if you don’t see the YouTube TV option right away give it some time. It’s also reminding users of Roku devices that both companies are still actively trying to come to a resolution that would see the YouTube TV app return.

Either way, it’s both sad and clever to see Google implement this tweak to keep YouTube TV subscribers happy on Roku devices.