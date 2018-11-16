Verizon’s latest is the rugged Kyocera DuraForce Pro 2

Verizon Wireless this week announced the availability of the Kyocera DuraForce Pro 2, a ruggedized smartphone aimed at construction and public safety workers.

Priced $444, or $18.50 per month for 24 months, the phone is housed in a hard rubber exterior and meets the mil-spec 810G rating. In other words, it can withstand drops, shock, vibration, radiation, extreme temperatures, sleet, rain, and high elevations.

Additionally, the DuraForce Pro 2 has an IP68 rating for protection against water; it can withstand submersion in up to five feet of water for up to 30 minutes. According to Kyocera, the phone can be used around harmful vapors without worry of sparking a fire.

Running Android 8.0 Oreo, the phone features a 5-inch HD (1920 x 1080) display protected by scratch-proof Sapphire Shield. Internally we find the DuraForce Pro 2 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. A microSD expansion card slot allows for up to 512GB worth of added space.

The rear has a 13-megapixel camera with wide 135-degree field of view, underwater mode, slow motion, and other options. Around front is a 5-megapixel sensor as well as powerful speakers that produce up to 106dB of sounds.

The DuraForce Pro 2 has four noise-cancelling mics to ensure that push-to-talk (PTT) calls, music, speakerphone, and other audio is well received. Rounding out the hardware is a programmable key for launching select apps as well as a 3,240mAh battery with fast and wireless charging capability. The fingerprint reader is located in the power button on the side of the phone.

The Kyocera DuraForce Pro 2 is only available online at Verizon’s website.