ZTE intros Axon 10 Pro 5G as its first 5G phone

ZTE has become the latest smartphone maker to introduce a 5G handset. This week, at Mobile World Congress, ZTE announced its Axon 10 Pro 5G will arrive at some point in the first half of 2019.

ZTE didn’t disclose too many details of the Axon 10 Pro 5G but reveal it would feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with an SDX50 5G modem. Theoretically, the phone will reach download speeds of 2Gbps.

Other hardware expected in the phone include an in-display fingerprint sensor and triple rear camera setup. The three sensor configuration is comprised of a standard, wide angle, and telephoto lens; AI smarts will enhance the experience.

Around front, the Axon 10 Pro 5G will have a 20-megapixel selfie camera with a water drop cutout on the display.

It’s not clear what other hardware will help shape the phone but we suspect it will be quite powerful. The Axon is a flagship line for ZTE and is generally one of the best bang-for-buck propositions on the market.

If the press release is an indicator, the ZTE handset should be thin and will likely have a large display with narrow bezels.

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G will come to Europe and China in the coming months. It’s unknown whether it will be sold in the US but we imagine that’s the case.