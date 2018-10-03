Hot Take: What is LG doing the V40 ThinQ and W7? (Episode 30)

Join us as we sit down and discuss some of the hot tech topics out there today. The LG V40 ThinQ and Watch W7 were announced at an event in New York today and we explain what exactly the company is doing in today’s market and more.
What we talked about today
- LG officially launches the LG V40 ThinQ with five cameras and more
- LG also introduces the LG Watch W7 hybrid smartwatch
More news
- Google Assistant redesign rolling out today
- Pixel 3 pre-orders set to open right after October 9th event
- Amazon announces new Fire TV Stick 4K
- FEMA rolls out first nationwide “Presidential Alert”
- Huawei P20 Pro remains atop DxOMark Rankings
- OnePlus explains its upcoming “Screen Unlock” on the OnePlus 6T
- Google trolls hopeful ‘Pixel Ultra’ users with “Mini Pixel”
- NBA League Pass comes to YouTube TV for $40 per month
