If you are an avid gamer and have been seeking out some decent CSGO gambling sites, this CSGOEmpire review will cover all that you need to know

After putting this site up to the test ourselves and using an advanced scoring system, we are now ready to share all there is to know about this site and how it matches up to other CSGO gambling sites.

Ready to get started? Let’s dive right in!

CSGO Empire Casino Pros:

Free bonus case for new users

Match betting for over 13 esports games

Connects directly to your steam account

You can bet skins and other CSGO items

Huge community of users

Card & crypto deposit methods

Provably fair system

CSGO Empire Cons:

Limited value for bonus

No traditional casino games

CSGO Empire Bonus Codes Available:

EMPIRE – Claim a free case to use on roulette game bets, match betting, or the coinflip game at CSGOEmpire

– Claim a free case to use on roulette game bets, match betting, or the coinflip game at CSGOEmpire CSGO Empire referral bonus – Spread the word and invite your friends to join CSGOEmpire using your referral link and they will get a free case upon signing up while you get a percentage of your friend’s bets.

To be clear, CSGOEmpire is different from other online gambling sites. Currently, the only options for gambling include esports betting, a roulette game, and a coinflip game. However, this site stands out because you can use items directly from your Steam account inventory to place bets.

Therefore, this is a solid option if you want to get started with skin betting. Of course, skins and other items only tend to serve aesthetic benefits in the game itself. Therefore, if you find yourself with some extra cases and skins in your inventory, you can take advantage of their monetary value.

The Stand-Out Features of CSGOEmpire

Here are some of our favorite features of the CSGOEmpire app and what makes it stand apart as a unique betting site. We will cover each of these items in greater detail below.

Modern website style and design

Exclusive bonuses and promotions

Gambler fairness & the provably fair system

Flexible deposit and withdrawal methods

Reliable customer service

Is CSGOEmpire Legit?

Before you start playing at any of the best CSGO gambling sites, it is important to verify from third parties that it is a legitimate site. You can do this by checking for a gambling license and looking for good CSGOEmpire reviews from other players.

CSGOEmpire online casino is licensed and regulated under the gambling laws of Curacao. It is one of the oldest CSGO betting sites, having been established in 2016. Since its establishment, it has received over 2 Billion dollars in wagers for the popular esport.

How to Sign Up and Claim a Bonus with CSGOEmpire

Thinking you want to activate a CSGOEmpire bonus code and get started using the CSGOEmpire app? Here are the steps to follow in order to start your betting experience at the site,

1. Head to the Exclusive CSGO Empire Bonus Page

For starters, click here and head to the exclusive bonus page, where you can get a free case upon signing up.

2. Create a Steam Account

To make a CSGOEmpire account, you must connect to your Steam account. Don’t worry, though! Your account won’t get stolen if you type in your Steam password.

3. Claim Your Free Case

After connecting your steam ID to CSGOEmpire, you can claim your free bonus case. Unlock many betting sites, this bonus gives no free value with no wagering requirements.

4. Deposit to Keep Playing

If you exhaust the value of your free Empire CSGO bet, you can deposit to continue playing. In addition, you can also use inventory items from your CSGO steam account.

How Does CSGOEmpire Treat Its Players?

How a casino treats its players is often indicative of the site’s overall quality. For this reason, conducting a full audit of CSGOEmpire’s customer support and player treatment is important before deciding whether this is the best CSGO skin betting site for your purposes.

Below, we will cover what you need to know.

24/7 Customer Service:

CSGOEmpire has 24/7 live chat customer support. If you run into problems with creating an account, depositing, or general issues while using the platform, you can reach out to them and have the customer support team give you instant help.

Fast Withdrawals:

There are various deposit and withdrawal methods available on the CSGOEmpire app. This includes both real money and cryptocurrency methods. In addition, the store has skins that you can buy and withdraw directly onto your Steam account.

However, one thing to keep in mind is that withdrawals done with cash are not supported. Instead, you can only deposit using cash before withdrawing using CSGO skins, or cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Easy KYC Process:

The KYC process done by CSGOEmpire doesn’t add any unnecessary layers to what we already see with Steam. You shouldn’t have any problem using the CSGOEmpire app if you have a verified Steam account. However, there are certain extenuating circumstances where they might ask you to send documents to verify your identity.

Provably Fair Gaming System:

It can be frustrating to use a gambling website only to get stuck playing on games where the odds are heavily stacked in your favor. Good thing CSGOEmpire has a provably fair system where you can confirm the fairness of games.

Strong Community:

One thing that we love about CSGOEmpire is that they have a strong community of users that support and help each other. So if you cannot get quick help from customer support, you can reach out to the community chat box on CSGOEmpire’s website.

In-Depth CSGOEmpire Review

Considering that there are various CSGO scam sites that are designed to steal your Steam account, CSGOEmpire stands out as a diamond in the rough.

They also stand apart from other gambling sites since they allow gamers to deposit directly using their Steam account and use the value of their skins as collateral in exchange for the site’s native currency.

Below, we will cover all you need to know about CSGO Empire so that you can think for yourself and decide whether or not this is the best skin betting site.

Overall Style & Feel: 5/5

The moment you enter the site for the first time, you quickly see how CSGOEmpire sets itself apart from a typical gambling website. Instead of making a new account, you can log in directly with your Steam ID. This saves a lot of time otherwise spent typing in personal data and going through KYC procedures.

There are no significant issues with the site’s interface, from the games to the esports betting interface. Bets are easy to place, there are no confusing or cluttered areas of the gambling interfaces, and you can quickly sift through games directly on the site esport match betting page.

Game Diversity: 4/5

If you simply want to get started with e-sports betting, then CSGO Empire is a solid match betting site to check out. Outside of this, though, they only have a simple roulette game and coin flip game to gamble on. For this reason, those who want a more traditional casino experience might look elsewhere.

The roulette game allows you to place three different bets, with winnings up to 14x your initial stake. The coin flip game is a straightforward game where you can match up against another player and choose your own stakes for a simple 50/50 shot at winning.

Esports Betting: 5/5

There are few gambling websites where users can deposit their CSGO skins and other valuable items to use as credit for esports betting. Currently, over 13 games are available for match betting, including CSGO, Dota 2, FIFA, Starcraft, King of Glory, and more.

Games are published on the site and made available for bets, sometimes more than five days before the match.

There are also many betting options.

A CSGO match bet might include a money line bet, the total of games played in a series, and much more. Games are typically live-streamed and available to be watched directly on the site.

Welcome Bonus: 4/5

Compared to a typical gambling site, the welcome bonus at this site isn’t too enticing. New users can get a free bonus case worth 0.01 coins (or about $0.006). You can take this money and spend it on roulette to increase your bankroll.

The good news with this offer is that it doesn’t come with any wagering requirements. However, compared to other welcome bonuses that we find for betting sites, this isn’t much of a welcome bonus.

VIP Rewards & Loyalty Promotions: 4.7/5

As a loyal site user, you receive consistent rewards and free bonuses. Typically, you can get a free case or two each day for logging in. Added up over time, this can turn into something of reasonable value.

Customer Support: 5/5

When all else fails, having a high-quality customer support team is one of the reasons to find CSGO Empire to be a legit gambling site. Users can reach out to the customer support team and get a response within minutes. When we tried out the live support chat function, we got a response within one minute.

In addition, the chat support gives access to help articles that might answer your question before a human reads your response and gets back to you. There is also a chat box on the left side of each page where you can seek out help directly from the community.

Banking Options: 4.6/5

Currently, there are many different payment methods supported for deposits at CSGO Empire. This includes cards like Visa and MasterCard and e-payment methods like Astropay, Skrill, Jeton, and more. Users can also deposit using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, USCS, and USDT.

Withdrawal methods only include CSGO and cryptocurrency. Of course, you can also deposit your CSGO skins if you want to stake items that you have earned in the game itself. The maximum bet on this site is approximately $60,000 (or 100,000 coins). Payouts typically happen within 10 minutes.

However, we hope they soon allow customers to withdraw straight to their card or bank account.

Final CSGOEmpire Review Score: 4.58/5

As a whole, this is a great gambling site to check out if you are a CSGO player seeking creative ways to use all the extra skins and items you have sitting around in your Steam inventory.

Although we don’t find too many unique casino games on this site, the sportsbook for esports games is impressive and top-tier.

What Should You Consider Before Signing Up to CSGO Empire?

Available Countries:

The first thing to consider before you sign up at CSGOEmpire is to check out the locations that are supported by the site.

An easy way to see if you can use the site is to log in using your Steam account, and then go over to the deposit page. From there, you can select your country. If deposit methods show up, you know that your country is supported.

Available Currencies:

Next up, you should make sure that CSGOEmpire supports your desired currency. A good general rule of thumb is that if your country is supported, your local currency is likely also supported.

Also, remember that CSGO items can be deposited directly onto the site and used as cash. Finally, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and USDT are supported for deposits. Withdrawals can only be made using CSGO skins or through cryptocurrency. Therefore, do not play here if you want to withdraw into your bank account.

What Bonuses Are Available at CSGO Empire?

Now that we have covered all the critical information you should consider before using CSGO Empire, let’s go ahead and break down the current promotions in greater detail.

If you are new to CSGO Empire, you are entitled to get a free case just for signing up. This can be used as cash to bet on the roulette game, coin flip game, or esports betting. Use the CSGOEmpire bonus code “EMPIRE” to activate this offer.

You can get a 12% discount for the native coin currency when depositing using a gift card. Therefore, this might be the best way to start off at this betting site on the right foot. Use the code “LEGENDS14” before depositing with your gift card to get some extra coins.

As you likely know, it’s important not just to take our word that CSGOEmpire is a legit gambling site. Additionally, you should also consider the reviews of other players. Here are some of the top reviews we found after going throughout the internet:

CSGO Empire Review: Ready to Start Skin Betting at CSGO Empire?

Throughout this CSGOEmpire review, we did our best to inform you of all the different pros and cons of this site. In short, it is an excellent place to play if your main goal is to finally make use of the different CSGO skins and other items you have in your Steam inventory.

However, we hope they continue adding more withdrawal methods and casino games. If this were done, they could easily propel themselves to be a top-tier all-around gambling site. In any case, use your own discretion before deciding whether or not to sign up, and most importantly, please gamble responsibly!

Playing online casino games should always be about fun. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

