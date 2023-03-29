Britain is going bingo mad – and If you are on the hunt for the top online bingo sites in the UK, you’ve come to the right place.

The #1 pick is PlayOJO, as it offers users exciting bonuses, an amazing variety of bingo games, an easy-to-use interface, and much more. But it certainly is not the only UK bingo site to know about – in fact, we have five other amazing options to share with you.

Eyes down, and let the countdown begin!

Best Online Bingo Sites in the UK

1. PlayOJO – Best Online Bingo Site in the UK Overall

1st deposit only. Extra Bingo Tickets worth up to 10p each in 9 bingo rooms. Bonus Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy worth 10p each. Bonus bingo in the Launch Pad room for players making a bingo cash wager. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

500 bonus bingo tickets and 50 extra spins for new players

5 days of comped bingo after the first deposit

Beautiful interface

15 bingo tables

No wagering requirements

Great customer support

Cons:

Relatively low bonus value

PlayOJO is constantly ranked as one of the top online casinos – and for a good reason!

There are thousands of games to check out here, including the very competitive bingo section.

Outside of the massive game selection and a nice set of bingo options to check out, users of PlayOJO can get welcome bonuses without any wagering requirements, instant customer support, bonus spins, and much more.

Bingo Experience: 4.9/5

Overall, PlayOJO is the best site to visit if you want to play online bingo in the UK. There are many great rooms to check out, like Amigo Room, Rodeo Room, Disco Room, and Equaliser Room 90. Games usually come with between 30 to 90 balls.

We recommend checking out the Amigo Room if you like games with 90 balls. However, if you simply want to compete for the largest winnings, you might prefer the Hero Room since it has pots up to £1,500.

Other Casino Games: 5/5

There are thousands of games to check out at PlayOJO. Therefore, this isn’t only the best bingo site but also one of the top online casinos out there! Users can play slots, table games, slingo, scratch games, and even some live dealer games.

The live casino section is particularly impressive at PlayOJO. You can play classic games like roulette and blackjack with live dealers, giving you authentic, Vegas-style fun. In addition, we find game shows like Crazy Time, Monopoly Big Baller Live, Mega Wheel, and more to be quite exciting.

Customer Support: 5/5

The customer service at PlayOJO is much better than at other UK bingo sites. You can receive support via live chat or email 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

We were very impressed with the welcome package at PlayOJO. For new players, this UK bingo site offers 500 bonus bingo tickets, plus an additional 50 bonus spins – and don’t forget about the 5 days of free bingo!

Best of all, no wagering requirements! Yes, you’ve read that right – there are no wagering requirements to worry about when playing your favourite bingo games with PlayOJO’s welcome bonus.

However, keep in mind that the extra bingo tickets are only worth about £0.25, and the spins are about £0.10.

Visit the PlayOJO website and find out more about everything it has in store.

2. Mecca – Highest Number of Active Players of All Online UK Bingo Sites

New customers only. Deposit and stake £10 on bingo to qualify within 7 days of the initial deposit. Some prizes have wagering requirements and expiry dates. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Stunning site interface

25 different bingo tables

Join and get £120 when you stake £10

Many active promotions

Instant live chat support

Cons:

Limited support hours

If your goal is to play at a site with the largest number of players at just about any given time, Mecca is a solid site to check out. In addition to having a large community of players, Mecca has many tables and plenty of active promotions at any time.

Let’s find out more about it.

Bingo Experience: 5/5

There are 25 bingo tables that we found at Mecca, which is above average compared to other leading bingo sites. We found well over 1,000 players playing on all the different tables while writing.

Other Casino Games: 4.8/5

We found that Mecca also has a fair share of slot games like Ace Ventura, Age of Egypt, Diamond Rise, and more.

They also have some single-player blackjack and roulette tables. We also found a large selection of jackpot slots if you wish to switch things up and compete for the jackpot of up to £1.6 million on Jackpot Kings games.

Customer Support: 4.85/5

The customer support team is available anytime between 7 AM to 10:30 PM.

Compared to other bingo sites, this might seem like a tight schedule and unsuitable for those who want to play late-night games. However, we do like how the support team responds via live chat within minutes!

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

This is another decent welcome bonus to check out if you are after the extra gifts. After you sign up and stake your first £10 in Bingo games within 7 days of signup, you will get up to £120 in bonus funds ready for the bingo table.

Of course, there are a couple of terms to keep in mind when playing at Mecca. First, make sure to use your bonus funds within seven days; also, remember that there is a 5x wagering requirement for any winnings you may get.

Click here to find out more about Mecca and all of its bonuses & promos.

3. The Sun Bingo – Best User Experience of All UK Bingo Sites

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Up to £50 and 50 extra spins. 4x bingo wagering requirement & 30x slot wagering. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Easy-to-use website

Many bingo tables to join

Stunning table interface

Up to £50 and 50 bonus spins

Cons:

Difficult KYC process

Limited casino game selection

The Sun Bingo stands out for almost always having a game ready to play. When we looked at the active tables, we found several games that were about to begin within a minute! There is a countdown that helps you see which games are ready to start.

Bingo Experience: 4.8/5

There are about 15 bingo rooms to check out here, which competes well with the other solid bingo sites. Our favourite rooms that we recommend checking out at The Sun Bingo include the Cabaret Room, Glamour Room, and Romance Room.

However, none of the rooms has high jackpots like what you find at some of the other top sites for bingo. At the time of writing, though, we found a £125 jackpot in The Big Deal room.

Other Casino Games: 4.8/5

If you are looking to play some other games, too, you will be impressed with the casino section here. We counted a variety of Slingo titles and had a lot of fun going through them!

Our favourite titles include Slingoooooal, Baking Bonanza, and Slingo Rakin’ Bacon.

We were very glad to find that The Sun Bingo also has table games like roulette and blackjack alongside some rare live games like Football Card Showdown Live and Adventures Beyond Wonderland.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

The customer support team at Sun Bingo can be contacted anytime between 8 AM to 1 AM. This is a pretty good set of hours and will meet the needs of most players.

You can contact customer support through live chat, over the phone, or by email.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

If you are already sold on another feature at Sun Bingo, the welcome bonus will likely be the icing on the cake. After staking your first £10 on the bingo tables, you can get up to £50 alongside 50 bonus spins.

However, please remember that any winnings from the bonus spins come with high 30x wagering requirements. In addition, winnings you get from the bingo games have 4x wagering requirements that you must meet before requesting a withdrawal.

Follow this link to visit The Sun Bingo website and start playing bingo games.

4. Two Fat Ladies – Biggest Variety of Online Bingo Games in the UK

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Up to £88 bonus credit & 20 spins. 4x bingo wagering requirement. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

31 active bingo tables

Up to £88 bonus for new players

20 bonus spins are available

Amazing phone support

Cons:

£3 bonus spin win cap

Bonus only valid for three days

If your primary goal is to access the highest number of bingo tables while deciding what the best bingo site for your needs is, look no further than Two Fat Ladies. This site has a massive lineup of 31 bingo tables – more than any other site we found.

Bingo Experience: 4.8/5

At Two Fat Ladies, users can take their pick from 90-ball, 75-ball, or 52-ball bingo games. There is also a massive set of 31 different bingo rooms. Our favourite rooms are Chatterbox, Sunny ’90s, 90’s Extreme, and Britain’s Got Bingo.

There are also Slingo games like Slingo Starburst, Book of Slingo, and Slingo Xing Yun Xian.

Other Casino Games: 4.7/5

Outside of the bingo tables, users can also play slots here at Two Fat Ladies. Some games we recommend checking out first include Clover Rollover 2, Shaman’s Dream, and Raging Rhino. All in all, it is a solid gambling site for all users.

Customer Support: 4.75/5

Customer support is available via phone from 8 AM to 12 AM, seven days a week. You can also email to contact the customer support team.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

Compared to most other online bingo bonuses, we don’t find quite as much value here. After you deposit £10 for the first time, you can get a 200% bonus up to £88 alongside 20 bonus spins to take to the slots.

The 4x wagering requirements for the bingo bonus are very reasonable. However, there is a very high 85x wagering requirement for bonus spins.

You can start playing your favourite bingo games at Two Fast Ladies by clicking here.

5. MrQ Bingo – Most Generous Bonus of All UK Online Bingo Sites

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Up to 30 spins & 24 hours of comped bingo. No wagering requirement. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

24 hours of free play

No wagering requirements

Small £10 minimum bonus deposit

Cons:

Strict security checks for withdrawal

Limited support hours

MrQ is a great online bingo hall to check out if you want to access one of the best online bingo promotions. You get unlimited play for 24 hours after making your first £10 deposit. There are approximately four bingo rooms with jackpots up to £20,000 – what more could we ask for?

Bingo Experience: 4.75/5

Only four bingo rooms are available here – which is lower than any of the other trusted bingo sites on this page. Currently, the rooms to choose from include Full Monty, Pinch a Penny, On the House, and Cheap as Chips.

Other Casino Games: 4.6/5

Outside of the bingo rooms, users can also choose from their choice of slots, Slingo, table games, and live dealer games. There are many well-known slot tiles to check out – like Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead, Big Bass Bonanza, and Eye of Horus.

We thought that the live casino was particularly impressive, bringing you a very exciting, real-life-like casino experience.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

We like how you can get support via chat, email, the help centre, FAQ page, and even email support. Users can even directly mail MrQ at their official PO box if inclined. However, we don’t like that support is only available from 8 AM – 8 PM.

Welcome Bonus: 4.85/5

This is a solid welcome bonus to check out since you only need to deposit £10 to get started. After doing so, you will get 24 hours of bonus play in the Free For All room! You will also get 30 bonus spins. None of the winnings come with wagering requirements!

Visit the website of MrQ Bingo for all of its latest bonuses & promos.

Ranking Methodology for the Top Online UK Bingo Sites

Bingo Experience is the Bottom Line:

The first and foremost thing to consider when deciding which online bingo site is right for you is the quality of the bingo games. Try to find a site like the ones featured here, with lots of rooms, prizes, and many variants of bingo games.

Other Casino Games:

Then, make sure to check out the other casino games, too. Most of the online bingo sites we have listed, including our top pick, PlayOJO, offer users a great variety of casino games.

Customer Service Availability & Speed:

Next up, you shouldn’t have to raise your hand for long before you get assistance while using an online bingo site – especially in the middle of a heated game! This is why we considered the quality of the customer service, their hours of availability, and the speed of responses.

Bonuses & Promotions:

Finally, you should consider the availability of bonuses and promos. Apart from the bonus amounts, make sure to take a look at the terms and conditions, too.

What Makes PlayOJO the Leading Online Bingo Site in the UK?

If you are still not quite sold on PlayOJO, you are likely still in your own research phase. Here are some additional reasons we recommend this site for bingo and more.

Great Reputation: PlayOJO has a strong reputation built from the trust of its players. Part of this is that they have very straightforward terms of service and excellent customer support.

Solid Online Casino: This is much more than just an online bingo hall. PlayOJO is a full online casino where you can compete in all types of casino games, including table games, slots, jackpots, and even live dealer games.

Great Interface: Finally, the user experience will ultimately sell most people on their first visit to an online casino. The interface at PlayOJO is both unique and easy to use.

Why Should You Play Online Bingo Games in the UK?

There are many reasons why so many people in the UK like to use online bingo sites. Here are some of them:

Many Bingo Rooms: Most online bingo sites offer users a great variety of bingo rooms, ensuring that you can easily find something that you like the best.

Nice Welcome Bonus: A typical site for online bingo games will give new users a welcome bonus. But always make sure to take a closer look at the terms and conditions of the bonuses.

Guide to Playing Online Bingo in the UK

Where Can I Play Bingo Online in the UK?

If you want to play some online bingo at a safe, trustworthy site with a solid community of users, we recommend that you go over to PlayOJO first.

How Do You Win Bingo Games in the UK?

Since there is no way to manipulate which numbers are called and to have them match up with the numbers on your ticket, there is no way to win real cash prizes each time you play bingo.

How Do I Choose the Top Online Bingo Site in the UK?

First, head over to the bingo section. Check out all the different tables, prizes, and the number of players. Find the site that best suits your needs and interests. Then, you should consider what other casino games the site has, the quality of the customer service, and what kind of welcome bonus they offer.

What Are the Top UK Online Bingo Sites to Use?

After detailed research and analysis, we found these to be the top 5 online bingo sites for UK players:

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Bingo Sites in the UK

PlayOJO: This should be the first place that you should go if you want to play at the best site for online bingo games in the UK. Sign up for a new account to score your welcome bonus of 500 extra bingo tickets and bonus spins. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Mecca: If you want to play at a site with a large number of players at just about any time, this is a solid choice. Make your way to Mecca and score bonuses up to £120 after depositing £10. Note that full T&Cs apply.

The Sun Bingo: We like this site since there is almost always a new bingo game ready to begin. Create a new account at The Sun Bingo to get up to 50 bonus spins and £50 to use on the bingo tables. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Two Fat Ladies: This is a solid option if you want to be at the best bingo site with the highest number of tables. Get started at Two Fat ladies and get up to £88 and 20 spins just for depositing your first £10. Note that full T&Cs apply.

MrQ Bingo: If you want a generous welcome bonus, we recommend checking out MrQ. Use the bonus code “FISHJK30” if you want to get up to 30 spins and 24 hours of free bingo games after depositing just £10. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Check out our similar articles:

How to Sign Up at an Online Bingo Site in the UK

Not sure how to get started at an UK online bingo site? Using PlayOJO as our example here is how to sign up and activate your welcome bonus!

1. Open the Online Bingo Website

2. Create an Account

Fill in your personal details

Create your account

Log in for the first time

3. Confirm your Identity

You will be prompted to verify your identity after logging in

Go to the page for uploading documents

Snap a picture of your ID & a utility bill

Upload and confirm your ID!

4. Deposit & Play Online Bingo!

Go to the “Rewards” page

Select your deposit bonus

Go back to the “Deposit” page

Deposit, receive your bonus, and play!

Ready to Play Online Bingo in the UK?

If you want to get started at the best site for online bingo games, we recommend you head over to PlayOJO first. They have a wide table selection, plenty of players, and a generous welcome bonus. Mecca is another solid option if you want to play at a site with a considerably high number of active players.

Finally, The Sun Bingo is another good option to check out since there is always a new game about to start. No matter which one you pick, please always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember, all gambling sites and guides are for 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.

Visit these free gambling addiction resources:

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement. AndroidGuys received compensation for the aforementioned content. Please exercise caution when using a gambling or betting service which employs real money. If you reside in a location where gambling, sports betting or betting over the internet or through an is illegal, please do not click on anything related to these activities within this post. You must be of proper legal age to click on any betting or gambling related items even if it is legal to do so in your country.