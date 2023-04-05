Looking for the top online casinos in the UK but don’t know where to find them? No worries, we’ve got your back. We tasked our team of expert gamblers to do extensive research and find what UK online casinos have in store.

After detailed research and analysis, we found that the leading casino for UK players is PlayOJO, offering some of the most generous bonuses and an amazing variety of games. But there are many others that we’ve listed below!

Let’s get started.

Best Online Casinos in the UK

1. PlayOJO – Best Online Casino in the UK Overall

50 bonus spins for 18+ and new players only. No wagering requirement. £100 max withdrawal amount. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Play over 3,200 real-money games

No withdrawals fees

No wagering requirement

Amazing mobile compatibility

Exciting promos & generous bonuses

Cons:

No deposit match bonus

PlayOJO has been around since 2017. The site is owned by SkillOnNet, which is also behind other best online casino sites like Bacana Play, Slot Stars, and more. Let’s see what makes it stand out from the others.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

With over 3,200 casino games in its catalogue, PlayOJO will never bore you with the same old games.

Here, you can expect to find lots of game providers on board, like 1×2 Network, 4ThePlayer, Authentic Gaming, Microgaming, NetEnt, and a whole lot more.

Whatever game it is you’re in the mood for, you’ll find it at PlayOJO. Be it online slots, roulette, blackjack, card games, or live casino games; you’ll have tons of great options here.

Bonuses: 4.85/5

PlayOJO offers something that other UK online casino websites don’t have: bonuses with no wagering requirements!

If you’re new to PlayOJO, you’re eligible to get 50 bonus spins on your first deposit. You can use these bonus spins on the game Book of Dead. Make sure to check out the full terms and conditions that apply to this offer.

Mobile Compatibility & User Interface: 4.9/5

We found the PlayOJO website to be very mobile-friendly. But to ensure much smoother gameplay, you can download the official PlayOJO mobile casino app, which works very well.

Finding your favourite games here is as easy as it gets. The game library is very well-distributed into different categories, which makes navigation a breeze.

Payment Options: 4.85/5

PlayOJO accepts all major payment methods in the UK, including debit cards, PayPal, ApplePay, and Trustly. The minimum deposit amount is £10, no matter what payment method you choose.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

You can reach PlayOJO’s customer support team via email and chat. Chat is only available during operating hours from 8:00 to 0:00 CET. You can shoot them an email anytime at [email protected] and receive a response within 24 hours.

Click here to explore PlayOjo’s huge gaming catalogue with 50 free spins.

2. Magic Red – Best UK Online Casino for Slot Games

18+ new players. £25+ 25 bonus spins on Starburst. Minimum deposit of £20 and 50x wagering requirements. The bonus is valid for 24 hours. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

1,300+ casino games

50+ casino game providers

Lots of live casino games

Exciting Reward Points offer for more bonuses

Wide variety of payment options

Cons:

Lengthy payouts

Looking for a real money online casino that carries some of the most popular slot games on the internet? Look no further because Magic Red Casino has them all.

Game Selection: 4.85/5

Magic Red has over 1,300 casino games, and the majority of them are slot machines. With quite an extensive gaming library, it’s not surprising that Magic Red is working with over 50 game providers to give you the best and newest games.

Some of the game providers you’ll find here are Blueprint Gaming, NetEnt, NextGen Gaming, Microgaming, and Tom Horn.

Bonuses: 4.75/5

New players at Magic Red are eligible to get a 100% welcome bonus of up to £25. On top of that, you’ll also get 25 bonus spins on the very popular NetEnt game, Starburst. However, keep in mind that it comes with a higher 50x wagering requirement.

Deposit at least £20 at the cashier to get this bonus. Remember to finish the rollover requirements within 21 days because the bonus will expire after that period. Winnings shall not exceed £100.

Mobile Compatibility & User Interface: 4.85/5

Magic Red Casino is easy on the eyes with its red and white casino theme. However, the site may look a bit cluttered and hard to navigate on a small screen like your smartphone.

While the mobile version of the website could use some more work, the casino was able to redeem itself by allowing customers to filter games based on game providers.

It’s surely not easy to browse through thousands of games from over 50 software providers.

Payment Options: 4.8/5

This online casino lets you deposit and withdraw money without much hassle. You can use Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, Trustly, Bank Transfer, AstroPay, MuchBetter, Skrill, and Paysafecard here.

If you want to make sure that your deposit and payouts are processed as soon as possible, you may want to skip bank transfers, as they could take up to 6 business days to clear.

Customer Support: 4.75/5

Just like PlayOJO, Magic Red’s support team is reachable via email and live chat, which, unfortunately, is also not available 24/7. They are only online from 8:00 to 0:00 CET. If you want to email them, you may do so at [email protected]

Join Magic Red Casino and get a £25 welcome offer and 25 bonus spins on Starburst.

3. Mr Play Sport – Best Online Casino in the UK for Betting

18+ new players receive up to £200 for casino gaming. Welcome bonuses are good for the first three deposits. A minimum of £10 is required for the 1st deposit and £20 for the 2nd and 3rd deposits. The maximum allowable bet is £4 or 14% of starting bonus. Bonus spins are valid for only 24 hours. Note that the T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Offers an amazing section of sports betting

1,500+ casino games

Generous bonuses & promos

Has phone support

Casino mobile app available

Cons:

Live chat support isn’t 24/7

No live stream for sports betting

Since 2017, Mr Play Sports has been offering some of the best betting odds you’ll find online. However, even if this is mainly known as a sportsbook, this online gambling site also features over a thousand casino games, making it a one-stop shop for gambling enthusiasts.

Game Selection: 4.85/5

Casino games and sports betting, this online casino has the best of both worlds.

All the casino games here are from reputable game providers like NetEnt, Play’n Go, Microgaming, Red Tiger Gaming, and iSoftBet.

You can find outstanding online slots, vegas slots, jackpot slots, roulette, blackjack, and other table games here. There are also fun and interactive live dealer casino games that’ll never bore you.

Regarding sports betting, you can find some of the best odds here on sports like football, basketball, horse racing, boxing, and eSports.

Bonuses: 4.8/5

Mr Play Sport is loaded with promos. As soon as you make your first deposit, you can choose to get sports or casino bonuses.

If you choose to get the sports betting bonus, you’ll receive £10 bet tokens. That’s as long as you deposit at least £10. You must also wager at least £10 on sports with odds over 2.0 (1/1). The bet tokens expire in 14 days, so keep this in mind.

As for the welcome casino bonus, you can get up to £200 on your first three deposits. See what you can get below:

1st Deposit: 100% bonus up to £50 + 100 bonus spins

2nd & 3rd Deposit: 50% bonus up to £75

Players are to receive 20 bonus spins instantly with the first deposit. The other 80 bonus spins will be credited to your account in the next four days. That’s 20 bonus spins each day until you get all 100.

Mobile Compatibility & User Interface: 4.8/5

The Mr Play Sports site is mobile-friendly; its website works perfectly on all mobile devices.

As for the desktop version, it offers users an amazing user interface, too, which makes finding anything you might want to in just a few clicks.

Payment Options: 4.8/5

This UK online gambling site supports the most convenient banking options, including debit cards like MasterCard and Visa, Trustly, PayPal, Bank Transfer, Neteller, MuchBetter, Skrill, and Paysafecard.

The minimum deposit amount is only £5. All deposits are processed instantly, and the quickest payout methods are Neteller and Skrill.

Customer Support: 4.75/5

The casino’s support team is available 7 days a week from 8:00 to 0:00 CET. If they’re offline when you need help, you can send them a message through the site’s Contact Us page. After that, you should receive a response in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Sign up at Mr Play Sport and get a sports or casino welcome bonus.

4. All British Casino – Most Reliable Support of Any UK Online Casino

18+ new players get a £100 welcome bonus. 35x wagering requirements. Valid for 30 days. Max withdrawal amount is £100. Game contributions vary. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

24/7 customer support

Great mobile compatibility

1500+ casino games

Get 10% cashback bonus

Cons:

Not the most generous bonuses

All British Casino is the oldest gambling site on our list, as it’s been around since 2013. This is owned by Europe Ltd, which is a very well-known company overseeing other leading casinos, too.

Game Selection: 4.85/5

If you sign up at All British Casino, you’ll be quite busy with over a thousand games you can play, including classic table games, jackpot slots, video slots, different blackjack variants, and many more.

The casino’s sportsbook is quite good too, so there are only limited sports odds available.

Bonuses: 4.75/5

Even if there aren’t a lot of promos available at this UK online casino, you’re still in for a treat, and it doesn’t matter if you’re a new or an existing customer. The casino welcomes its new players with a 100% deposit bonus of up to £100.

The minimum deposit to get these offers is £20. The welcome bonus is subject to the 35x wagering requirement.

Mobile Compatibility & User Interface: 4.75/5

The website runs nicely on mobile browsers, so you can always play your favourite games anywhere you are. However, it’s hard not to notice how the site is a tad bit cluttered on a small screen.

Payment Options: 4.8/5

All British Casino knows how to make transactions a walk in the park for its UK players. You can deposit or withdraw your winnings using Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, and Trustly.

The minimum deposit at the casino is £10, but deposit at least £20 to be eligible for the bonuses.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

We finally have a UK online casino on this list that offers 24/7 support! You can seek the support team via email and live chat. You can also give them a call at +44 (0)20 8089 0395 between 7:00 and 0:00 BST.

Click here to register at All British Casino and get a deposit bonus of up to £100.

5. MrQ – Best Online Casino in the UK for Mobile

18+ new players get 20 bonus spins valued at 10p per spin. Minimum deposit of £10. Bonus must be used within 48 hours. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

20 bonus spins welcome offer

1.000+ casino games

Lots of exciting promos

Instant-play games available

Cons:

Bonus spins are for one game only

MrQ is still quite new in the UK online gambling scene, as it was only launched in 2018. However, it already has what UK players are looking for: a variety of games and exciting bonuses!

Game Selection: 4.75/5

MrQ has lots to offer in terms of variety but what we like the most is that you can find games that are most compatible with mobile devices, like Gonzo’s Quest. You can also play a lot of live casino games in HD resolution from Authentic Gaming and some progressive jackpots, too.

Bonuses: 4.75/5

If you’re new to MrQ, simply sign up and deposit at least £10 to get 20 bonus spins on the Book of Dead. Like PlayOJO, these bonus spins have no wagering requirements. So any winnings can be withdrawn whenever you want to.

Mobile Compatibility & User Interface: 4.8/5

As expected, this online casino site is mobile-friendly, but it’s one of the easiest to navigate we’ve seen. The site also loads fast, even on mobile, so that you won’t feel like you need an app version.

Payment Options: 4.7/5

Major debit cards, including Visa and MasterCard, are accepted here. You can also use PayPal or Pay by Phone with O2, 3, Vodafone, and EE.

The minimum withdrawable amount is £10, and the fastest way to get your winnings is via Visa Direct, which can only take up to 4 hours.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

MrQ has a decent FAQs page for common concerns, but if you need more assistance, you can chat with the support team from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Monday to Sunday, BST. You can also email them at [email protected]

Click here to sign up at MrQ and enjoy 20 bonus spins on Book of Dead with your first deposit.

Ranking Methodology for the Best Online Casinos in the UK

Game Selection:

You might feel like you don’t have to play other games as long as a casino has your favourite slot game or whatever it is you’re into. That’s understandable, but eventually, you’ll feel like trying something new, so we made sure our top picks have lots to offer in terms of variety.

Casino Bonuses:

Another factor that we considered was the bonuses and promotions offered by casinos in the UK. We took a closer look at the terms and conditions of the bonuses and only picked the ones that were fair and generous.

Mobile Compatibility & User Interface:

We want you to have a smooth online casino play experience. That’s why we considered how well these casino sites run on mobile and how easy they are to navigate. Plus points if they have a dedicated mobile app too.

Payment Options:

A top online casino knows what UK players want, and that’s a convenient payment option. All of them offer the most convenient banking methods in the UK for online gambling.

Customer Support:

How these online casinos treat their customers can make or break their business, so they must have a support team that is always willing to assist you and are easy to reach.

Why Is PlayOJO the Top Online Casino in the UK?

We’ve reviewed tons of online casinos in the UK and ended up choosing PlayOJO as our top pick. This is why:

No Bonus Wagering Requirements: It’s rare to find an online casino anywhere in the world that has this offer. No funny business.

Withdraw Anytime: How annoying is it that you need to deposit more to reach the minimum withdrawable amount even after winning? However, you won’t ever have to deal with that at PlayOJO because of the £0 minimum withdrawable amount.

Amazing Game Catalogue: If you think having over 3,000 games isn’t enough, then we don’t know what is. A day, a week, a month, or even a year may not be enough for someone to claim that they’ve played all PlayOJO games already.

Why Should You Play at UK Online Casinos?

The UK Gambling Commission licences thousands of companies for online and mobile casino gaming.

We all know how strict the UKGC can be, so we can say that UK online casinos are the best.

Here’s why:

High-Quality Games: Quantity can be nice to have, but nothing beats being able to play the best online casino games out there. We’re talking about top-quality graphics and audio that, thankfully, our top picks have.

Convenience: British gamblers love to play casino games, and they should be able to do so without any hassle. The best online casinos not only have great games but also accept the most convenient payment options.

Best Bonuses: There are non-UK casinos that offer a whole lot more than what UK casinos usually offer in terms of bonuses. It still doesn’t mean that you should settle for less, so we wanted to hook you up with casinos that offer the best bonuses you deserve.

Guide to Using Online Casinos in the UK

Are Online Casino Games Rigged in the UK?

Online casino games aren’t rigged, especially the ones offered by UK casinos. The UK Gambling Commission is uncompromising when it comes to this, and no UK casino will risk its licence to manipulate their games.

Do UK Online Casinos Offer Bonuses?

Whether you should get casino bonuses depends on the bonus terms in place. If you’re more of a casual player, avoid bonuses with high wagering requirements, which are anywhere above 25x. On the other hand, if you play a lot, then most bonuses are worth getting.

How Do I Choose the Perfect UK Online Casino for Myself?

To choose the best online casino for yourself, you need to consider the most important things to you. Do you like playing different games all the time? What’s the most convenient payment option for you? These are just some of the questions you must ask yourself.

What Are the Best Online Casinos in the UK?

Here are our top 5 online casinos in the UK:

Comparing the 5 Best Online Casinos for UK Players

PlayOJO: Variety is everything at this online casino. You can play over 3,000 games and get the most out of your online gaming funds with PlayOJO’s no-wagering bonus. All you need to do is sign up, make a deposit, and get 50 bonus spins! Note that the T&Cs apply.

Magic Red: Love online slot machines? Magic Red has tons of them, including the most popular casino games like Book of Dead, Starburst, and many more. Join this casino and get a 100% bonus of up to £25 and 25 free spins. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Mr Play Sport: Play unique casino games and bet on different sports events at this online casino. Choose between a sports bonus of £10 or a casino bonus of up to £200 when you make your first deposit at Mr Play Sport. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

All British Casino: Enjoy over a thousand online casino games and bet on the most popular sports events at All British Casino. Sign up and make your first deposit to get a 100% welcome bonus of up to £100. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

MrQ: Find the best casino games for your smartphone or tablet. Make your first deposit of at least £20 and enjoy an additional 20 bonus spins on Book of Dead with no rollovers to meet! Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Steps to Get Started at Online Casinos in the UK

Ready to play your favourite casino games? Here’s how to sign up at our top pick, PlayOJO:

Step One: Create a New Casino Account

Click here to visit the website of PlayOJO

Click Join Now

Complete the short online form and click continue

Create your account username and password

Step Two: Make Your First Deposit

On your account dashboard, click Deposit

Select a payment method and enter your deposit details

Step Three: Play Casino Games

Score your welcome bonus & start playing casino games

Ready to Play Online Casino Games in the UK?

We hope you got all the info you need on the best UK casinos online.

PlayOJO is our favourite, especially with its no wagering bonuses. If you think it’s not for you, Magic Red and Mr Play Sport are impeccable casino online sites as well.

So, if you are having a hard time deciding which one you want to use, take one more look at our top picks and start playing your favourite games.

