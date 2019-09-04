Blu offers up Vivo X5, Vivo XL5 for mid-range users

Blu isn’t wasting time after announcing its last phone, the G9 Pro. Just days later we see the unlocked phone maker introducing the Vivo X5 and Vivo XL5, a pair of mid-range devices with entry-level price tags.

The Vivo X5 and Vivo XL5 share a number of features but have just enough to justify two different experiences. Priced $100 and $130, respectively, the handsets work with AT&T, T-Mobile, and their various MVNOs.

The pair of phones run a largely untouched version of Android 9 Pie, with but a few pre-loaded apps. Each has an octa-core 1.6GHz processor with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. A microSD expansion card slot allows for up to 64GB of additional space.

Other common specifications include Bluetooth 4.1, rear fingerprint scanners, and leather back covers that appear to be stitched along the edges.

Blu Vivo X5

The Blu Vivo X5 features a 5.7-inch display at 720 x 1,440 pixel resolution with a removable 2,800mAh battery under the hood.

Android 9 Pie

5.7” HD+ 18:9 Widescreen Display

Leather Back Design

Dual Main 13MP + Depth Sensor with LED Flash & a 13MP Selfie camera

Octa-Core 1.6GHz Processor with ARM Cortex-A55 Chipset

64GB+3GB

Fingerprint Sensor

High-speed 4G LTE Networks on AT&T & T-Mobile

In terms of cameras, the Blu X5 has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a front-facing 8-megapixel selfie cam.

Blu Vivo XL5

The larger sibling, the Blu Vivo XL5, has a 6.3-inch display with a small cutout at the top for a front-facing camera. The resolution is upped just a bit a 720 x 1,520 pixels. The battery here is 4,000mAH and is non-removable.

Android 9 Pie

6.3” HD+ Infinity Display

Leather Back Design

Dual Main 13MP + Depth Sensor with LED Flash & a 13MP Selfie camera

Octa-Core 1.6GHz Processor with ARM Cortex-A55 Chipset

64GB+3GB

Super 4,000mAh Battery with Quick Charge

Fingerprint Sensor

High-speed 4G LTE Networks on AT&T & T-Mobile

As for its cameras, the Vivo XL5 has a pair of 13-megapixel shooters, one of which is for depth sensing, and an LED flash. Around front is a 13-megapixel selfie camera with Blu Final Touch software for editing.

Availability

Both the Vivo X5 and Vivo XL5 are available through Amazon immediately for $100 and $130, respectively. The dual-SIM handsets work with GSM carriers like T-Mobile, Metro, AT&T, Cricket, Straight Talk, and more.

Introductory Offer

Blu, as is often does with its product launches, has a limited-time discount available for both models. If you act fast, you’ll save $20 on the Vivo X5 and Vivo XL5, putting them at just $80 and $110, respectively.

Review

We have received the Vivo X5 and Vivo XL5 in house and expect to have reviews published in the near future. While we did spend a few days with them, our editors didn’t feel comfortable calling the coverage a “review” this soon.