Verizon 5G available in Denver (CO), Providence (RI)

Verizon on Thursday announced that its 5G network is now available in Denver, Colorado and will soon arrive in Providence, Rhode Island. The ultra-fast high speed data can be had immediately in the Mile High City, with typical download speeds of 450Mbps.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

According to a photo provided to us by Verizon, peak speeds can fetch far above 1.5Gbps, hitting as high as 2Gbps. Of course, results will vary by things such as precise location, users, time of day, etc. That said, it’s incredibly quick stuff to be sure.

Providence is expected to see its 5G starting on July 1 and will bring Verizon‘s total number of next-gen cities to four; these two join Chicago and Minneapolis.

In terms of devices with support for Verizon 5G, the carrier currently offers a few options. The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and LG V50 ThinQ 5G are sold in the cities where coverage is available. Additionally, the Motorola Moto Z3 and Moto Z4 can be upgraded to support 5G via a Moto Mod.