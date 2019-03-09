PODCAST: Why you should consider switching to Google Fi

Google Fi, formerly known as Project Fi, is one of our favorite wireless service providers. Why? For a variety of reasons, really.

Some days it’s the simple billing and management from the website and app. Other days it’s because of the seamless coverage between T-Mobile, Sprint, US Cellular, and Wi-Fi. VPN protected data, inexpensive data, and bill protection are other reasons we’re fans of Google Fi.

If you’re not familiar with Google Fi, or perhaps may have some lingering questions, we encourage you to check out our latest podcast.

SUMMARY: As we approach the four year anniversary of Google’s phone service, Scott and John break down the various features and benefits of what was formerly known as Project Fi. Is it the right carrier for you? How much does it cost? What are the drawbacks? Tune in and find out!

