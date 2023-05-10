Given the immense popularity of online gambling, you’ll need to be extra cautious when selecting where to play.

We’ve had our ups and downs with online gambling, so we’ve decided to create a thorough guide and introduce you to the best gambling sites available right now.

Each site was tested for its payout speed, game quality and variety, mobile compatibility, and overall fairness and user experience.

Ignition still remains our favorite real money online gambling site, but we’ve prepared nine more options for you that excel in different areas.

Let’s find the perfect online casino for you, shall we?

Best Gambling Sites

1. Ignition – Best Gambling Site Overall

$3,000 welcome bonus for casino and poker

Variety of crypto banking options

Amazing range of live dealer games

Poker tournament and rewards program

As an all-rounder, Ignition is the best gambling site in the business. It excels in particular with its live dealer games, fair banking, and all-around engaging user experience.

Game Library: 4.9/5

Ignition’s live dealer library is supplied by Visionary iGaming, Lucky 6, and more. In combination, they’ve brought 43 amazing live dealer games plus an amazing poker app.

All of this is wrapped up in a very impressively-designed website that’s easy to use on any device. It’s also packed with handy casino information, such as guides to each of the games (most of which you can play for free in demo mode, by the way!).

Banking Options: 4.85/5

There are eight banking methods to choose from here, including a handful of cryptocurrencies for instant withdrawals, but if you want to bank with USD, you’ll still see any payment requests processed in as little as 24 hours.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.9/5

If you like the sound of all this, you can try it out with 100% up to $1,000 for the casino and then the same again for the poker rooms when you use the code IGWPCB 100. For crypto payments, just use the alternative code IGWPCB 150 to get them boosted to 150% up to $1,500 – up to $3,000 welcome package in total.

This bonus also comes with very reasonable wagering requirements of 25x, which is quite competitive. You’ll be able to take home your winnings with relative ease here!

All in all, an amazing gaming experience awaits all the users of Ignition Casino – especially if you love poker.

Score a $3,000 combined welcome bonus at Ignition

2. Cafe Casino– Best Variety of Online Gambling Options

Over 160 top-quality games by multiple providers

Excellent website design with many filtering options

350% BTC up to $2,500 casino welcome bonus

250% match up to a $1,500 regular welcome bonus

Hot-drop jackpots

With an easy-to-navigate gambling website, games by 7 top-dog developers, and two welcome offers on steroids — Café Casino is easily one of the best online gambling sites you can join right now.

Don’t let the 160+ game library fool you — these are all excellent and high-quality games that’ll constantly have you on the edge of your seat. This top gambling site has a variety of top games, including 120+ slots, 10+ poker games, 7 bingo games, and 6 live games, to name a few.

Unlike most online casinos, Café Casino gives players several options for bonuses. Depending on whether you deposit crypto or fiat currencies, you can either claim a 350% match bonus up to $2,500 or a 250% bonus up to $1,500. The bigger one is for BTC deposits.

To start playing at Cafe Casino for real money, you can make your first deposit via MasterCard, Visa, AMEX, Bitcoin, and a few more cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin withdrawals are usually processed within an hour, but keep in mind that you’ll have to wait at least 5 days for bank withdrawals and even 10 days for a check by courier.

With that said, this gambling site has an excellent variety of gambling options, which is actually what we think makes Cafe Casino stand out from the crowd more than all its other factors.

With a decent game variety and 9 payment methods — and its longstanding reputation since 2016 makes Cafe Casino stand apart from the others.

Join the best gambling site — Cafe Casino

3. Bovada – Best Gambling Site Online for Sports Betting

100% up to $3,000 welcome package

200+ real money casino games

125% up to $3,750 BTC welcome package

Frequent bonuses and promotions

Bovada Casino is an established gambling site that gained its reputation for its excellent gaming experience.

Bovada has a great website that is easy to use, navigate, and request help. The game library contains more than 200 quality titles and an attractive welcome bonus.

There are 9 payment methods comprising fiat and crypto; this is an excellent platform for players who want to use various payment options. Withdrawals are up to an hour for crypto, which is rather impressive, to say the least.

The user interface of Bovada is straightforward to use, and it features a variety of games that cater to players of all stripes. Another bonus feature is that gameplay has been optimized for mobile use.

That said, Bovada is also an online sports betting site and features an epic poker platform complete with tournaments and cash games.

Claim up to $3,000 on your first three deposits at Bovada

4. Las Atlantis – Most Generous Rewards Program of All Gambling Sites Online

Welcome bonus of 280% up to $14,000

Accepts cryptocurrency

No transaction fees on any banking options

Regular bonuses and promos

Las Atlantis is the best online casino for those seeking a massive welcome bonus.

There are over 200 real money games at Las Atlantis. In addition, they have a variety of video poker, specialty games, and live table games.

There are several table games to choose from, including online blackjack, craps, and baccarat. The live dealer section at Las Atlantis features over 13 games, including all the classics like blackjack, baccarat, and roulette.

However, Las Atlantis excels most with its welcome offers.

This gambling site has a variety of welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, and monthly promotions. Some of the current promotions include the game of the month, a $14,000 welcome bonus, and reload bonuses with free spins.

To trigger the 280% up to $14,000 welcome offer, you’ll need to enter the LASATLANTIS bonus code before depositing. The wagering requirements are 35x, which is just about the industry average.

Another welcome bonus currently includes a 260% match plus 40 free spins on 5 Wishes. However, we’d pick the former one at any day — any time.

The Comp Points system at Las Vegas Atlantic is a great way to get rewarded with points for playing at the casino, where you can convert them to cash at a rate of 1 cent.

Claim a huge 280% match bonus up to $14,000 at Las Atlantis

5. El Royale – Best Online Gambling Site for Progressive Jackpot Slots

240% match bonus plus 40 free spins welcome bonus

High-quality online casino games to choose from

Great mobile compatibility

No withdrawal fees on any banking option

El Royale is the best casino site for progressive jackpots. Why’s that?

There are over 200 slot games at this casino — all featured by RTG. This section of titles includes progressive jackpot slots that offer big payouts, with Aztec’s Millions being the highest paying slot with a top prize sometimes exceeding a million dollars.

There are a couple of dozen table games for those who want to play something else. Video poker is one that many players enjoy. On the other hand, there are various games for fun, such as scratch cards and bingo. These games provide players with a variety of payouts and prizes.

El Royale is an excellent example of a remarkable gambling site that delivers a great user experience. One of the best features of El Royale is that players can play demos of each game for free.

Many opt to game here because of the fantastic promos and bonuses, and as a new player — you can enter the code TRUEROYAL to claim a 240% match bonus and 40 free spins on the one-and-only Bubble Bubble 2 slot game.

Take a stab at some of the biggest progressive jackpots with El Royale

6. Slots Empire – Best Slots Variety of any Online Gambling Site

An extensive catalog of 250+ high-quality games

Excellent mobile compatibility

Frequent generous promotions

Slots Empire has a theme filled with Roman heroes and gold, and this new online casino is a fun and modern addition to the online gambling industry. Slots Empire is undoubtedly the best choice for slot players.

There are demo games available where players can test the waters before diving in. This allows you to test each and every slot featured on the site to see whether you like it or not.

Once you’re ready to pull the plug, you can choose between classic three-reelers, high-quality 5-reel slots, and of course — a whole bunch of progressives.

When it comes to player experience, there is a live chat feature available, even for guests. This allows anyone who has questions or concerns to get answers. Additionally, an extensive FAQ section nicely sets out all information about gameplay, policies, and banking.

Security measures are top-of-the-line as well. This gambling site is secured with SSL encryption and has anti-virus software and identity verification to reduce the possibility of illegal and fraudulent players.

If this sounds like an online casino you want to join, use the IRONBORDERS code to claim a 245% match bonus and 55 free spins on Caesar’s Empire.

7. Super Slots – Best Customer Support Team of all Gambling Sites

Reliable 24/7 customer support options

Collection of 300+ high-quality games from top providers

Accepts 20+ banking options, including BTC and fiat

Super Slots is easy to use and navigate while offering attractive bonuses and promos. Despite several impressive features, it is the best online gambling site for customer support.

With 24/7 support via live chat and email, players can receive speedy responses to any questions or concerns. Additionally, there is a wide range of information covered by its FAQ selection.

What other features make Super Slots one of the best online casinos?

There are various gambling games from developers such as Betsoft and Magma, with the main focus being on 5-reel slots with impeccable visuals and gameplay.

This gambling site accepts multiple popular banking options, including several cryptocurrencies and fiat banking options. Having various options gives players more flexibility when it comes to deposits and withdrawals.

Aside from BTC, there are 16 more cryptocurrencies, such as Cardano and Binance Coin.

Claim up to a $6,000 welcome package at Super Slots

8. Red Dog – Most Generous Bonuses of All Online Gambling Websites

150+ games to choose from, with a free-play mode

Frequent generous promotional offers

No transaction fees

Do you hear barking? Ah, it’s only Red Dog announcing yet another casino bonus.

Red Dog Casino is all about bonuses. Whether you’re new or an existing member, there is always something available to pad your bankroll.

The one bonus we recommend you claim is the 235% match bonus and 55 free spins for Paddy’s Lucky Forest. You can get it by entering the code LEPRECHAUN before depositing.

If you prefer, you can use the code REDCOIN to trigger a massive 320% crypto casino bonus. The list goes on and on, so it’s best that you open an account and see what’s available for yourself.

Most casino bonuses at this online gambling site arrive with 35x wagering requirements and a 30x your initial deposit max payout. And that’s as fair as you can get.

Of course, there’s a nice little game selection exclusively powered by RTG (slots, table games, live dealers, specialties, etc.), and each casino game is available to try for free.

Join Red Dog to take advantage of the best bonuses the gambling industry has to offer

9. Slots.lv – Best Gambling Site for Mobile

Compatible with iOS and Android mobile devices

Big jackpots slots

240+ games

Are you a mobile player looking for the best experience? Scroll no further.

Slots.lv is the best online gambling site for its mobile experience offered to players.

With 240+ casino games and a welcome bonus of up to $5,000 over your first nine deposits, players are provided with a means of playing their favorite online games wherever they are.

As a new player to this casino, you can claim a generous welcome bonus when using BTC of 300% up to $1,500 and 200% up to $1,000 when you deposit via a regular payment method. The crypto bonus maxes out at $7,500 and ensures you extend your playtime as much as possible.

Join Slots.lv and start playing casino games from your mobile

10. Wild Casino – Best Banking System of Any Gambling Site Online

370+ games

20+ payment methods

No fees on banking options, including crypto

18 live games

Nothing can beat the variety of banking methods available at Wild Casino, a leading gambling platform that offers a variety of games and features. It’s a great site to start if you’re new to online gambling as it is easy to navigate and offers a variety of payment features, including fiat and crypto.

Wild Casino is established and known well for the generous bonuses and promotions offered to players, including reload bonuses, free spins, and special tournaments.

Banking methods include fiat and crypto options, including Bitcoin, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, Visa, eCheck, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Stellar, Tether, USDcoin, MoneyGram, Money Orders, and Bank Transfers.

Wild Casino has a variety of high-quality games from a small but eclectic group of providers, including BetSoft and Nucleus Gaming. The gambling site’s gaming library contains three categories — slots, table games, and video poker.

Their newer titles are imaginative and impressive, and they have plenty of 3D effects in their games.

At Wild Casino, there are a variety of slots that cater to both classic and modern players, along with various table games to choose from.

Claim up to $5,000 in deposit bonuses on your first few deposits at Wild Casino

How We Ranked the Best Online Gambling Sites

Safety & Fairness:

The most important thing we consider is the gambling site’s licensing and security. This aspect is crucial because it shows that the place is safe and permitted, which all our top gambling sites are. Additionally, our selection is based on gambling sites featuring fair play and a dependable reputation.

Game Selection:

Our goal is to find the best online casinos with a large selection of casino games that many people will find interesting. So, we reviewed all to ensure each gambling site on our list contains a variety to meet different players’ preferences.

Bonuses & Promotions:

One of the most attractive features of online betting sites happens to be promos, deals, and bonuses. From a deposit bonus to poker tournaments, we sought online casinos with the absolute best bonuses and read their terms and conditions.

User Experience:

Can players actually use this site efficiently without trouble? We looked at the layout, customer support, and navigation of the site to see if it makes it easy to find what you’re looking for. Of course, we did not let the various payment methods slip and ensured many options were offered at each casino.

Guide to Online Gambling Sites:

Is Online Gambling Popular?

Yes, online gambling websites are popular for several reasons. For starters, players can now enjoy their favorite casino games from home.

Additionally, casino games at online gambling sites tend to have better payout rates because the operators can afford them.

What Are the Most Popular Games on Online Gambling Sites?

Every gambler has their favorite casino game; however, the four most popular types of games at each of our recommended gambling sites are:

Slots: There are various slot games to choose from, each with a unique theme. Players love the fun graphics and progressive jackpots of these games. Many of our top online gambling sites for real money offer free spins for their most popular slots.

Poker: There are many variations of poker offered at online casinos, with the most popular casino-style poker games being Three Card Poker and Casino Hold’em. As for live poker, you can visit Ignition.

Roulette: This is yet another super-popular casino game, available in both RNG and live variants at each gambling site in this article.

Blackjack: For years, this has been a fan favorite, and many casinos offer various variations of this game.

Are Online Gambling Websites Safe?

Yes, gambling sites are safe so long as they are regulated by a gaming commission. Our top gambling sites are licensed and institute fair play as part of their policies.

You should also check your online gambling laws to ensure that gambling is allowed in your jurisdiction before engaging with sports gambling sites or online casinos.

Are Online Games at Gambling Sites Rigged?

No, casino games are fair and regulated by commissions. These online casino sites will use a random number generator to ensure that the results are fair and random.

What Currencies Do Online Gambling Sites Accept?

Every online casino accepts different currencies and payment methods, including crypto and fiat. However, it is always a good idea to check if the site accepts the currency you want to use before signing up to play at the casino.

What is the Best Online Gambling Site?

According to our research, the top gambling site you can join right now is Ignition. It has everything from free games for new players, epic bonuses for crypto and fiat gamblers, and a great selection of games, including progressive jackpots and live dealers.

How to Start Gambling Online for Real Money

Creating an online casino account and gambling for real money isn’t a complicated process. Follow our steps below to start gambling at Ignition:

Step 1: Create an Account

Follow this link to go to the Ignition website

Hit the join button in the top-right corner to go to the registration page

Step 2: Registration form

Enter your name, date of birth, ZIP code, and mobile number

Type in an email address and a password to log in with

Tick the box to confirm that you’re over the legal gambling age

Enter the code sent out to your cell phone number to verify your account

Step 3: Fund Your Account

Go to the cashier section

Choose a payment method and amount

Follow the instructions on the screen to complete the transaction

Be sure to enter the bonus code and put down the minimum deposit for the welcome bonus

Ready to Play at the Best Online Gambling Sites?

You should by now have a clear idea of which is the best gambling site for you.

All of our top online casinos offer an extensive library of online casino games and live dealers — some even going a step further by offering online sports betting and a poker platform.

Cafe Casino turned out to be the top-rated gambling site following our thorough research, but all the others on our list are more than worth a look — especially if you prefer to bet on sports or play poker.

That said, whichever option you choose to join from our list of best online gambling sites, ensure that you have fun and, of course, gamble online responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well:

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement. AndroidGuys received compensation for the aforementioned content. Please exercise caution when using a gambling or betting service which employs real money. If you reside in a location where gambling, sports betting or betting over the internet or through an is illegal, please do not click on anything related to these activities within this post. You must be of proper legal age to click on any betting or gambling related items even if it is legal to do so in your country.