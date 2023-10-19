Embracing the van and camper lifestyle is about choosing adventure over routine, and finding freedom in simplicity. It’s a growing movement that turns compact living into boundless experiences.

Our office recently became a hub for various products catering to this lifestyle. While not all are tech-savvy, each embodies the essence of this nomadic life: functionality with a dash of comfort.

Below, we’ve curated a list of essentials to enhance your journey, whether you’re a seasoned traveler or just starting out on this exciting path.

Yoshino B4000T SST Portable Power Station

Journey into the wilderness with the assurance of unwavering power supply, courtesy of the Yoshino B4000T SST Portable Power Station. This solid-state power depot is not just an epitome of modern technological refinement, but a testament to how far human ingenuity can stretch to make off-grid living a reality. With its remarkable storage capacity and a plethora of output options, it’s more than just a power station—it’s your ticket to unfettered exploration. $3,299

Ugreen 65W Nexode GaN 3-Port Charger

The Ugreen 65W Nexode GaN 3-Port Charger is not just a device, but a promise of unyielding connectivity. Crafted for the modern wanderer, this charger boasts a trifecta of ports, ready to resurrect your gadgets from the dead. Its compact design is a subtle nod to the nomadic lifestyle, ensuring you stay connected, no matter where your journey takes you. $40

ALLPOWERS S300 Portable Power Station

via ALLPOWERS

The ALLPOWERS S300 is a beacon of unyielding power, encapsulated in a sleek, portable design. This remarkable power station is engineered to fuel your adventures, ensuring your gadgets remain juiced up irrespective of where the road takes you. Its robust capacity and multiple output options manifest as a reliable power source, making it an indispensable companion for your van life exploits. $99

Gourmia FoodStation

The Gourmia FoodStation is a harbinger of culinary versatility in a compact form. This multi-functional marvel is a passport to a realm where every meal is a celebration, even when on the road. As you explore the unknown, the FoodStation ensures your culinary prowess travels with you, unfettered by the confines of a traditional kitchen. $100

Typhur Dome Air Fryer

The Typhur Dome Air Fryer is your gateway to a world where culinary excellence is not confined to the four walls of a conventional kitchen. This nifty appliance is a marvel of modern engineering, enabling you to whip up gourmet meals on the go. Its compact design is a perfect fit for the van life, and its efficient operation ensures you’re not trading convenience for quality. $500

Dreo CF714S Air Circulator Fan

The Dreo CF714S Air Circulator Fan is an ode to flawless engineering, designed to keep the breeze flowing, even in the compact confines of your van. Its meticulous design ensures optimal air circulation, keeping the environment within your mobile abode fresh and invigorating. As you chase the horizon, let the gentle breeze from this masterful fan keep your spirits soaring. $110

Brandless Fabulous Fryers

The Brandless Fabulous Fryers are a testimony to the fact that great meals can be conjured in compact spaces. Engineered for the nomad at heart, these fryers are a perfect blend of efficiency and compact design. As you traverse through unchartered territories, this culinary companion ensures your palate ventures on an exploratory journey of its own. $120

TOZO S3 Smart Watch

Embrace the epitome of technological finesse with the TOZO S3 Smart Watch. This wrist-bound marvel is more than a timepiece—it’s your personal assistant, fitness trainer, and wellness monitor, all rolled into a sleek, stylish design. As you explore the vistas in your van, let the TOZO S3 be your companion, ensuring you remain connected, healthy, and on schedule. $50

Gravastar Delta 35 GaN Fast Charger

In a world where time is of the essence, the Gravastar Delta 35 GaN Fast Charger emerges as a token of efficiency. Its compact form belies the immense charging power housed within, ready to propel your devices back to life in a fraction of the time. The road might be long, but with Delta 35 in your arsenal, charging downtimes will be the least of your concerns. $30

Monoprice Compact 20,000mAh Power Bank

Unfurl the wings of unbridled adventure with the assurance of relentless power supply, courtesy of the Monoprice Compact 20,000mAh Power Bank. This power behemoth is a silent guardian, ensuring your gadgets remain charged as you wander into the unknown. Its compact design is a testament to modern engineering—massive power encased in a pocket-friendly design. $30

Hisense C1 Laser Mini Projector

via Hisense

Transform the wilderness into a private theater with the Hisense C1 Laser Mini Projector. This compact projector is a window to a world of visual excellence, bringing your favorite films and shows to life under the starlit sky. As you lay back in your van, let the C1 Laser Mini Projector paint your adventure with shades of cinematic brilliance. $2,000

Dr. Plotka Mouthwatchers Toothbrush

Embrace the ritual of oral hygiene with a touch of innovation, courtesy of Dr. Plotka’s Mouthwatchers Toothbrush. This dental marvel boasts antimicrobial bristles ensuring a thorough clean, promoting oral health as you journey through the landscapes. Let each stroke of this toothbrush be a step towards holistic wellness, even on the road. $5

via Dreo

Dreo HM713S Warm & Cool Mist Humidifier

The Dreo HM713S Warm & Cool Mist Humidifier is a sentinel of comfort, ensuring the air you breathe is of pristine quality. This dual-function marvel battles the dryness and ensures a comfortable humidity level, making your van feel like home, no matter where it’s parked. The journey might be long, but with this humidifier, comfort is a constant companion. $80

Aer Gym Tote

The Aer Gym Tote is not just a bag, but a statement of organized, active living. Its ingenious design is a perfect blend of style and functionality, ensuring your gym essentials are always at arm’s reach. As you traverse the trails, let this gym tote be a testament to your commitment to fitness and style. $110

EcoFlow Glacier

The EcoFlow Glacier is a the fridge and freezer combo designed with modern-day convenience, ensuring your perishables stay fresh as you venture into the unknown. This portable refrigerator is a marvel of cooling technology, promising to be a steadfast companion in your van life journey. The EcoFlow Glacier transcends the traditional, bringing the comfort of a chilled beverage to the heart of the wilderness. $1,100

Sutera Lavender Zen Memory Foam Aromatherapy Cooling Pillow

As the day’s adventure morphs into night’s tranquility, lay your head on the Sutera Lavender Zen Pillow and drift into a serene slumber. Infused with the calming essence of lavender and designed for optimal comfort, this pillow is more than a cushion—it’s your passport to a realm of peaceful dreams amidst the wild. $75

Reencle Home Composter

Embrace sustainability on the go with the Reencle Home Composter. This ingenious device transforms food waste into usable compost, promoting a cycle of eco-conscious living even on the road. As you navigate through nature, let the Reencle Home Composter be a reminder of your pledge to a greener planet. $450

HOVERAir X1 Pocket-Sized Self-Flying Camera

Capture the essence of van life from vantage points hitherto unimagined with the HOVERAir X1 Self-Flying Camera. This airborne marvel is your eye in the sky, capturing breathtaking aerial shots as you revel in the beauty of nature. Compact yet capable, the HOVERAir X1 is a testament to how far the quest for perfect capture has come. $350

Wash Yo Self

Unveil a new dimension of cleanliness with Wash Yo Self, a product designed for the meticulous traveler. These face and body wipes are a breath of fresh air, promising a quick refresh whenever you need it. As you tread the paths less traveled, let Wash Yo Self be your companion in maintaining a pristine presence. $10

Wabi Whiffs

Venture into the wilderness with the assurance of freshness, courtesy of Wabi Whiffs. These toot sprays are a novel solution to keeping your van ambiance pleasant, no matter where the road takes you. A spray or two is all it takes to keep the journey as enjoyable as the destination, making Wabi Whiffs an indispensable companion in your van life adventure. $10